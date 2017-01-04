Satire: Petersburg Borough Assembly Holds Intervention for Stanton Gregor

The Petersburg Borough Assembly aired its grievances with member Jeigh Stanton Gregor during last Monday’s assembly meeting, one of the few meetings he’s attended in months since the new marijuana dispensary was opened in downtown Petersburg earlier this year.

While the assembly hoped to conduct the intervention in executive session, Stanton Gregor objected stating, “I refuse to take part in some secret meeting, dude.”

Assembly member Nancy Strand was the first to speak.

“You know at first, Jeigh, I had my reservations about you,” Strand said. “But you grew on me. You spoke good and said stuff that made sense. But now you barely come to the meetings and when you do, you interrupt with the crinkling of your potato chip bags and yawns and sensational rants…Jeigh? Jeigh, wake up goddamn it.”

Stanton Gregor had fallen asleep during Strand’s comments and was audibly snoring.

“Chill, man,” Stanton Gregor said with his eyes still closed. “You guys need to seriously chill.”

Cindi Lagoudakis was the next to speak up. She complained about the signals he sends to youth in town, particularly during lunch hour when he plays hacky sack with high school students.

“You walk around barefoot with your tambourine and half closed eyes,” Lagoudakis said. “Our children need positive role models and productive school activities, not beat poetry and hula hoops.”

“Have you ever balanced on the edge of a razor blade, Cindi,” Stanton Gregor replied. “Do you even have your own stream of consciousness?”

“What?” Lagoudakis asked.

“And that’s another thing,” Stanton Gregor said. “I make a motion we rename Falls Creek, Stream of Consciousness Creek.”

Petersburg Borough Clerk Kathy O’Rear explained the time for making motions was over and, if he so desired, he could add it to new business at the next meeting.

“When is it again?” Stanton Gregor asked.

It’s the first and third Monday of each month, Jeigh,” O’Rear said. “Just like it has been the entire time you’ve been on the assembly.”

“Time is an illusion, man,” Stanton Gregor said. “I make a motion we ban clocks in the Petersburg Borough.”

O’Rear put her head in her hands.

Stanton Gregor then upended a large bag of Jalapeno Cheetos and shook it as crumbs fell into his mouth and onto his face.

“King Salmon goes good with teriyaki sauce,” Stanton Gregor said.

“My only real concern is that you smell like shit,” Mayor Mark Jensen said. “Your dreadlocks literally smell like my dog’s shit.”

Stanton Gregor had again fallen asleep and the meeting was adjourned.