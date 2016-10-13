Haiku You!
Winners of the Anchorage Press 2016 Haiku Contest
“Haikus humble us. Clean and neat they pack a wallop in three lines, 17 sweet syllables—no rhyme required. Well-written haikus transport us far beyond their defined brevity. They possess the power to make readers voyagers on a brief trip, courtesy of 17 supremely crafted chunks of sound,” wrote Press contributor David Fox earlier this year when reviewing a collection of Haikus. Fox acknowledged the difficulty in what can seem like a very simple artform. “Here’s the thing about this extremely popular genre—waste is not tolerated. When you’ve got so few words to convey the epiphany, there’s little margin for error.” An accomplished haiku, he wrote, “distills a moment, boiling the image down into a succinct, memorable vision. Their last lines mark a definable break from the first two lines, a salient characteristic of this poetic form which strives to juxtapose the last line from the rest of the poem.”
Earlier this summer, we asked Press readers to send in their own 17-syllable masterpieces using a number of prompts, as well as an open category. We received an onslaught of entries and extend special thanks to Adam Mackie’s West High students and Kristin Bellonio’s 9th grade honors English students at Eagle River High School for their efforts. Choosing our favorites was not an easy task, dear readers, but here they are:
Grand Prize
I burn the candles
We got as a wedding gift
When I screw new men.
—Kate Lanier-Moylan
Grocery List
First Place
Pampers and Trojans
Catch spills and prevent messes
Before they happen.
—Thomas Pease
Second Place
Cold unfeeling list
Ignored in the heat of hunger
Cheetos fall like rain
—Tyler Browning
Third Place
Once condoms, vodka
And Cap’n Crunch. Now diapers,
Juice and Cap’n Crunch.
—Jenny Hill
Honorable Mention
Lots of Hotpockets
A one hundred item list
My shop addict mom
—Arden Arwood
PFD
First Place
Thirty years you gave
Me, wild parties, house, children
Dividend annulled
—Thomas Pease
Second Place
Yearly dilemma
Hawaii, bills or new shoes
Always buy the time
—Gina Pastos
Bore Tide
First Place
The bore of summer,
Pushed & dragged to Turnagain
Pulled by a new moon.
—Adam Mackie
Second Place
Spotted Donald Trump
Riding waves in Cook Inlet.
Must be a bore tide.
—Aileen Holthaus
Scars
First Place
If our love should die
I would not let it kill me
Hope it kills you, though.
—Kate Lanier-Moylan
Second Place
Hatchet in my shin
Blood pouring out, bone exposed
This scar is legit.
—Noah Bigelow
Third Place
The scars that remain
Not remnants of agony
Evidence we mend
—Lorraine Zimin
Morning After
First Place
The pill reverses
love’s indiscretions. Might it
Work post-election?
—Thomas Pease
Second Place
We met at Chilkoot’s
It was not love but hormones
One more walk of shame
—Natalie Abrams
Third Place
Wake up Alaska!
A fiscal morning after
Budget hangover
—Aileen Holthaus
Town Square
First Place
I judge everyone
But it’s always in secret
At the park downtown
—Natalie Abrams
Second Place
Hooligan hurled the
Brick I bought to build Town Square,
Breaking my windshield.
—Thomas Pease
Pokémon
First Place
A game made for kids
Still played by many adults
Who all have no life
—Ina Gage
Second Place
My data ran out
My parents said no more games
R.I.P. Kachu
—Natalie Abrams
Bernie
First Place
Your stickers, yard signs
Linger across town; hickeys
From our little fling.
—Reed Foreman
Second Place
In Fred Meyer’s aisles,
Sits a chia-haired guru
Bernie Sanders lives!
—Joan Cullinane
Alpenglow
First Place
Rosy light, evening
Alpenglow ‘round silver stars,
Flaming horizon
—Lily Raven
Second Place
Those quiet moments
Light like paint and morning mist
Leaves like wav’ring flame
—Amaya Reid
Third Place
Winters’ coy caress
Floods the slopes in pink, sets her
Bare shoulders aglow.
—Thomas Pease
Open
First Place
Uterus machine,
Grenadine in porcelain,
Lava lamp cramp camp
—Veronica Campbell
Second Place
Haiku queen is here
Now bow down to your master
I am amazing.
—Savannah Spano
Third Place
Wrestling with some folks’
Thinking is something like that
Yellowed leaf that clings
—Gina Ottinger