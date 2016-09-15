Bins and Needles

When your interest in music is a borderline addiction, you’ve probably entertained the idea of opening your own record store. You could hang out, listen to music and maybe change some poor sap’s life through the power of Rock ’n’ Roll (or whatever the kids listen to these days).

In November of 2014, Steve and Verna Haynes pulled the trigger on a long-time fantasy and opened the vinyl-centric Obsession Records.

The shop, which is located off Lake Otis and Tudor, carries new and used vinyl, turntables and used CDs. They also stock local music, which is featured prominently near the register. It’s about the size of a two car garage, but the cozy space harkens back to a time before digital downloads and streaming services.

While opening such a niche record store in the era of Walmart, Best Buy and iTunes might seem like a fool’s errand, according to the Recording Industry Association of America, vinyl record sales brought in $416 million in 2015. That’s the highest they’ve been since 1988. Vinyl sales have seen a steady increase since about 2006 and accounted for more revenue than free ad-supported steaming services like Spotify and YouTube for two years in a row. It’s not like vinyl will save the struggling music industry, but those numbers are still significant.

For vinylphiles, this trend could be seen as a victory over the digitally mutilated sounds of modern recordings, but for Steve and Verna—the motivation was simple. “We really wanted a record store to go to … and there just wasn’t one,” Steve says

After raising four kids, Steve and Verna—high school sweethearts who have been together since they were 17—found more time on their hands and were looking for something they could do together. They’d already amassed a huge record collection when they decided to rebuild their music library. Instead of replacing their CDs, they went back to vinyl. “And when we started over, we started over with a vengeance,” Steve says.

They’d scope out the usual places for records, like yard sales or thrift stores and even got their hands on entire collections. “We liked the collectibility of it and we like to chase vinyl,” Verna says as she puts price stickers on LPs and slides them into clear plastic sleeves.

It wasn’t long before they had over 15,000 records and they started to entertain the possibility of opening their own shop. It took a few years to get started, but with decades of retail experience, it didn’t take long to get Obsession up and running.

“There was a lot of enthusiasm right from the beginning and possibly more than we thought,” says Steve. “You always have an idea of it in your head, you know? ‘Yeah, I’m going to be sitting around the record store listening to music.’ Really—that never happened.”

“We were too busy working!” laughs Verna.

As surprising as it might sound, their main customer base isn’t just self-righteous 20-something hipsters. They say their patrons’ ages range from teens to folks in their 70s. They get people who are new to vinyl or are getting back into it after years of giving it up. They also have the serious collectors who never stopped their love affair with the medium. With such a diverse clientele, Steve tries to cater to everyone and keeps in mind what his regulars might like. “It kind of opens the door to a lot of interesting conversations,” Verna says.

It’s hard to quantify what makes vinyl appealing to so many different types of people, so I ask Steve and Verna what they think it is.

“Vinyl’s just kind of something that slows things down a bit,” Steve explains.

“It’s a process to get to the music and to fully enjoy it. Each piece of it sort of adds to the enjoyment of it,” Verna says.

Business has been going well enough that Obsession will be moving into larger quarters right behind Golden Doughnuts (good news for those who love circular objects with holes in the center). While the expansion is a good thing, they plan on keeping the shop intimate and personal. Eventually Steve would like to quit his day job (which he prefers to keep private) and focus on selling records full-time. “That’s the dream,” he says.

Independently-owned music stores may someday be a thing of the past and it’s the personal touch that comes with a shop like Obsession that gives it charm and appeal. Since the business is more of a passion project than anything, customers can have a give and take relationship with the store, whether that’s turning them on to new music or having them special order a record. “Stop in and ask to hear something,” Steve says.

Obsession seems like the kind of shop that Steve and Verna would want to go to, and it shows. “You’re at the record store,” says Steve. “Everything’s going to be ok.”

Obsession Records is located at 2207 E. Tudor Rd

562-0031

Open Mon. - Fri., noon to 7 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sun. noon to 5 p.m.