Taking Stock

When Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump entered the race in June of last year, his announcement speech included the allegation that Mexicans illegally entering the United States were criminals, drug traffickers and rapists. From there, the national political dialogue has included Trump’s promise of a wall between the United States and Mexico (paid for by Mexico), and the exclusion of all Muslim immigrants, plus deportation of the 11 million or so undocumented immigrants currently in the country.

While conversation on immigration has skewed to the extreme—particularly in light of national security concerns—here in Alaska we have a candidate running for the U.S. Senate who is a recognized and lauded expert in both immigration and national security. Retired U.S. Army Reserve Lieutenant Colonel Margaret Stock—a longtime registered Republican—is challenging incumbent Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, running on an esteemed résumé that includes a 2013 MacArthur “genius” grant ($625,000 distributed over five years) for her work on immigration and national security issues.

Stock is running as an independent, and with liberal takes on issues like LGBT equality and reproductive rights, seems to garner most of her support thus far from Alaskans who lean left—she’s using (and paying for the use of) the Alaska Democratic Party’s voter database. Yet the Democratic Party has its own nominee, Ray Metcalfe. And on the right, ultra-conservative Joe Miller. Miller was the Republican nominee in 2010 who lost out to a write-in effort by Senator Murkowski. He’s back again but on the Libertarian ticket, while Murkowski—considered a moderate Republican by many Alaskans—has a war chest of more than $3.5 million, dwarfing all of her opponents.

Stock faces an uphill battle, although Miller’s entry to the race threatens to take Republican value voters out of Murkowski’s column and give Stock a lower threshold of the vote percentage to target for a win. But unlike Murkowski and Miller, and even Metcalfe—a former two-term Republican member of the state House—Stock has virtually no name recognition in the state among voters who haven’t encountered her throughout her 28-year military career or perhaps taken her constitutional law classes at UAA.

Margaret Stock grew up poor in Massachusetts, one of nine children. She was 15 years old when her father died, and Stock spent three months in a homeless shelter for teens and time with a foster family before dropping out of high school. A former guidance counselor from high school helped her get into Boston University, and after a year there she received her high school diploma. While at Boston University she joined the ROTC, and eventually the U.S. Army Reserve and airborne school.

After two years she transferred to Harvard—the Ivy League institution practices “need-blind admissions,” where if you’re accepted, tuition is worked out. Stock spent time there as a research assistant on energy policy for a professor at the John F. Kennedy School of Government before graduating in 1985. Shortly after her graduation, the Army called with an offer—if Stock would commit to three years of active duty, she had her choice of assignment, Korea, Panama or Alaska. She chose Alaska.

At Fort Richardson, Stock spent a few years as the military police operations officer with Law Enforcement Command. She met her future husband while mountain climbing in a snowstorm at Hatcher Pass, but as her three years drew to a close, she decided to attend law school. She was admitted to Harvard Law, along with a full-ride scholarship to the Kennedy School of Government where she studied international relations—and commuted between Alaska and Cambridge during her studies—remaining in the Army Reserves and marrying her beau two days after graduation.

Stock took a job at a law firm in Anchorage afterward, doing “regular Alaska legal cases,” she says, in the areas of oil and gas law and litigation for Alaska Native corporations. But her career trajectory changed when Alaska Legal Services called her and asked her to take on an immigration case pro bono (for free). It was supposed to be a simple case—10 hours of work—because the client was guilty.

Except her client wasn’t guilty. She says she spent 400 hours on the case, wherein a man with a green card had unknowingly tried to cross from Canada to Alaska with an undocumented Russian passenger—the girlfriend of a friend—and was charged with alien smuggling. “Four hundred hours later I was an immigration lawyer,” she says. “When you spend that many hours working in an area of law, you kind of fall in love with it.”

Stock spun off on her own, specializing in immigration and military cases in her own Anchorage practice while still spending a chunk of time every year on military duty in the Army Reserves. In the summer of 2001, she took a sabbatical to teach constitutional military law and national security law at West Point, the United States military academy. She was in a classroom teaching on September 11, when the two planes that hit the World Trade Center flew overhead on their paths from Logan International Airport in Boston along the Hudson River toward their target.

This, too, marked a change point for Stock, a bellwether for her path to come. “U.S. intelligence had failed,” she says. “We probably could have stopped the attacks if we’d had enough people who spoke foreign languages, because the intelligence community had collected intercepts and they had information that—if they had translated it—could have stopped the attacks. But they didn’t have enough people who spoke foreign languages.”

She stayed on at West Point for another nine or so years, traveling back and forth to Alaska while working on projects for the U.S. military incorporating her expertise in immigration and national security. Among those projects were programs to recruit immigrants with specialized foreign language skills to the military, naturalizing immigrant military members, and providing free legal services to military families facing immigration issues.

In 2013, her work culminated in the MacArthur Foundation Fellowship. Stock is only the fourth Alaskan to receive the $625,000 “Genius Grant,” to “advance their expertise” and “engage in bold new work.” The foundation cited her “singular knowledge of immigration law and national security law,” and said she “articulates the crucial role of a healthy and efficient immigration system in responding to changes in the global economy and maintaining the foundational values of our democracy.”

After receiving the grant and the subsequent media attention that accompanies it, Stock was giving speeches around the state and says that at the question-and-answer segment she was often encouraged to run for political office. She says she experienced buyer’s remorse after voting for Murkowski in the 2010 election, noting broken promises from the senator regarding Alaska Native tribal rights under the Violence Against Women Act, voting to defund Planned Parenthood, and joining her Republican colleagues in blocking hearings for Merrick Garland, President Barack Obama’s nominee to replace deceased Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court. “[Murkowski’s] been voting the same way Joe Miller would have voted if he’d been elected,” Stock says.

Stock also feels she’d fit best in the U.S. Senate, of all the political offices she could choose to run for. “I understand how the Senate works,” she says “I’ve taught constitutional law, military law, national security law; I’ve worked on bills; I’ve drafted bills; I know how to draft a bill; I’m not somebody who doesn’t know how to read a bill, I know exactly what they mean. It’s a logical place for me to want to be—in the Senate—just because of my background. It’s a place I know and a place I could do really great things.”

Stock says she’s “mystified” by Donald Trump’s immigration proposals, noting that around 40 percent of undocumented immigrants in the U.S. came legally but overstayed, and pointing out a wall on the border with Mexico wouldn’t protect the U.S.’s northern border, nor the Alaska/Canada border.

She says the country needs a legal immigration system “that makes sense, works and is enforceable. That’s not what we have right now. The only way to stop unauthorized immigration is to have a legal immigration system that works properly.” Rational immigration policies are opposed by congress, she says, because corporate interests like private prison companies profit from harsh immigration law and funnel campaign funds to lawmakers who support lock-‘em-up laws. Stock estimates that 8 million of the 11 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S. could start on a path to citizenship if a 1972 law was amended to change its effective date, allowing unauthorized immigrants with no criminal record who pay taxes to pay a penalty fine and begin the naturalization process.

On national security, Stock points out she was teaching at West Point when the decision was made to invade Iraq in 2003, and was “with the folks who were quite dismayed because we thought the senators and congressmen were not considering the full cost of the conflict when they voted.” She says she would demand a full cost-benefit analysis before voting on authorizing the use of force by the president, and “I think for most people it’s going to come down on the side of large-scale intervention with troops is not justified,” though in many cases “smaller scale operations, humanitarian operations and operations involving special forces might make sense.”

Stock is advocating for campaign finance reform, and not accepting corporate PAC donations for her campaign. (By contrast, Murkowski had nearly $1.5 million from “Other Committees Contributions” on her last FEC report; Stock had raised under half a million dollars in the same time frame.) She also supports Medicaid expansion in Alaska under the Affordable Care Act, and touts her time studying energy policy at the Kennedy School as an asset when addressing Alaska’s oil and gas crisis.

“I’m running as an independent, which means I’m not beholden to a political party,” Stock says. This has been a common refrain in statewide races of late, from Governor Bill Walker’s 2014 election to several candidates currently vying for a seat in the Alaska legislature. And the two independent members of the Senate—former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders of Vermont (who was temporarily a Democrat for his presidential run) and Angus King of Maine—both caucus with the Democrats in their body.

Stock foresees enough independent senators to establish an independent caucus, though she’s unsure if that’s a possibility in this election. “The Senate’s small; a few people can make a huge difference,” she says. An independent caucus would be “the most powerful caucus in the U.S. Senate; if a vote is close, they’re the power brokers.”

She takes issue with the premise that her support in Alaska is mostly coming from Democrats, although she tried unsuccessfully to appear as an independent on the Alaska Democratic Party primary ballot. As for using the Democratic Party’s database, “there are only two databases out there, and Republicans won’t let me have access because I’m running against Lisa Murkowski. You can’t win a Senate campaign without access to a voter database.” She does allow that the Democratic Party believes she’s a viable candidate and “they like my positions.”

Joe Miller’s entry to the race on the Libertarian ticket is “a very positive development,” Stock says, because “it’s focused a lot of national attention on the race,” something that’s likely to help with her name recognition issue. It also splits the conservative vote to some degree. “The math now is very good,” she says.

In the remaining weeks until election day on Tuesday, November 8, Stock is traveling the state, holding fundraisers, making a push on social media and “trying to get people’s attention with catchy advertising,” she says, trying to make Alaskans aware “there’s another lawyer even more qualified than Murkowski and Miller.” It’s still a long shot, but she wants Alaskans to know “they should vote for me because I’m all work and no party.”