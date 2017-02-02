Satire: After Multiple Explanations Anchorage Man Pretends to Understand Roller Derby Rules

Spenard—Jason Miller, 34, eventually said “Ah, okay, now I get it” and nodded his head after his exasperated girlfriend repeatedly attempted to explain to him the various methods derby jammers use to score points during a bout.

“The team jammer can transfer their position by handing the Star to their pivot jammer as long as neither jammer is going to the penalty box,” Anchorage’s Rage City Roller Susy ‘Reek Havoc’ DeLillo explained to her boyfriend during halftime at last weekend’s bout. “Of course if the jammer hadn’t let go of the Star or if the blocker refused to accept it by letting it fall to the track rather than taking control of it, it would be an incomplete pass, but not illegal. Does that make sense?”

Miller continued to nod and repeated that he “totally understands.”

DeLillo joined Anchorage’s roller derby team six months ago and Miller said during a private interview he was happy to see her passion grow for the sport, and that it was nice having time to himself a couple days a week to play Xbox.

“She goes to practice twice a week, is getting into great shape and it really helps her blow off steam after a stressful day of work,” Miller said. “But to be honest, I’ve never understood a goddamned thing that goes on around that track.”

Miller said when he attended his girlfriend’s first bout he planned to just follow the crowd’s lead to cheer and clap but that idea quickly evaporated after much of the audience seemed as dumbstruck as him.

“The first bout I went to last summer, I slapped my hands at a mosquito and everybody started looking at me and awkwardly clapping,” Miller said. “I knew I was in real trouble after that.”

Yesterday, Miller’s girlfriend asked him, now that he understood the rules, to volunteer to keep score and maybe even start learning to referee.

“Have you seen a roller derby score board,” Miller asked in exhaustion. “It looks like the display board on a nuclear submarine for god’s sake. I’ve been coming to these things for too long to admit I have absolutely no idea what’s going on. It’s just a huge mess. I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

In a separate interview with DeLillo, she admitted sometimes she doesn’t even know why a referee blows the whistle.

“A lot of times I just go to the penalty box when the ref blows the whistle.”

Anchorage’s head referee for Anchorage Roller Derby League said he learned to referee after watching YouTube videos and makes a point of “just blowing the whistle every 30 seconds or so.”

“When you watch the videos, those refs constantly blow the whistle,” the referee said.

“When I blow the whistle, I like a short, quick snap. It just seems more confident.”