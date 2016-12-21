High Hopes

The road to opening legal marijuana establishments in Anchorage has been a long one. After legalizing recreational marijuana through Ballot Measure 2 in November of 2014, Alaska waited almost two years to see a legal sale, the first being at Herbal Outfitters in Valdez in October of this year. Navigating the Anchorage municipality process surrounding location and regulation requirements has been a battle for all involved. But AK Fireweed has the skills to pay the bills, and it shows.

I sat down with AK Fireweed general manager Will Ingram to get the lowdown on the history of their prime location and what he hopes to see happen in the future.

The moment everyone has been waiting for is here: a legal weed shop in downtown Anchorage. Fill us in on the details.

We opened on December 17, at high noon. Our store is located on 4th Avenue, same spot that AK Boardroom used to be in, right across from the historic downtown theatre.

Pretty rad to be one of the firsts.

We never really planned it like that, to be honest. We didn’t want to rush into anything, [we] wanted to make sure we did it proper. AK Fireweed is going to be a high-end store and we want people to feel that the second they walk in the door. I won’t be selling shitty looking product, which is why it’s been so nice working with a cultivator like Greatland Ganja, who we featured on opening day. Their standards mirror ours.





Greatland Ganja strains at Alaska Fireweed. Photo by Cody Liska



Let’s go back in time. This all started with the [snowboard and skate shop] zAK’s Boardroom. Zak was before my time, but I know he had a large influence on you and the direction the shop took after he passed away. Can you tell me more about him?

We never talked about anything like this happening to the store when he was alive. In skateboarding, everyone I knew indulged in Marijuana, but nobody I knew went harder than Zak. Zak was a heavy stoner, but he was a very productive stoner. He lived downtown and would walk to work with a joint in his mouth. He would get to the store and immediately start handling shit–answering phones, working with Anchorage Downtown Partnership, doing inventory, interacting with customers. He did everything. He also taught me how to roll the best cone joints.

He showed you the way with weed.

Definitely. He was a mentor to me and his influence is something I’ll never forget. I have no doubt in my mind that he would have moved in the direction of this industry had he still been alive, especially with the snowboard industry going the way it has. Zak was a cannabis connoisseur. He was very particular about what he got, how he got it and who he got it from. He had high expectations when it came to pot, which rubbed off on me. Not just with weed, though, but with everything he did, especially with retail.

I don’t know if this is divine intervention or what, but I really feel like he had something to do with this in some capacity. Everything just fell into place so perfectly. When it comes to location and the regulations, it couldn’t have gotten any better. The stars aligned. So, I think he’s up there watching us, getting faded, just laughing away and telling us, “I got your back, dudes.”

Let’s talk about the transition from AK Boardroom to AK Fireweed. How did that pan out?

The owners’ daughter, Marci Cartier, had been coming into [AK Boardroom] for a while. I helped her and her husband get a bunch of gear. I didn’t know who they were. I knew there were people fishing for the spot when we were planning on closing. I didn’t know my landlord was working a deal or that there were talks about me possibly managing the spot and I didn’t know Tony or Sue Nowland at all. Then one day Tony came into the store and told us that he had signed a lease. And that’s how all started.

Anchorage has been so difficult, when it comes to securing a location. It’s hard to find something that will come up to code without a huge build-out. This spot was just ready to go. And, to be honest, it couldn’t have worked out better. Our team just clicks. I feel like this is destiny working with all of us.

Do you feel like this is something you’ve trained for your whole life?

With this particular scenario, we’ve been in a consistent holding pattern–things are changing daily. I’ve never been better at working in a clutch situation. I’m trying to manage a crew of potential employees; I’m trying to fill all these holes and I don’t have all the answers. Thankfully, I’ve been able to find really good people that really want to be involved in this industry. The crew I’m working with doesn’t need all the info. They’re just down for whatever.

What I’m trying to say is, this is like the fucking Wild West. I never know what’s going to happen each day, so I just take it day-by-day. Thankfully this is how I’ve worked for a long time. So, when they tell me that I have one day to figure some shit out, I’m like, “okay.” And I figure it out. This is also the biggest responsibility I have ever had. Nothing is set in stone–we literally don’t know what’s going to happen. I’ve been in retail for years, but everything in this industry has to be clean, visible and in the open. If the Marijuana Control Board comes in and wants to look at shit, I have to have it all ready to rock. No cutting corners with this business.

Let’s talk price point at AK Fireweed. Is it looking the same as the other retail locations we have seen open?

It’s going to be $22 a gram. I wish it was cheaper, but it’s not where we’re at in the industry right now. We will get there, but folks should understand we’re just breaking even. And that includes the cultivators. We just want to get up and get moving. The price will go down when supply and demand does. In our storefront, everything will be all packaged up and ready to go. We will have one-gram bags, four-gram bags, half-ounces and pre-rolls available.

There’s been a lot of flak surrounding price of the product. I think it comes from people who haven’t been exposed to the cost of running a business like this.

Exactly. And a lot of people coming into this industry don’t have a business background. You have to think of how high the overhead is and what you have to do to catch up with that. If the cultivators sold it at a lower price and we were in the driver’s seat controlling the market, we would most likely mark the product up because we have costs to cover and everyone is broke right now. I don’t blame anyone for trying to make sure their ends meet. People who support us and the legal market will understand the cost.

What is your perfect scenario for opening day?

Shit, where do I start? Number one is that the store looks as good as it can possibly look. Like we talked about, presentation in retail is huge. I know we’ll be able to achieve that by having Greatland Ganja’s product on our shelves. We’ve worked with 49th Supply Co. on all of our apparel and that helps us achieve on-point presentation as well. A big part of having a good opening day is having other products to choose from. We plan to have a full CBD line available. This is some of the best CBD oil that is available, which we’re proud of. We’ll be fully staffed with four budtenders and a security man at the door. We don’t want people to feel rushed, but we also want to be able to roll through and get people through the door. We’ve come up with some clever ways to get people educated on the strains before they hit the counters, where they purchase the product. We want to do one-on-one time with customers so they feel like we gave them a good education surrounding what they’re about to buy. The goal for the product is to sell itself before people get to the counter. We’re also looking forward to carrying edibles and concentrates as well, and that’ll happen in the near future.





Customers line up for the grand opening of Alaska Fireweed on Dec. 17. Photo by Cody Liska



Getting back to the mushy stuff. Throughout this experience, what are you most proud of?

So far, I have to say that I’m most proud of our team. I couldn’t be happier with Sue and Tony, Joe, my brother, [Sam Ingram], and everyone else involved. It’s amazing to me how much people are willing to put their personal lives on hold [in order to] to get this thing off the ground because they see the potential in it. Every person is skilled in their own capacity and has a strength that someone else doesn’t have. We didn’t structure it that way, it just worked out that way. I’m sure when we get the store open, we’ll be able to have a collective moment where we all feel like we’ve made it, but for now we have each other.

On a personal level, I don’t really feel like I had much to do with this happening–Tony and Sue will look at me and say the opposite. If I hadn’t stayed here and kept the snowboard shop alive, then this opportunity very well could not have happened for them. So, I guess what I’m also proud of, on a personal level, is that I never gave up.

Even when you really fuckin’ wanted too.

Right. That’s why I’m grateful to have had the financial backing and mentors that I’ve had. I’m also grateful I didn’t get locked into some other career or job where I wouldn’t have the opportunity to do something like this. I’m proud that I stuck with it. I never knew that this is where I would end up, and I have no idea where it’s going to go. I also have to say how proud I am of Alaska for allowing us to do this. I have fun every single day I go to work. I just feel lucky.

I recently had a conversation with one of our peers about how we will all look back on this time and be like, “man, those were the fuckin’ days.” Do you ever have those thoughts?

Absolutely. I’m bad about giving myself credit. Which is why it’s so hard for me to answer that question–“what I am most proud of?” I think part of it is I don’t see myself as having “succeeded” yet. Even when I win, I want to keep going after shit.

Always shooting for the moon. Any closing thoughts?

It’s just the beginning. We’re opening with limited inventory and under pressure for all of you. We could’ve waited and the opening would’ve been even better than it was, with more products and more selection and more people on the floor, but we didn’t do that. We said, “fuck it” and moved forward with it to satisfy the demands of the customers. It’s up to the public to come in and tell us what they like and what they don’t like.

We are the first point of contact for these growers who spend a lot of time and a lot of energy growing their product. They don’t get the firsthand experience from their customers–that’s on us. I get to hear those first experience stories and I catch the shit if there’s any to catch and hear the praise if there is any to give. That allows me the privilege of going back to these cultivators and helping them fine-tune their product. That’s something I really look forward to. That’s part of the reason we were successful as a snowboard shop, because we listened to our customers. We’re not selling you what weed we think is cool, we want you to help us decide that. That’s my message.