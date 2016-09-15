Accidental Activist

Richelle Lund cannot turn away from the faces of the missing, those who wake up one morning to an ordinary day but before it’s over vanish like wisps of smoke. Those faces, there are so many; every one of them haunts her.

Lael Grant, 33, mother of two, swung by a Sitka grocery store at 2 in the morning to buy snacks and sodas before heading over to a friend’s trailer and later driving off into oblivion. She’s been missing four years.

Damon Bonds was a 31-year-old machinist with an infant son when his unlocked truck was found at the DeLong Lake parking lot with his dog Scully in the back and his cell phone on the front seat. No one has seen or heard from him in more than a decade.

Jael Hamblen, a 20-year-old massage therapy student and mother of a baby boy, wished her Anchorage housemate goodnight, and later walked out the front door and into thin air. October will be two years.

There are hundreds more Laels, Damons and Jaels out there, the roughly 1,350 men, women and children listed as of mid-August with the Alaska State Troopers Missing Person Clearinghouse, an archive of mystery and heartbreak. And that’s only since statehood. Lund does what she can to help to bring them home through the power of social media and the Facebook page she administers, Seeking Alaska’s Missing (SAM).

The page was founded in 2012 by James “Sonny” Koenig in honor of his 18-year-old daughter, Samantha “Sam” Koenig, who was forced at gunpoint from an Anchorage coffee hut and murdered by serial killer Israel Keyes. Sam’s father has since stepped aside, and now it’s Lund—with help from Ashley Nott—keeping the fires burning for those who vanish.

Once a missing person report is filed with law enforcement, Lund gathers photos and relevant information, then creates fliers that can immediately be posted, shared, printed and plastered throughout the city, state and beyond.

“It’s just a way of getting it out there so much quicker,” she said. “I mean, I can post a flier and have somebody report that the kid’s been spotted all before the news would even air.”

“Before, people would just call the cops and go, ‘My kid is missing,’ and then wait for the phone to ring,” said Lund’s husband, Larry Clair. “I mean, what do you do? Nobody knows what to do because nobody’s ever been through this before. At least this way you know there’s information getting out there. That has to be some kind of reassurance.”

In addition to the SAM page, Lund helps administer the Facebook group, Seeking Alaska’s Missing~ S.A.M., a less structured forum with more than 6,000 members where people can post information on any missing person regardless of whether an official report has been filed.

Gail Balzer’s son ended up on the SAM page about three years ago when he got in some trouble, wound up in a residential treatment program, climbed out a window one night and disappeared. He’s autistic, and not knowing his state of mind—and with the Kenai River just up the road—she and her husband were especially frantic.

“I sent the information out to Richelle, she put his pictures out on the site and we began to get sightings,” said Balzer, who lives in Soldotna. “People saw him in Anchorage, they saw him in Homer, they saw him in Wasilla. Anytime there was a sighting, I was in the car and heading that direction. That’s what you do when your child is missing.

“It’s always there nagging in the back of your brain, ‘Where are they? Are they OK?’ You don’t know whether they’re dead, whether they’re alive or if they’re being hurt.”

After a month, authorities apprehended her son and brought him back. He’s now 20, living at home and doing much better, his mother said.

“I can’t imagine people who don’t ever find their kids. I can’t imagine the constant grief they go through, because 30 days was pure hell.

“I just absolutely feel indebted to (Lund) for the work she does.”

An Anchorage stay-at-home mom working off her laptop, Lund became an advocate for the missing quite by accident. She didn’t know Samantha Koenig or any of her friends or family. She first learned Sam’s story through the news and couldn’t turn away. “She glittered her Sam magic on me,” is how she puts it.

Sam reminded her of her little sister, also named Sam, also a barista, who lives in Fairbanks where Lund grew up. Lund also knows what it’s like to be robbed of someone you love.



A locket containing some of Sam's ashes given to Richelle Lund from Koenig's father. Courtesy photo

Out of her comfort zone

While Sam was still missing, a call went out for people to make lime-green support ribbons, Sam’s favorite color. Lund went into production, going a step beyond by adding the missing teenager’s picture to the center. Sam’s family liked what she did and asked her to make more.

“We pretty much turned the house into a ribbon-making factory,” Lund’s husband said. “We had ribbons all over the tables and were kind of doing it like an assembly line process.”

Through her ribbons, Lund got to know members of Sam’s circle, and soon joined the team administering the Please Help Find Samantha Koenig Facebook page. Along with many others, she worked on the Samstock fundraiser and helped support the overwhelmed family in various other ways. She learned what friends and family of the missing need by watching Sam’s people go through it.

Kaylee Christiansen, Sam’s sister, considers Lund part of the family now. Sam, she believes, brought her into her life for a reason.

“My mind was all over the place at that time,” Christiansen said. “She was always there for us.”

Lund has never done anything like this before, put herself out there in such a public way. Before her life intercepted Sam’s, aside from her family, she pretty much kept to herself.

“It really was out of character for me to do anything like this since I have the worst case of social anxiety.”

She has her reasons.

Her childhood was so rough, her aunt, the rock of her family, became her surrogate mom and adopted her little sister, Sam. Lund also knows how violence can quickly flip one’s life on its head. She knows because her mother was murdered in 1997. And 14 years later, her father was murdered, too.

Death by strangers

Lund was 19 when her mother was killed.

On a spring afternoon in 1997, her mom and three friends were in a $50 a week Fairbanks boardinghouse room when a Bible-quoting loner down the hall complained about their TV being too loud and ended up in a scuffle with one of the men.

Jimmy Ray Price went back to his room, and returned 45 minutes later with a 9 mm Ruger semi-automatic pistol and backup magazine. He kicked down their door and opened fire, killing Wendy Richards, Lund’s 37-year-old mother, Michael Richards (no relation) and John Pease. The fourth person managed to escape while Price was reloading. When finished, Price walked to the Kentucky Fried Chicken across the street, called 911 and turned himself in.

“I was young; I didn’t know how to process it,” Lund said. “I chose to work on the day of my own mother's funeral. I just didn't want to deal with the emotions of everyone asking me if I was OK.”

In 2011, her father, Timothy Lund, 55, was returning from a supply run for his job at Frontier Outfitters in Fairbanks when Michael Bostick followed and confronted him after a road rage incident. A shoving match ended with both on the ground where Bostick stabbed him to death.

A painful childhood, murdered parents, Lund has an endless well of empathy to draw upon when someone goes missing.

“I do well with people in trauma, in turmoil,” she said. “Other than that, I don’t do well with people. I do okay if I have safety with me … if I have my peoples, my little tribe. I think that’s probably what makes me good at the job because it definitely affects me emotionally. I suck it all in. If people are sad, I take it in. I think that’s what makes it real.”

Always seeking

Lund figures she’s created and posted around 200 missing person fliers since taking on the SAM page. Current and cold cases. When someone is found, she follows up with “found safe” emblazoned across the flier. When a body is found, she posts that the person is no longer missing and offers condolences.

Most who show up on the SAM page are runaways, but she doesn’t mention that. If the person has a criminal record, she doesn’t mention that, either. A missing person is a missing person.

“I personally don’t check Courtview; I don’t judge people,” she said.

She also guides those wanting to set up their own pages devoted to their missing loved ones and offers advice on everything from handling the media to organizing candlelight vigils. The SAM page, although once associated with the nonprofit Project Angel Eyes, no longer is and does not seek donations. The expenses aren’t much and she just wants to keep it simple. Mostly what it costs her is time, which she donates.

“When somebody goes missing, the whole dynamic of the household changes,” her husband said. “Because she really throws herself into it.”

“It keeps me fairly busy,” she said. “On a slow week maybe 10 hours. But on busy weeks, I’m on there sometimes until 2 in the morning.”

Now in its fourth year, Seeking Alaska’s Missing has more than 23,000 “likes,” a goal reached on what would have been Sam’s 23rd birthday, Aug. 30. The page has developed into an online community, a place where friends and family of the missing can connect, learn from and support each other.

Lund feels close to many of them, including those who are missing Aylett Hanson, a 31-year-old construction worker and handyman who took his black cat, Ninja, everywhere, including canoeing and on hiking trips perched atop his shoulder. Lund was still putting his missing person flier together in January 2014 when he was found, shot in his car in a Spenard parking lot across from the Bear Tooth Theatrepub.

Lissa Lake of Wasilla discovered the SAM page while following the plight of the Kenai family who went missing in May 2014. (The family was found nearly a year later, shot along with the family dog, victims of murder-suicide.) When Lake’s daughter’s best friend, Jael Hamblen, went missing five months after the Kenai family disappeared, she turned to Lund for guidance.

“She was 100 percent dedicated to Jael’s case,” Lake said. “She was like my book of resources. She would tell me to do this, try that. She kept me grounded. I would go off on tangents and get upset about something that was going on and she would talk me down. I honestly think if she wasn’t there for me to bounce ideas off of and to guide me, I really don’t think my sanity would be what it is today.”

Erika Grant Burkhouse’s sister, Lael Grant, was last seen early the morning of Oct. 15, 2012 driving away from a friend’s trailer in Sitka. Five days later, the car she was driving was found where a logging road came to a dead end.

“We literally scoured the town,” Burkhouse said. “I mean, out the road, up the mountain. When the car was found five days later, then we focused on that area. We searched for two weeks. We just didn’t find anything at all.”

Lund shared her expertise and advised the family on creating its own Help Find Lael Grant Facebook page.

“She truly was a Godsend,” Burkhouse said. “She kind of walked us through many parts of it, even the investigation, and what we needed to do because we had no clue what we were doing. You’re so overwhelmed.”

Burkhouse described her sister as a wonderful person and loving mother, but also a woman consumed by drug addiction. Sitka police consider her disappearance a possible homicide. Sitka is an island; she had no money or means to leave. Her family, seeking closure, filed for her death certificate last year.

“That one has always stayed with me, will always stay with me,” Lund said. “I think I see my own mother in Lael, with the drug abuse, wanting to be sober but just never grasping that sobriety. My mom could have come up missing just as easily, you know, in and out of drug deals.”

Feb. 1, the anniversary of Samantha Koenig’s abduction, is never easy for Lund or anyone who knew and loved her. April 2 is worse, the day two months later she was no longer missing, the day she was pulled from the bottom of Matanuska Lake.

These anniversaries, as heartbreaking as they are, remind Lund why she’s doing what she’s doing. As does the sparkly, lime-green globe she wears around her neck, a sealed locket filled with Sam’s ashes, a gift from Sam’s father following her cremation at sunrise on Easter Sunday 2012.

“Sam brought some of the most wonderful people to me, some I even love like my own family,” Lund posted on the Facebook page created in her honor. “I won't go on and tag everyone, they know who they are. I will remember Sam for all those things. Good things.”