Breaking the Seal

On the evening of Tuesday, October 11, Amy and Jake Malouf arrived for a “disciplinary council,” or church court, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (a.k.a. Mormon) meeting house on Klatt Road in South Anchorage. A married couple in their late 30s, Amy and Jake have two children, ages 11 and 14. Jake is a health care professional, Amy an artist who paints canvases in her home studio; they have two children, ages 11 and 14. They’re both from multi-generational Mormon families, and both had served in leadership positions in their church. But now, they were facing excommunication for apostasy, predicated on messages posted to Facebook.

After Amy and Jake arrived for their disciplinary confab, the doors to the building were locked, and before the meeting with 17 church leaders—all men—began, they had to sign a statement promising they wouldn’t record the proceedings. “They were worried it would be all over the internet tomorrow,” Jake explained later in the week.

The church leaders’ concern wasn’t necessarily unwarranted—in late September, a podcast and YouTube video of an interview with the Maloufs appeared online on mormonstories.org, titled “Apostasy in Anchorage, Alaska—The Excommunication of Amy and Jake Malouf.” In the interview, the couple explained at length to the podcast’s host their disillusionment with the doctrines of the church they’d been raised in. A particular point of contention was the Mormon Church’s policy, established in November 2015, that same-sex couples in the church were “apostates,” and their children cannot be baptized into the church until age 18, and then, only if they disavowed their parents’ relationship.

The Maloufs have lived in Anchorage since 2002, and had counted many of the men holding the disciplinary meeting as friends for years. “They did their best to be very nice and cordial,” Jake says, “and I believe they did that with the best of intent,” though he characterizes the atmosphere as “fairly intimidating.”

In the meeting, the Maloufs read an eight-page statement they’d prepared addressing their issues with particular church policies and doctrines, but their doubts as to specifics of Mormon teachings weren’t discussed. “We were told explicitly a few times, ‘we’re not here to debate the scriptures. We don’t want to talk about the issues or the doctrinal problems we’ve got. What we need to know is, do you believe that this church is led by a prophet of God? Do you believe that the church is led by a prophet, and therefore the people who serve under that prophet are guided and directed by God, and will you follow their counsel?’ That’s a big red flag for us,” Jake says.

The Maloufs had stopped attending church meetings back in February, after a couple years of snowballing doubt regarding the veracity of the church’s teachings, but weren’t ready to resign their membership outright, hence the disciplinary council meeting. The church leaders focused on two Facebook posts, the couple says, both written by Jake. In one, he writes he has no reason to believe the church is led by a prophet of God, because he has no evidence to base that on. In another—a comment on one of Amy’s Facebook posts about the LGBT policy and an increased suicide rate among Mormon youth—Jake wrote, “Yes, Amy and I no longer affiliate ourselves with the LDS church as of February 2016, although we don’t have any beefs with anyone who chooses to remain. This has been the most challenging, surprising, and liberating decision of our lives.”

No decision was reached by the council that Tuesday evening—abnormal, Jake says. A week later, on Tuesday, October 18, the Maloufs received a letter in the mail stating they were excommunicated from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Nationwide, Mormons comprise slightly over two percent of the population of the United States, according to data from last year. In Alaska, the percentage is higher, more than 4.5% of the population. Mormonism has its roots in America—the founder and prophet, Joseph Smith, is said to have received golden plates he translated into the Book of Mormon one of the religion’s holy scriptural texts alongside the Bible.

The mainstream Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (there are other denominations which hold Joseph Smith as their prophet and use the Book of Mormon) is ultra-conservative. Many non-Mormons know that LDS members don’t drink coffee or alcohol, generally marry from within, and are evangelists with members (primarily younger ones) going on missions worldwide, preaching door-to-door to convert nonbelievers. Darker chapters of the church’s history are well-documented: Black men couldn’t hold “the priesthood” within the LDS church until 1978; plural marriage, or polygamy, remained an encouraged practice until the end of the 19th century, and is still practiced by fundamentalist offshoot groups.

More recently—since the policy regarding LGBT couples and their children was introduced—a spike in Mormon teen suicides has been noted, and by one estimate more than 100,000 members resigned the church since the policy was announced. The LDS church also financially supported and lobbied Proposition 8 in California in 2008, which made same-sex marriage illegal (it was reversed by a Supreme Court decision in 2013, prior to the June 26, 2015 ruling that made gay marriage legal nationwide). More than one million Mormons are estimated to have left the church as a result of its support for Proposition 8.

It’s not uncommon for people to leave the Mormon Church or to be excommunicated for disagreeing with its tenets. Amy and Jake Malouf are remarkable in that they’re reaching out to others who may be in a similar situation but feel they can’t talk about their doubts, their suffering or their sexuality.

“We’ve seen it destroy marriages, and it’s been a mess for a lot of people,” Amy says. “A lot of friends have reached out to me, and people I’ve never even met, have reached out since the podcast and expressed the situation they’re in, that they have doubts, they have questions, but they can’t bring it up to their spouse for fear of rejection or loss.”

“Our primary reason for being somewhat vocal over this is we started to realize there are lots and lots and lots of people who view the church the same way we do, who are suffering, and they don’t have anyone to talk to,” Jake says. But, he adds, “there really are people who hold these doctrines very close to their heart—they believe them, they love them, they work for them, they put everything into it. From their perspective, they haven’t experienced any of the potential negative effects of those doctrines, so I don’t want to dismiss or belittle their beliefs. Quite honestly, we had them at one point.”

Amy says her first doubts about the church’s teachings hit when she was a young lady—because she’s a woman. “The doctrinal viewpoint is that women are wonderful, beautiful people that have a lot to add to the world and we need them, but they need to be presided over by men,” she says. “Men are supposed to lead, and women are subordinate.” Still, growing up in Utah as part of a Mormon family immersed in Mormon culture, she soldiered on in the religion.

But “it wouldn’t go away; it followed me my entire life,” she says. “As an adult in leadership, realizing I truly didn’t have the authority to make any decisions in the youth groups I was leading, I couldn’t lead because I was a woman and subordinate to the men over me. I needed to address this, and how I feel about it.”

Jake says his realization he couldn’t reconcile the church’s teachings with divine inspiration took longer—“as a heterosexual white guy, I was in that privileged position.” Together, Amy and Jake undertook a study—not confined to official church literature—of the moral and sociological issues they had with the church’s doctrines. A couple of years ago they tried to talk about their concerns with leaders and friends in the church. “We realized it engendered such negative reactions that we just couldn’t talk about these things in a church setting or with church friends,” Jake says. “We didn’t know who to express ourselves with, so we made a couple of posts on Facebook. There’s this innate human desire to express yourself and ask questions and share how you feel, and that’s where you start to find out, there’s a whole lot of people who think the same way, but it also upsets people too.”

Those Facebook posts led to their excommunication from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. “Mostly Jake’s [posts], because Jake’s a man,” Amy specifies. “They didn’t quote me at all, they quoted Jake and asked me if I agree with him.”

When an LDS Church member is excommunicated, their name is removed from church records, they cannot receive the sacrament and their divine accomplishments in the church are undone. “The church claims we need to have a baptism and saving ordinances to have life after this life, that’s all part of the things that make Mormonism tick, and those things are removed when we’re excommunicated,” Jake says. “So our sealing—the ability for us as husband and wife to be together through the eternities in a marriage recognized by God—is removed with excommunication. Our ability to be sealed or connected to our children in the eternities is removed, according to their beliefs. We don’t believe it, but that’s what they think.”

Since publicizing their disassociation with the Mormon Church on Facebook—and more recently in the podcast interview—the Maloufs have found they left behind a community; whose beliefs they didn’t share, and found another where they’re free to discuss their views within a diverse community, “a huge community of people who are willing and accepting of people with other viewpoints,” Amy says.

“Close friends from my childhood, college, lots of them have reached out,” Amy says. “I’ve had people reach out and say, ‘hey, here’s my story,’ and I can tell them there’s people I can connect them with. It’s helped multiple people just in our little town, who were previously isolated.”

After the couple’s Facebook posts, Jake says a man he’d known growing up, who he hadn’t heard from in over 20 years, contacted him. His old friend shared his disillusionment with the church, but couldn’t talk about it to others, even to his wife. “He doesn’t feel safe talking about it with anybody, for fear of rejection or whatever,” Jake says. When the podcast interview appeared online, the same old friend’s father contacted Jake with a similar message—his faith had wavered, but he couldn’t discuss it with anyone close to him. “The father and son have the same views, but neither of them know—I’m in this tough position. ‘You should talk to your son,’ but I can’t tell him that, I can’t break confidences. I dropped a couple of hints, and I think they picked up on those hints.” Just recently, the father and son did talk and find common ground. “It’s keeping spouses apart, siblings apart, parents, children … it’s kind of crazy,” Jake says. “People can have their beliefs, but when it becomes a dividing point and something that keeps families from connecting, I think that’s where it becomes pretty damaging.”

Amy and Jake are continuing to speak out about their experience, hoping others who feel they have no outlet to discuss their feelings or doctrinal dilemmas realize there are people who can help. “I don’t think either one of us were really prepared or had any idea how much outreach would occur because of that podcast,” Jake says. “We could literally take the next few weeks off work and do nothing but read posts and read text messages and emails and private messages and listen to people’s stories and respond to them. If there’s any take home message, we’re happy, and if people in the church are happy, that’s great. But there are some people who aren’t, and for those who aren’t, let them know that’s okay, and there’s a whole big world out there of people that are happy to help them in that journey.”