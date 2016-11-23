Pagoda Silhouettes

I live in Fairview with two young dogs that need exercise. In the summer, the LaTouche tennis court is home to volleyball games played by Pacific Islanders, full of laughter and family. But once the weather changes and the asphalt ices up, the court is abandoned. It’s a great place for my pups to chase sticks and each other in a fenced enclosure. The tall, chain link cordon makes the court feel like a prison exercise yard to me, but for the dogs, it’s freedom.

As the winter sets in, the past several nights I’ve seen a couple huddled together under the pagoda just outside the tennis enclosure, seated at the metal picnic table with bags and backpacks between them. They are either poised and stoic—staring out at something that might be moonlight—or slumped over asleep. These are not dangerous people, I tell myself each evening. I should approach them and offer a bit of human kindness … a smoke, a call to CPS if they are impaired, a connection to Facebook’s Forget Me Not on my smart phone, a granola bar. But I don’t do anything but watch them. Because it is dark in Fairview and nights lately are full of fear. Also, I’m self-conscious and feel my attention might seem condescending. I want to do good but not be a do-gooder. And in this neighborhood strangers scare me.

I struggled with this inner conflict as my dogs trace a path up and down the court. I tell myself I don’t have courage enough to approach them because I’m a woman out alone and my husband isn’t home, and then I feel furious with myself that I would use the absence of a man as an excuse to doubt my strength. I tell myself I shouldn’t disturb the couple’s solitude. I worry any help I could offer them would be offensive; after all, I don’t know their story.

Each of the three nights I saw them there I moved a bit closer to the pagoda, hoping the couple would say something to give me a chance to acknowledge them as human beings and offer what solace I could, but they never turned around.

When I finally got up my nerve, it was a black night with a toenail clipping of a moon. I had stayed at work late, only to come home to one of my crackhead neighbors getting into it with another neighbor, hurling racial slurs. I leaned out the window listening and watching what I could through the trees, ready to call 911, not for the first time in this neighborhood I love and rue.

I walked the dogs out on calm streets later than usual, took them to the tennis courts and threw balls and sticks. Wan streetlights glowed through the fall gloom, and I glimpsed a single figure under the pagoda this time. I played with my dogs and kept peering behind me at the silhouette. I was thinking about violence in our city, the folks I regularly see on the streets in my neighborhood, and how maybe just a bit of compassion could turn a cold night into something that gave them validation, that showed them that someone else saw them as a human being.

I worried and I kept one eye on the pagoda as my dogs frolicked. Had their partner abandoned this person involuntarily? Were they planning on sleeping here in the park, and what could happen to them if they did? Shootings and stabbings are common in my troubled neighborhood.

I resolved to finally do the right thing that had been nagging at me, gathered up my dogs and made my way to the pagoda. I had a cigarette in my pocket, as well as a five-dollar bill. I had leftovers in the fridge and I could be back within five minutes, with food or a blanket. I was ready, now, to be a compassionate human being in real life and not just on paper.

But as I approached, I realized that the dim light had tricked me. The figure I had perceived was nothing more than a garbage can stuffed with cast off clothing.

It’s Thanksgiving, folks. Time to give other people—as well as ourselves—things to be thankful for. We can’t view those less fortunate than us as discarded people, we can’t pretend to not see them on our street corners or in our parks. We can choose compassion, we can choose interaction, we can give them a reason to say, “thanks.”