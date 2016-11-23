The Accidental Broadcaster

On Wednesday, November 2, KTUU-TV announced the December 2 retirement of Steve Mac Donald from Channel 2 News. After 20 years as a reporter, anchor, news director and currently as special projects manager—not to mention 15 years before that at KTVA Channel 11—he’s been part of the familiar team who’ve cemented the news organization’s longtime dominance in the market. Alongside John Tracy (who left Channel 2 in 2008 to work in advertising, and now appears on KTVA), anchor Maria Downey and Jackie Purcell, Mac Donald’s visage deserves to be chiseled into Alaska’s Mount Rushmore of TV news.

Not quite a founding father of the TV news business in town—though he worked for the two giants who really did establish the industry here—Mac Donald’s career has seen the evolution of local broadcast news from when he ran a reel-to-reel tape at a local radio station to the digital age; from the boom and bust of the pipeline’s early days through former co-worker Sarah Palin’s ascent in politics up to the present day. He’s beloved by viewers, so much so that a tumultuous incident in 2009 where he was fired lasted barely more than a week before public outcry helped force his reinstatement.

But Mac Donald didn’t intend to be a broadcaster or even a journalist. Along with his innate rapport with people and a genuine capacity for kindness and levity—priceless character attributes for a reporter—he was often in the right place at the right time. Shortly after his beloved Cleveland Indians lost the World Series, Mac Donald took the time to tell the Press the story of his remarkable career in TV news.

****

Steve Mac Donald graduated from Kent State University outside of Cleveland with a degree in public relations and a minor in political science. Not long after, his wife Jan accepted a theoretically temporary assignment with BP in Alaska in 1981. Instead of commuting back and forth between Anchorage and Cleveland, the couple decided they’d spend six months in the state and enjoy an Alaska adventure.

Mac Donald had been advised that for a career in public relations, you should have some media experience under your belt after you’ve got the degree in-hand. So, once in the state, he began volunteering for KABN, a small radio station in Big Lake, playing songs by artists like Neil Young (who he calls “a hero”) off vinyl records over the airwaves. “It was the coolest radio station,” he says. “You could play anything you wanted. You could play Frank Sinatra and then come back with Van Halen, whatever you felt in the mood for.”

Steve and Jan fell in love with Alaska and decided to stay; that meant he needed a gig that came with a paycheck. He applied at KNIK radio, “which played beautiful music on reel-to-reel tape,” as a part-time board operator, “making sure the reels were spinning, everything was on the air, and once an hour I’d read the AP wire—a little newsbreak, so that was exciting.”

He arrived for his job interview mid-afternoon on a Friday. The KNIK program director liked him, and asked if he could start that night, on the midnight to 8 a.m. shift and Mac Donald readily agreed. KNIK had a sister station, KBYR, and just as Mac Donald’s interview concluded, the KBYR sales manager called the KNIK program director, explaining that they had a problem—there was no announcer for a high school football game out in Palmer that evening. The program director couldn’t do it; he hated football, but told the sales manager to hold on, and asked Mac Donald if he knew anything about the sport. “I love football!” Mac Donald replied.

“I’ve got an announcer for you,” the program director told the sales manager. Just a few hours after his interview for the board operator position had commenced, Mac Donald was in a car with an engineer on his way to Palmer headed to the field to call the Palmer versus Wasilla game.

“I’ve never done anything like this at all, but this is great,” he remembers. He’d grown up a Browns fan in Cleveland, and did his best to emulate the team’s legendary play caller, Gib Shanley. “I channeled my inner Gib Shanley and tried to do this game—I’m sure it was horrible, but I thought it was really great. I had the time of my life. Then I came back in [to the KNIK studio] and stayed through the night. Pretty exciting … total adrenaline. That’s how my broadcast career started.”



****

KNIK and KBYR also shared a home with KTVA Channel 11—Alaska broadcast pioneer Augie Hiebert’s station—the first TV station to broadcast in Alaska in December of 1953. In 1982, Channel 11’s sports guy was going on vacation and they had no one to fill his slots. “What about the new guy at KNIK? He knows a lot about sports,” someone asked. Would Mac Donald fill in for the sportscaster’s vacation? Of course.



“I’d never wrote copy,” Mac Donald says. “I was a big sports fan, so I knew sports, but that was it. I’d never been in front of the camera, and I certainly didn’t know anything about producing a sportscast.” But he showed up that Monday, wrote his scripts, gathered his video highlights, read the scripts and it went well enough. “Everybody lived and it wasn’t deplorable,” he laughs. Soon he was the regular fill-in reporter for sports on Channel 11, and as he’d started reporting news on KBYR radio, soon he was asked to contribute to Channel 11’s TV broadcast as well.

“There was a big learning curve,” Mac Donald recalls of those days in the early 1980s. The pipeline was new and money flooded into the state. People were moving to Alaska, and with oil prices rising the infrastructure for the new population—roads and homes and sewer systems—was trying to catch up. The first Permanent Fund Dividend arrived in 1982. “The state just had all this money coming in and was debating what we should do with it,” he says. When oil prices dropped in 1986, all of that unraveled. “The boom and the bust—those were the stories in the 1980s. The economy deflated in a heartbeat, it seemed like.”

Augie Hiebert, Channel 11’s owner and founder, was an early influence on Mac Donald (and many other broadcasters). “I remember most, the thing he instilled in me is that we were public servants,” Mac Donald says. “The airwaves are sacred, basically. You are speaking to the public—whether it’s news, weather, sports, you take this seriously. This is very important; you don’t waste anybody’s time. When that mic opens up or that camera goes on, what you’re doing counts.”

Channel 2 was led by a similar figurehead in Al Bramstedt, Jr. KTUU Channel 2 was established in 1981 when Zaser and Longston—a Washington company—purchased KENI-TV, and Bramstedt, Jr. was its general manager for decades. In the 1980s, Channel 2 wasn’t even close to the ratings powerhouse it is now. KIMO Channel 13 was the number one station, with Channel 11 after it and Channel 2 in third place.

Mac Donald recalls Bramstedt, Jr. telling him about Channel 2’s strategy at the time. “Al basically felt no one really was doing a good, solid job of doing the news in Anchorage. He said, ‘I think what you need to do is you need to start investing in news. He was really so astute, a brilliant guy. Slowly but surely they started investing in the news product: more people to cover the news, better equipment and very gradually all the pieces of that puzzle started coming together. Toward the end of the 1980s, Channel 2 was number one and it never changed.”

****

After the economic crash of 1986, Channel 11 combined news operations with KBYR and KENI, and Mac Donald became the news director of the consolidated newsroom. “I had been doing television for Channel 11 for a few years by that time, so I knew what TV was about and how it worked, to a degree,” he says. “I think it was an efficiency by the president of the company, and for some reason he chose me to be news director—it might be because I made less money than the other guy.”

As the years progressed, Mac Donald became friends with John Tracy, then news director at Channel 2. They’d hang out at conventions and seminars and see each other socially, occasionally mentioning how it would be “neat,” in Mac Donald’s telling, to someday work together.

“It was just talk,” Mac Donald says. “We found through those visits we had very similar news judgment. I was brought up under Augie Hiebert and he was brought up under Al Bramstedt, Jr., and Al and Augie are cut from the same cloth. We serve the viewers; never forget that. It’s a philosophy that I think we both were brought up with and felt very comfortable with. ”

In 1996, Mac Donald had been at Channel 11 for 15 years. Channel 2’s assistant news director left the station, and John Tracy invited Mac Donald over to his house for a conversation that culminated in Tracy offering Mac Donald the position.

“I loved Channel 11 very, very much,” Mac Donald says. “It was family and I never thought I could leave there, but there was also part of me that felt that we had gone about as far as we were going to be able to go. I wanted to compete with Channel 2 and we just didn’t have the resources to make the run at Channel 2.” Channel 2 had a live satellite truck, but Channel 11 had no live capability, for example. And Channel 2 was long dominant at the time. It took Mac Donald a month before he finally accepted the job as an anchor/reporter and assistant news director, he says.

“It felt really good,” Mac Donald says. “I knew John [Tracy] and Maria [Downey] and John Carpenter and Jackie [Purcell] and it felt really comfortable there. It was also—because the staff was so large, we did so many more newscasts at Channel 2 than at Channel 11, all these different technological capabilities here at Channel 2 that 11 just didn’t have—there was a transition. It felt like I had gone to a bigger market. It should have just been an even swap, but then there was more news—more technology—that took some time to get used to.”

****

Mac Donald describes Channel 2 News’s dominance in the market as an incremental process, like assembling a puzzle one piece at a time. “Alaskans realized there was this investment being made in news. They hired really good reporters and photographers and put an emphasis on storytelling, and slowly but surely the audience gravitated to Channel 2 over the years.”

He attributes much of the success to paying attention to the viewers and what sort of news stories they wanted. “I think that was the advantage we had being in Alaska,” he says. “None of us really knew exactly how to do news—these are our instincts, and we took our cues from the audience as well. They kind of dictated what kind of news coverage Anchorage really wanted.”

A high point for Mac Donald came in December 2006. He traveled with a crew to Cape Canaveral, Florida, to broadcast the launch of the space shuttle Discovery, piloted by the first Alaskan in space, Bill Oefelein. After a weather delay, on a Saturday evening, he laid his microphone on the grass about 10 feet away from him as the voices of Mission Control took over the broadcast, so as to avoid a hot mic incident. “I knew I would get excited,” he says. “It fired off—the most amazing sight I’ve ever seen, watching it go up, feeling it go up, and listening to it go up … it was the most amazing sensory experience.”

Just a couple of years later, Mac Donald’s career would be shaken by a rocket-force incident, causing a viewer rebellion of sorts for Channel 2.

****

On July 1, 2008, Indiana-based Schurz Communications purchased KTUU, and longtime news director John Tracy departed the station the Friday before, leaving for an ownership stake in Bradley Reid + Associates, an advertising agency (now known as Brilliant Media Strategies). Mac Donald was named his successor as news director.

Al Bramstedt, Jr., was retiring as general manager, and Schurz brought in its own person from out of state to replace him (though Bramstedt, Jr. would continue to offer advice). “[Schurz] hired a person in Susan [Lucas, the replacement] who they felt was more philosophically aligned with the way they did things,” Mac Donald says.

The relationship between general manager Lucas and news director Mac Donald didn’t start well. The newsroom had openings for a reporter and three photographers when Lucas was submitting her first budget, and she’d told him she’d advocated for the positions and they’d be filled. He says he later discovered she’d actually cut the positions. “She wasn’t very honest at all,” Mac Donald says. “She did a number of things to try and cut down the size of the staff, and they were very—in my opinion—very dishonest things that she did.”

The antipathy was apparently mutual. KTUU was carrying the Super Bowl in 2009, between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals. Planning for the broadcast, Mac Donald asked Lucas for a few brief spots for Channel 2 news updates during the game. She secured four spots, and asked to have one of the primary anchors do the updates. Mike Ross agreed to handle the updates, and Jill Burke would anchor the post-game news edition. Mac Donald says he detailed the plan in a note to Lucas.

Channel 2 also aired a documentary that night the news team had made about World War II veterans in Alaska. Mac Donald was elated. “I was so happy that night—what a great night for Channel 2!” But on Monday morning, Lucas popped her head into the morning news meeting and asked Mac Donald to come to her office when he was done.

Lucas said she had expected Ross to anchor the post-game newscast, Mac Donald says, despite their previously having discussed that Ross would do the updates and Burke would anchor. Mac Donald argued his case; that the matter had been settled, the plan outlined in a written note. “She said, ‘Well, you’re not very good news director material,’ and I said, ‘I’m sorry you feel that way, what are you saying?’” Mac Donald asked if he was being fired and Lucas said yes. “I think if I hadn’t wanted this clarification to this crazy remark she made, nothing would have happened but the difference of opinion,” he says.

Mac Donald began gathering his things from his office, while the newsroom reacted. “Some were mad, some were sad, some were asking questions—I’m just standing there going, ‘I need a box!’”

Word spread fast. Mac Donald retreated to his friend John Tracy’s downtown office to regroup and discuss his firing with Tracy and (via phone) Bramstedt, Jr., while—unbeknownst to him—a Facebook page demanding he be returned to Channel 2 was created. When he left Tracy’s office, he heard talk radio commentator Dan Fagan blasting Lucas’s decision and encouraging listeners to call the station and object.

Reporters were calling, but Mac Donald wasn’t talking. Staci Feger-Pellessier, then news director at Channel 11, offered him a job. The phone calls and emails to KTUU were pouring in. Schurz sent a vice president from Indiana to Anchorage for a meeting with Mac Donald.

Despite the firing, Mac Donald wanted back and Channel 2’s mass of Anchorage viewers concurred. The meeting with the vice president culminated in MacDonald’s return to the station just over a week later, and he went on to work with Lucas for another two-and-a-half years before her departure from KTUU.

“It’s an episode …” Mac Donald falters. “I love and appreciate and I’m totally humbled by the reaction of my fellow Alaskans. On the other hand, it’s an episode I want to push in the far reaches of my memory bank and not go back there.”

Longtime employee Andy MacLeod replaced Lucas as general manager of KTUU in July of 2011. In February of this year, Gray Television, of Atlanta, Georgia, purchased KTUU from Schurz.

****

By 2011, Mac Donald was burned out in the news director position. When John Tracy left the station, he advised Mac Donald to continue anchoring the 5 p.m. newscast, to maintain that connection with the newsroom. Yet the news director gig was administrative and bureaucratic, and becoming more so all the time. “I realized the only connection I had with journalism was the morning meeting or if I proofread a script in the afternoon,” Mac Donald says.

MacLeod, who continues in the role of KTUU president and general manager today, sensed Mac Donald’s dissatisfaction with the news director gig. So in the fall of 2011, Mac Donald was offered a role in the news department as special projects manager, making documentaries and doing special series, as well as town halls and debates. Mac Donald resisted initially, but realized it was his dream job.

In that role, Mac Donald visited his “favorite place on the planet,” Denali National Park, for a live hour-long special, predicated on a then-new transportation plan for the park. “We made three or four trips to Denali, hung out in the park, had a pass to be there all hours, it was just amazing.”

Another highlight was “The Night of Hope,” a live discussion with Alaskans in Anchorage, Bethel, Juneau, and Barrow about the state’s high rate of suicide and its causes. “People got up and told these heart-wrenching stories and humanized it so much. We got wonderful notes from people afterward.”

And a story that will always stick with Mac Donald is the tale of the Fairbanks Four, the four Native men falsely convicted of a 1997 murder in 1999 and only released in December of last year. “That changed a lot of things for me,” Mac Donald says. “I still have great faith in the judicial system, but it is run by human beings. As journalists we need to be vigilant with them like we would with anyone.”

Mac Donald’s retirement from Channel 2 News removes a wealth of experience and Alaska knowledge from the airwaves appreciated by viewers for 35 years. But he won’t disappear completely. “Even in retirement, Mac Donald will remain available to KTUU for fill-in work and special projects,” the station’s press release regarding his retirement says.

“I’m incredibly loyal to Channel 2,” Mac Donald says. “I love what it stands for. We’re entrusted with these airwaves. We are not to abuse them.”