Optimus Primed

My first glimpse of Michael Hines was about a year ago at 13th and Gambell Carrs. You see all kinds of interesting people at my neighborhood grocery store, like the guy who has Porn Hub and other brands tattooed all over his face, or the lady who buys beef jerky dressed in a half shirt, hoop earrings and velvet leggings. I love the people watching, from inside the store and across the street where there is always something untoward going on.

But when the dude with the Transformers helmet stopped by the Oaken Keg I was intrigued. I was behind him in line. And staring.

Once he left I asked Dan, my friend behind the counter, what was up. “Is that a legal helmet?” I questioned? Dan’s pretty matter-of-fact when working. He said that yes, it was. “He had it specially made. Optimus Prime.” Hines later related to me it was a $1,500 investment, custom designed by a man from Minnesota.

Out in the parking lot I caught Hines in full Optimus Prime mode, blue helmet down as he motored off down 13th at the helm of a white Can-Am Spider with blue trim.

Say what you will about Fairview, but does Optimus Prime roll through Bayshore? Kempton Hills? Bayshore?

We caught up to Hines at the Press recently, in full regalia, including his reserve Bumblebee Helmet.

He couldn’t have been more of a gentleman.

And he’s also an entrepreneur ready to shake foundations from Anchorage to Dubai due to his invention—the Glow Box— $80 million is in his near future, and that’s just to start. It’s a specially designed package with original, glow-in-the dark sneakers designed by Hines himself. He’s about to start out on a national tour to promote the venture, but you can find more info about the shoes here: glow-box.net, or look up Hines on Facebook.