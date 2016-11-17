Stuck In Transit

I see a man with his arms hooked behind him. He’s too impaired to walk on his own, so the guard on either side of him half carry, half drag him out to the Community Service Patrol wagon.

I watch as a teenage girl in torn jeans hops off her bus and rushes to meet her boyfriend. He is much taller than she and has to bend over each time they kiss. They kiss a lot.

I see Brian, a kind and soft-spoken man I used to share a route with. He boards the 2 to go home and we lock eyes through the window. He waves. I smile back.

Transit centers are a little strange by definition. They are what Neil Gaiman would describe as an “in between” or “not a proper place." They are spaces of transition—hence the name—and act as a sort of waiting room for travelers. People stand about, or sit, or pace. They check and double-check the digital boards posted over the exits, comparing the hour to the listed departure times and often muttering under their breath. Time moves differently in a transit center, see, in a manner not unlike quicksand.

I spend hours a week at the downtown bus depot in Anchorage. That’s not some kind of boast, mind you. I simply get off work 45 minutes before a bus can take me home. When I first moved back to Alaska after two years away, I didn’t put any mind towards getting a car because my return was intended to be about six months before moving back on. Five years later, my stubbornness sees me ironically stuck with transit services. So, stuck, I wait. I listen. I look.

I find that transition is an apt descriptor for Anchorage’s downtown transit center. It’s a sturdy building with glass walls (they’re called curtain walls; you don’t need to know that, but I wanted to be an architect before I discovered I was bad at math, and it’s been eating at me for decades since), hard angles and perfectly fine lighting. It exists as the front attachment to a massive eight-story parking garage. A towering silver modern art piece just outside the depot lobby screams for attention.





Photo by Kerry Tasker



And the location is prime! It’s just far enough removed from the hustle and bustle of downtown traffic to allow the buses unfettered migration, but it sits cater-cornered to the Performing Arts Center, home to any number of amazing events. (Author’s Note: I mean concerts and shows, sure, but my senior prom was there. I spat in the face of God when I somehow stole Prom King, and He spat right back by making sure I neither arrived nor departed with a date.) The transit center is walking distance from fine dining locations like the Glacier Brewhouse and Orso’s, and from Humpy’s, which has to be one of the most diverse bars in Anchorage.

On paper, the downtown transit center is a perfect choice to introduce tourists to Anchorage’s offerings and to wait out time until moving on to the next part—and place—of your day.

Of course, like anything, the closer you look, the more you begin to see the crow’s feet. The curtain walls, a crisp and utilitarian go-to in modern “important” buildings, are smeared with face and finger prints. The floor tiles, arranged in a serviceable but uninspired color choice and design, are chipped and cracked. The walls, once white, are now cream where they aren’t smudged with black. Years of sweat and grime and much pressing against them will do that.

These degradations are to be expected on a surface level. That’s the price of war against time, the battle all things are destined to lose. With so much municipal money going elsewhere, aesthetic upkeep is going to be handled with a resounding “meh.” This is transition through complacency. The problem with a lack of change and a lack of, let’s say, hygienic attention is that it can lead to things like apathy and stagnation. Buildings have personality. There is a reason why names like Frank Lloyd Wright and Frank Gehry are known. Before Michelangelo ever touched a brush to the Basilica, he made a name for himself with buildings that grabbed eyes by the lapel and shook them.

So when you have a building that looks a little worn down, a little dirty, a little sketchy, a little apathetic, when you have a building like that, the area is going to attract activity to match. And the way that sort of development has been addressed is a little interesting.

There used to be wooden benches in the transit center. High-backed with a curve near the seat so you could sink into them comfortably. They could fit two people easily. Three a little snugly, or perfectly, if you all knew each other. These benches have since been replaced with flat, low metal ones. No back. They seat three and separate those three people with little metal hoops that come up to just above the hip bone. This keeps people from falling asleep on them, you see. You can’t lay down. You can’t lean back. To cut down on nappers, they’ve sacrificed comfort. Benches taken? It’s going to be floor or feet for you. Sorry if you’ve been working all day. Sorry if you’re tired from traveling. Try to find a spot that hasn’t been trekked over with mud or slush or dog shit.

And for the life of me, I don’t know why they installed a handful of television monitors. These play a video loop of Alaskan trivia questions, a reminder of the transit center rules (which, to my eye, still often go ignored), and a PSA to mind your own business and leave others alone, even if they’re speaking gibberish.

I take it back. Those are good things to have installed and playing. It’s a good message. It’s a good way to help kill time while you wait for your bus. It’s just too bad the televisions are only working half the time.

I see tourists waiting patiently for the 7 bus to take them to the airport, from one in-between place to the next. They keep their hands on their luggage to a man. Jokes pass between them and they smile, but they make eye contact with no one else. I hear a guard discussing the World Series with a couple guys. None of them seem to think the Cubs have it in them to break their 108-year winless streak. I almost pipe up. I don’t. I’m tired. Not far from me, a woman is rocking her baby to sleep. She’s singing softly, but I can’t make out the words.

I am tired and this place tugs at the corners of my brain. At night, even filled with people, the transit center feels hollow. I’m in the ribcage of a skeleton. I’m Jonah or Pinocchio, straight chilling in the belly of a whale. This place is cavernous in a way that belies its space because even packed with living, crying, yelling, staggering, laughing people, at some point the building has lost its voice.

I make it sound bad. Maybe hopeless. It isn’t.

Groups of kids are a common sight here. Teenagers, I mean. Unkempt hair. Jeans with the hems wearing thin. Dirty sneakers. They step onto longboards wearing t-shirts featuring bands that had stopped touring long before they were born.

They’re loud, these kids. They’re bristling with the same kind of energy I used to have before I was expected to pay my own medical bills. They rove. Rove! Not like a pack of animals, though there is a hint of savagery in their cocksure swagger and the way their dialogue drips with sarcasm and hints at just a pinch of strychnine. Instead, they rove like a carnival troupe or a swarm of town criers, all bluster and spectacle.

They remind me a lot … of me. I was an absolute nightmare of a teenager when I moved out at 16. I was angry. I was listless. I was eager to seize on to being the Next Big Thing, the Proper Future. I was ready to make a Name for myself while simultaneously at a loss on how and where and when to do so. That confusion depressed me and I clung to my friends. Fuck the man! We’re the Real Deal! We can do this on our own!

It’s an aimlessness I understand and it’s one I know is a bad day away from turning into a loud and public negative incident. But teenagers are no less people, and people, I believe, are inherently good, and I’ve seen multiple instances of these cacophonous, brash, punk rock, aimless, sometimes homeless teenagers displaying generosity to degrees I’ve not seen from many others. The same kids asking for a couple bucks to get something to eat will stop and alert a stranger that they’ve dropped money on the ground. They’ll share food with strangers. They will do their best to console people they don’t know who are angry or panicking or sad.

Looking around the transit center on any given night, the knee-jerk reaction is to assume this lonely in-between husk is a place to just exist and nothing more. Stagnancy in transition. But there is a subtle side to the place you will notice if you make an effort to do so. There is a community within the walls. Is it a great one? Who’s to say? There are addicts and drunks mixed in with the tourists and workers just trying to get home. There are drifters and downtrodden. There is certainly an underbelly here, but whatever circumstances or tribulations they find themselves daily dealing with, many of the transit center regulars have found new life amongst each other.

Every night I watch people’s eyes light up as they see folks they shared a camp with or who helped them through tough times. I hear them ask about each other’s health and their families, earnestly. I see people share what meager things they have, or pitch in to get something to eat from Burger Express or the pizzeria or the Bus Stop Shop convenience store.

I have been homeless. I have been where $30 is two weeks’ worth of food. When you have nearly nothing, what you do have becomes everything. Yes, there are drunk spectacles and fights and destitution here, but there is kindness, and generosity, and love, and strength here as well. And let’s not forget that there are people with mortgages and children who will still find time to go to the club and get drunk enough to vomit into a piss trough. I think that whatever theoretical line exists between “the transit center” and the rest of the city is a lot thinner than people give credit for.





Photo by Kerry Tasker

The communal sense of survival present here is an ember of life in a fire pit not built to support or nurture it. People here take what solace they can in the only space that somehow stays removed from the passage of the day. It’s a place for respite—as small or as brief as it may be—and one not long for this world. Come November, the transit center will be closed and gutted. Gone will be affordable food vendors. Gone, also, will be most of the space these people and myself have come to rely on while we wait. Here, too, is an attempt to address the state of the community built around the transit center, and in an effort to curb loiterers, they are cutting away more than I think they know.

It’s 9:45 p.m.

The transit center is closed. Everyone is pushed out onto the sidewalks, forcefully but more or less kindly.

But here’s the problem: buses don’t stop at 9:45. Several routes have yet to arrive. The last ones won’t show for nearly an hour. My bus won’t arrive for 22 minutes. It’s fine during the summer. It is frozen hell in January and February, and I have the means to protect myself from the elements.

Nobody is allowed to wait in the stairwell. No one is allowed to wait in the elevator lobby. I get it! I do. The idea is to help prevent drug deals and assaults and squatters. It isn’t necessarily unfair. It just sucks. And it’s cold. And that’s life for a lot of people.

I witness a fight minutes after stepping out into the cold. It’s over in a flash and the loser hits the ground hard. He looks like Jesus, with his feet together and his arms spread. The victor looks at me next, searching for a reaction. I shrug. The other man had swung first, after all. At the corner of the parking garage exit, I see a mixed-gender, mixed-race, mixed-age group of people pass a bottle of Jack Daniels between them. They transition between angry yelling and light-hearted laughter seamlessly.

A young couple in fur coats hustle quickly by to the parking garage elevators. Nearby, a tired woman gives a pep talk to a weeping girl. From their conversation, I surmise that they are both homeless.

It’s the last thing I hear before the 13 arrives to take me to my house. I have a lot to think about on the ride.

K. Jered Mayer is the Alaskan-born author of the Convergence trilogy and the forthcoming Read in Denver.