Satire: Banking in the Bush: Nat Geo to premier new Alaska reality TV show featuring Bethel bank teller

National Geographic is expecting its latest reality TV show featuring “totally average, everyday moments” to rival those of the Discovery’s Alaskan Bush People and History’s Ax Men.

Producer Jared Lowell said audiences are tired of watching the same old, bearded white men narrowly escaping a frozen death at sea or being crushed by massive timber trees.

“We want to show audiences what it’s like for an Alaskan to wake up every morning, put on the coffee, listen to the morning news and go to work,” Lowell said. “You know, the unique events that almost no one in your frozen, desolate wasteland of a state goes through.”

In a teaser for the first episode, long-time Bethel resident Henry Wilson is seen walking into the Wells Fargo branch, stomping snow off his boots.

“I’d like to cash this check,” Wilson says to Wells Fargo bank teller Sarah Morgan.

“How would you like it back,” Morgan asks.

“Twenties is fine,” Wilson says as the camera zooms in on Morgan counting the bills and handing them to Wilson.

“Twenty, forty, sixty, sixty-one, two and three,” Morgan says. “Sixty-three dollars and twelve cents. May I help you with anything else today?”

“That’ll be all,” Wilson says.

Lowell said it’s these “completely boring, uneventful and routine” moments that will make ‘Banking in the Bush’ a big hit in the Lower 48.

“We know this is not most Alaskans’ reality per se, but the network wants to make sure we really explore the lives of those living on the fringes,” Lowell said.

Lowell said Wells Fargo employee Sarah Morgan will feature prominently in the first episode as she assists customers in transferring funds from checking to savings, giving directions to the local Subway and, in the anti-climax of the episode, when she helps an elderly woman cancel her lost debit card.

“That scene, as Sarah helps the woman think of a temporary pin number, is damn fine television, it’s just gold,” Lowell said. “I mean that as a metaphor, by the way. Not the kind of gold that you all pan for.”

The first episode airs on the National Geographic channel next Thursday at 8 p.m., just after Discovery’s ‘Palin Poo’ the network’s new series about the irregular bowel movements of the Palin family during wolf hunts.