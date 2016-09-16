Full Court Press

This Friday, singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews returns to Anchorage for a show at the TapRoot. Andrews, who released her latest album last month, has built a name for herself with emotive folk backed up by her melodic vocals, in addition to working as a session musician. She’s appeared on albums by Jimmy Eat World, Damien Jurado and many others. She counts the alt-folk legend Ryan Adams among her fans, but while her resume so far is impressive, she’s just getting started.

Andrews has always been musical—with her early interest in music fostered by her supportive single mom and a Mexican guitar.

“I’ve been singing since I could talk,” Andrews says. “I asked my mom for a guitar, and since my uncle lived in Mexico she asked him to get one for me—for 30 pesos. Ever since I received that cheap nylon string, I never stopped.”

At 16 Andrews began building her career, touring the West Coast busking and playing in cafes. She also became active in organizing the pop-folk community in her hometown of Phoenix, Arizona. The hard work paid off—a tour of the East Coast followed soon after—and after recording her first album in 2011 she started touring Belgium with Belgian singer-songwriter, Milow.

It was on that tour that her latest album, Honest Life, started taking shape. Inspired in part by heartbreak and homesickness, the album is about coming of age and experiencing life’s harsher realities.

“It's an album I wrote mostly on the road, while wanting desperately to be connected to my roots,” Andrews says.

Andrews’ influences are wide-ranging, but heavy on singer-songwriters and strong female vocalists. Although her early taste for punk music may be a surprise, the echoes of Bob Dylan and Aretha Franklin can be heard in her work. For Andrews, she’s drawn to lyricism, and vocals play a huge part in that for her.

“People who sing like they're telling you a story always draw me in—when your voice plays the role of the part you're singing,” she says.

Andrews is no stranger to Alaska and Anchorage, having played here nearly every year since 2012. The recurring performances aren’t a coincidence; she has a special spot in her heart for Alaska.

“It’s one of my favorite places in the world to play,” she says.

As one of her favorites, it’s no wonder she has something special planned for us. Although she’s been playing with a full band elsewhere, she’ll be performing with Dillon Warmek for a string of stripped-down shows.

“The shows up in Alaska will be very intimate and song focused,” she says.