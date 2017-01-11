A Humpy’s Homecoming

Sometimes folks just can’t stay away from something so meaningful to them, even though they give it up for a while. I left Alaska once. I was instantly homesick and the three years it took me to get back were agonizing.

Maybe this isn’t the case with Cyndi Ramirez, but her return to Humpy’s Great Alaskan Alehouse has great personal and institutional significance. Ramirez never left the state, but Humpy’s original employee left the downtown institution in 2007 after 15 years there. After a 10 year hiatus, she returned last week for good.

I met managing partner Jim Maurer when I was a barfly at Harry’s in the Key Bank Building. I worked on the fifth floor and Maurer was slinging beers on the ground floor in the former establishment. One day he leaned across the bar and whispered to me, “can you keep a secret? We’re opening a real alehouse in the downtown corridor.” I wasn’t writing for the Press back then, but my keen interest in all things beer had me perked up.

Maurer introduced me to another managing partner, Billy Opinsky, and I started hanging around in the shell that was soon to be Humpy’s. I’d ride my bicycle down there and help where I could. That was 23 years ago and that’s when I met Ramirez. She started out as a bartender a couple of months before Humpy’s opened. Maurer and Opinsky postured her to shape the future of beer in Anchorage.

Ramirez’s Air Force father brought her to Alaska from Texas. She graduated from East High. One of her most endearing quotes is “I graduated from East High because it was the best high.” This gives insight to her local sass.

Bartending at Darwin’s was her intro to the industry. She moved along. Through the Marriot, she opened Cheers in the Anchorage International Airport. In a May 1993 interview Ramirez said, “I'm trying to make Humpy’s grow with me. I plan to keep making Humpy’s the [bar] people come back to. I plan on hanging out for a while.” Humpy’s is growing and she came back.

The bulk of my formative beer years were spent at Humpy’s. I have no formal ties to the place, but I helped pull the first set of beer lines from the cooler to the taps at the bar. My dollar’s still hanging on a wall there somewhere. I was Humpy’s first customer. All of this was under Ramirez’s ever watchful eyes. She told me where I was wrong and told me where I was right. Our occasional encounters since she left have always been familial; we go back a long way.

“I think I got a little itchy. I went through some sort of midlife crisis, or however you want to categorize it. I think I needed a little bit of an adventure. I wanted to try something different to see how it fit,” says Ramirez of the amicable split 10 years ago.

Since then, she had a four year stint as the general manager at La Mex. “From La Mex, I did something completely different. I went to the Anchorage Daily News as an advertising rep,” she says.

Ramirez worked for the Anchorage Press after that, doing ad sales. Her absence brought some things into focus. “I miss the camaraderie,” she says. “There’s camaraderie outside of the bar and restaurant industry, but it doesn’t seem as tight. Being away from Humpy’s was fun and different and it was all still kind of in my wheelhouse, but as good as they were to me, Humpy’s was always home.”

The real impetus for her return is a message for all of us: “I didn’t know I was coming back. I had some pretty serious health issues this year. After actually not dying and recovering from that, I realized I needed to do something my heart and soul is into and something I’m vested in. I hate to be cliché, but there’s no place like home,” Ramirez says of her return to Humpy’s.

We caught up on a few things. I told her about my oppressive day job that keeps me at work seven days a week. Ramirez scolded me, reminding me of the importance of a healthy work/life balance. “Even if you absolutely love your job, you have to find that balance. When you’re lying on your death bed, the regrets you have are not the ones you think you will,” she told me. “Being back at Humpy’s is restorative for me; I feel home now.”

Ramirez left a cozy bar and restaurant and is returning to an empire. Humpy’s is now the original bar/restaurant. Flattop Pizza and Pool, Bootleggers 8 Star Saloon–formerly Subzero–and the Williwaw complex across F Street, are newer editions to the empire. More are on the way.

“I know it will be a hell of a ride,” Ramirez says. But it won’t be at the hectic pace she lived during Humpy’s formative years. “It’s a well-greased machine now. We all know what we’re doing. We’re all able to have lives outside of our occupations, which is obviously super important to me.”

“I’m going to be doing pretty much what I did before,” says Ramirez of her returning role. Humpy’s has a marketing team in place and Ramirez isn’t replacing or displacing anyone. “The marketing team has a great handle on everything and I’m not going to disrupt. I’m just looking forward to working with them. I have a lot to learn.”

Ramirez is bringing along the wealth of her experiences from her time away. “I’ve gained an appreciation for what I had. I bring back more maturity and more common sense. Coupled with my respect and love for the Humpy’s institution as a whole, I’ll be a perfect fit and I’ll appreciate it more this time around.”

I’ve never met anyone so excited to return to an old haunt. It’s refreshing. “I guess my leaving was like going off to college. It was great fun. I met amazing people in the long run. I think I needed to come home. I don’t want to spend my time being someplace I don’t really love. I am a very lucky girl that I get to come home again,” she says.

Will there be an official welcome back ceremony? “Cyndi was looking for something to do. She wanted to come back aboard with us and I said ‘let’s make some fun happen.’ She’s got a good soul and she helped us open 23 years ago. I’m very excited to have her back. She’s got good energy,” Maurer says.

“We still have an article from the Anchorage Daily News from a month or two after we opened. It’s tacked to the wall here. It reads ‘Humpy’s success could spawn a downtown bar boom.’ We did, and Cyndi’s a big part of that,” Maurer says.

When my very first beer column appeared in the Anchorage Press, Ramirez was one of the first to congratulate me. Since then, she’s showed me the error in my words and put me in my place many times over the years. She does all of this with a spicy witticism that keeps everyone on their toes. Her well-aimed sarcasm is always followed by a hearty laugh and if you know her well enough, a big hug. I love her for her honesty, then and now.

“Maybe we’ll have a little meet and greet. There’s a big welcome back due here. We’re a family again,” Maurer says.

I’ll be in place with pint in hand. Now that Ramirez is back in place, I can come home too.