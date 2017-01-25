Satire: Anchorage Press editor resigns after Alaska Dispatch News uncovers fraudulent Facebook likes

Anchorage—Alaska Dispatch News investigative reporter Molly Miller said ADN’s investigative team ‘Maglite’ became skeptical after Anchorage Press Facebook post likes started exceeding single digits.

“To be honest, I didn’t even know the Anchorage Press was a media outlet,” Miller explained. “I always thought it was a coupon book or something.”

Alex Rodriguez, editor with Maglite, first noticed what he described as “improbable social media interest.”

“Press stories get seven or eight likes, max,” Rodriguez said. “Maybe nine if it’s a cover story. Let’s be honest, even the comments on ADN stories get enough Facebook likes to blot out the sun. When I saw the Anchorage Press story about pubic hair braiding get 16 likes, I knew something wasn’t right.”

Miller, Rodriguez and the rest of the Maglite team began looking at the Facebook profiles of those who reacted to Anchorage Press stories. The majority of those profiles, the team found, were Anchorage Press employees, “which is pretty typical,” Miller said. Others, however, looked suspicious.

“Five profiles included names with some iteration of ‘Crude’ in the title,” Miller said. “Facebook profile member names CrudeLiska, LiskaCrude, Crude4Life, LifeizCrude and CrudeCrude all liked or reacted in some way to Anchorage Press Facebook posts.”

Each profile picture also portrayed various extreme sports images with people wearing backwards hats.

After months of investigation, the profile names and photos led Maglite reporters to newly hired Anchorage Press editor Cody Liska who is also the editor and publisher of Crude Magazine, an online and bi-yearly publication.

“None of us at Alaska Dispatch News had ever heard of Crude,” Rodriguez said. “I actually saw it for the first time as some homeless guy used it to clean my windshield, and that’s what finally connected all the dots.”

Within hours of ADN publishing its first article, “Thumbs down to Liska” as part of an investigative series, Liska announced his resignation as editor of the Anchorage Press.

When reached for comment, Liska only said “Alaska Dispatch News would never be brave enough to explore the hidden world of pubic hair braiding. Pussies.”