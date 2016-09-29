Professional Partier, Amateur Human Being

This Saturday, musician Andrew W.K. will be at TapRoot as part of his 51-date speaking tour. He’s hitting up every state, including a date in Washington D.C. This will be his second stop on The Power of Partying tour and his second time in Alaska. He played his first show here at Williwaw for a packed house back in December.

On a Tuesday afternoon, W.K. calls me up for our prearranged interview. He’s a couple of minutes late and apologizes profusely. I was surprised by his almost overly sincere demeanor, as I had no idea what to expect from the self-described “professional partier and amateur human being.”

I was first introduced to his music in the early 2000s through his first album I Get Wet. The singles, “Party Hard” and “She is Beautiful” were getting a lot of airplay and his brand of triumphant party-rock was a nice change of pace from my high school addiction to punk music, but prior to talking with him, I had very limited exposure to what he’s all about (other than his proclivity for partying). The image I had in my mind was the cover photo of I Get Wet which is a shot of him, long black hair draped over his face with blood coming out of his nose and smeared down his chin and neck.



Andrew W.K.'s first show in Alaska. Photo by Kerry Tasker



As someone who doesn’t much care for people preaching how to live your life, I was skeptical at first—despite him being so well-spoken and polite. Eventually all my preconceived notions of who he is went out the window (along with some shallow and potentially condescending questions I had written down).

The 37-year-old musician tells me that 20 years ago, he discovered the power of partying and wanted to devote his life to it. The idea was a long time coming and developed gradually. “I felt really really bad about being alive, so I had to figure out some other way to feel about it,” he says. He always had a feeling that something was wrong; that there was a sense of dread and apprehension, like a bad taste lingering in the back of his mouth.

“I decided that probably what that feeling is—is the feeling of being alive,” he says. He decided that he wanted to use the feeling as a source of power and embrace it, rather than fear it.

His concept of partying doesn’t just entail getting wasted (although he says that could be one way to do it). W.K.’s idea is more of a headspace. “We’re taking that leap of faith to say we don’t know—we don’t have proof that existence is good, but we’re going to decide that it is,” he says. “With our free will or ability to look at things and interpret things, we’re deciding that life must be good or it wouldn’t be happening.”

He says that the philosophy goes beyond the typical polarity that exists between what is good and bad—which allows the world to remain vast and puzzling—but lets you interpret those things as useful, so you can get as much out of the hard times as you can. “To me, this word ‘partying’ was the most simple, direct and relatable way I could communicate this attitude, this mindset of celebrating this chance to be alive and all that comes with it,” he says.

W.K.’s biggest epiphanies came when he was a kid watching his piano teachers play, seeing his first symphony and listening to loud music for the first time. “This incredible sensation came over my entire self. It was more than just emotion. It was more than just a mood. It was a feeling in my body and it had all those things, but was connected to even more,” he says. “It combined everything—all things at once—heart, soul, mind, spirit.”

He became obsessed with music, but never thought that he would be a frontman or a motivational speaker. He just wanted to make music that gave people that same feeling it gave him. “All of these things called to me once I said, ‘I want to figure out a way to make my life centered around this feeling’ and all the stuff just pulled me into this direction.” he says. “The main goal was always the same—how can I serve this life-force-feeling?”

W.K. says that music effortlessly invokes the feeling of being alive, but some people would never go to one of his shows or don’t like rowdy music in general, so he started looking for other ways to promote his philosophy.

It’s been 10 years since W.K. started doing lectures, but he’d probably feel more comfortable with his band on stage, blasting music and pounding his keyboard like it’s his last day on Earth. He says that speaking in front of a crowd can make him feel exposed and humiliated, but not in a bad way. Music just has a different kind of power over people.

“The feeling itself and the core idea that you’re trying to express—if you speak from that—that remains behind you and that can push you forward. That feeling has given me the power to do all the stuff I’ve done,” he says. “I simply don’t have the confidence myself. I don’t have the ability myself. I don’t have the strength to do any of these things if that wasn’t at the core of it—if that power wasn’t there motivating it all—because it makes me feel like not only can I do it, but I have to do it.”



Andrew W.K. at Williwaw Dec. 2015. Photo by Kerry Tasker



While he doesn’t consider himself a professional speaker, W.K. says this tour is about campaigning in defense of the sensation of being alive and feeling good about it. He hopes that after his stop in Anchorage people will walk away with a positivity that might defy logic about why they should feel bad and instill some kind of deeper optimism that will help them in the face of adversity. “That’s when we need that kind of power—when there seems to be no logical reason to have that type of belief. That life is good and is beautiful and we can face these things,” he says. “That’s where positivity comes into play.”

W.K. isn’t trying to assemble a cult. It’s more about what the individual takes away from it and how they can instill personal change in their own lives. “When it comes down to the actual grueling, rigorous work—the labor of being a human being—that can only be done one person at a time,” he says.

All that aside, this tour is as much about him teaching his philosophy as it is him learning from the people he speaks to. He doesn’t work off of a script and his appearance not only allows questions for him, but his own questions for the audience.

I initially assumed W.K. thought he was some sort of party guru—telling us how he found the light and we need to join him in party exaltation—but he’s more like a man on a quest just trying to learn how to live. “I didn’t start with the answers. I had to go out and try to find them and to be honest, I haven’t found any answers,” he says. “All I’ve found [are] more ways to keep asking.”

While I can’t say that I was looking for advice when I picked up the phone, I did come away feeling better about life in general. I guess that’s how it all starts and sometimes—that can make all the difference.

Andrew W.K.’s The Power of Partying tour will be at TapRoot Saturday October 1. Doors open at 7. Show starts at 8:30. Tickets cost $20. Ages 21 and up.