Haiku You!

“Haikus humble us. Clean and neat they pack a wallop in three lines, 17 sweet syllables—no rhyme required. Well-written haikus transport us far beyond their defined brevity. They possess the power to make readers voyagers on a brief trip, courtesy of 17 supremely crafted chunks of sound,” wrote Press contributor David Fox earlier this year when reviewing a collection of Haikus. Fox acknowledged the difficulty in what can seem like a very simple artform. “Here’s the thing about this extremely popular genre—waste is not tolerated. When you’ve got so few words to convey the epiphany, there’s little margin for error.” An accomplished haiku, he wrote, “distills a moment, boiling the image down into a succinct, memorable vision. Their last lines mark a definable break from the first two lines, a salient characteristic of this poetic form which strives to juxtapose the last line from the rest of the poem.”



Earlier this summer, we asked Press readers to send in their own 17-syllable masterpieces using a number of prompts, as well as an open category. We received an onslaught of entries and extend special thanks to Adam Mackie’s West High students and Kristin Bellonio’s 9th grade honors English students at Eagle River High School for their efforts. Choosing our favorites was not an easy task, dear readers, but here they are:



Grand Prize

I burn the candles

We got as a wedding gift

When I screw new men.

—Kate Lanier-Moylan



Grocery List



First Place

Pampers and Trojans

Catch spills and prevent messes

Before they happen.

—Thomas Pease



Second Place

Cold unfeeling list

Ignored in the heat of hunger

Cheetos fall like rain

—Tyler Browning



Third Place

Once condoms, vodka

And Cap’n Crunch. Now diapers,

Juice and Cap’n Crunch.

—Jenny Hill



Honorable Mention

Lots of Hotpockets

A one hundred item list

My shop addict mom

—Arden Arwood



PFD



First Place

Thirty years you gave

Me, wild parties, house, children

Dividend annulled

—Thomas Pease



Second Place

Yearly dilemma

Hawaii, bills or new shoes

Always buy the time

—Gina Pastos



Bore Tide



First Place

The bore of summer,

Pushed & dragged to Turnagain

Pulled by a new moon.

—Adam Mackie



Second Place

Spotted Donald Trump

Riding waves in Cook Inlet.

Must be a bore tide.

—Aileen Holthaus



Scars



First Place

If our love should die

I would not let it kill me

Hope it kills you, though.

—Kate Lanier-Moylan



Second Place

Hatchet in my shin

Blood pouring out, bone exposed

This scar is legit.

—Noah Bigelow



Third Place

The scars that remain

Not remnants of agony

Evidence we mend

—Lorraine Zimin





Morning After



First Place

The pill reverses

love’s indiscretions. Might it

Work post-election?

—Thomas Pease



Second Place

We met at Chilkoot’s

It was not love but hormones

One more walk of shame

—Natalie Abrams

Third Place

Wake up Alaska!

A fiscal morning after

Budget hangover

—Aileen Holthaus





Town Square



First Place

I judge everyone

But it’s always in secret

At the park downtown

—Natalie Abrams

Second Place

Hooligan hurled the

Brick I bought to build Town Square,

Breaking my windshield.

—Thomas Pease







Pokémon



First Place

A game made for kids

Still played by many adults

Who all have no life

—Ina Gage

Second Place

My data ran out

My parents said no more games

R.I.P. Kachu

—Natalie Abrams







Bernie



First Place

Your stickers, yard signs

Linger across town; hickeys

From our little fling.

—Reed Foreman



Second Place

In Fred Meyer’s aisles,

Sits a chia-haired guru

Bernie Sanders lives!

—Joan Cullinane



Alpenglow



First Place

Rosy light, evening

Alpenglow ‘round silver stars,

Flaming horizon

—Lily Raven



Second Place

Those quiet moments

Light like paint and morning mist

Leaves like wav’ring flame

—Amaya Reid

Third Place

Winters’ coy caress

Floods the slopes in pink, sets her

Bare shoulders aglow.

—Thomas Pease







Open



First Place

Uterus machine,

Grenadine in porcelain,

Lava lamp cramp camp

—Veronica Campbell



Second Place

Haiku queen is here

Now bow down to your master

I am amazing.

—Savannah Spano



Third Place

Wrestling with some folks’

Thinking is something like that

Yellowed leaf that clings

—Gina Ottinger