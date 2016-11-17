Fermento Gets Stoned

I love Stone Brewing Company. The beers are rock-solid, but the attitude always brings me back.

Stone unapologetically produces some of the most intense beers on the planet and the marketing peeps aren’t afraid to tell you that you’re not worthy of what the brewery cranks out.

Stone’s been challenging convention since 1996. Their first and flagship beer was Stone Pale Ale, which pushed the style’s limits with an almost absurd dosing of hops. The beer’s gone through many iterations and modernized the hop profile by changing to all-German Mandarina Bavaria hops. I like this newer version better.

It was Arrogant Bastard that put the Escondido, California brewery on the map. The beer’s slogan, “You’re not worthy,” came to epitomize the brewery as Stone began its 20-year war on mediocrity by openly attacking fizzy yellow beers with large marketing campaigns. The beer’s label warns the neophyte brewer “this is an aggressive beer. You probably won’t like it.” This seems like a hell of a way to capture the love of the emerging craft beer drinker back then, but it worked. People were as thirsty for change when Arrogant Bastard started pouring as they are now.

I don’t enjoy everything Stone cranks out, but I’m always intrigued. Sometimes despite my original intentions, I buy the beer because the damned label challenges me to; arrogant marketing works. Stone is now the 10th largest brewery in the United States with a second brewery in the works in Richmond, Virginia and a third in Berlin.

Stone’s Arrogant Brewing line of beers is an offshoot from the brewery’s core offerings and is causing some confusion in the brewing world. The beers are unapologetically Stone, but some group of “weasels” in the brewery seems to be producing them on the side. Regardless, I was smitten when I read about the releases that center around the upcoming holiday season and especially Thanksgiving.

“Just in time for Thanksgiving, I present you with beers not fit for your banquet and definitely not fit for everyday indulgence,” reads the material sent to me from the brewery. “Since you’ll never likely get to know them yourself by mere happenstance, allow me to introduce you to the family of arrogance seated at my dinner table,” writes a weasel. I’m in.

Double Bastard Bigger Longer Uncut emerges as the rowdier brother of Double Bastard Ale, a staple in any craft beer lover’s big hop beer inventory. Double Bastard was brewed in 1998 to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the explosively popular Arrogant Bastard. The malty, hoppy brew weighs in at 11 percent ABV.

Bigger, Longer Uncut weighs in at 13 percent ABV and aged in Laphroaigain whisky barrels; the deep amber brown ale reeks of it before I even get it close to my nose. A deep, peat essence wafts off the top of this bold beer. Toasted caramel and a smokey aroma rounds out the nose.

This is not a beer for the faint of palate. The flavor is explosive and all-consuming. The peat hits first, a deep oak-whisky flavor follows and the aggressive hop smack is unmistakable and unforgiving. The finish runs dry and hard with a not-quite-searing alcohol heat.

There was no way I could drink an entire 22-ounce bomber bottle of this iodine-like beer, and despite drinking it with three friends, the bottle went unfinished. If you want to seriously challenge not only your palate but the outer fringes of how you define beer, Uncut is one you’ll get a badge of courage for trying.

Lucky Basartd Ale (and yes, that’s spelled correctly) was released in 2010 to celebrate the 13th anniversary of Arrogant Bastard. Basartd is a mix of Arrogant Bastard, Double Bastard and Oaked Arrogant Bastard.

Basartd pours ruby red and alluring. Pine, grapefruit, earthy-green and tropical notes make up the aroma. The malt pushes through as a toasty caramel sweetness, as does some of the fresh-smelling yeast. The woody essence of Oaked Arrogant Bastard lingers in the background. It’s a good mix.

I find Basartd more drinkable than the Double, more subtle than the Oaked and more on par with Arrogant. I get the hops and the booze first, followed by some subtle wood notes and a touch of bourbon-like flavor in the long, dry finish of this complex beer.

Southern Charred is Arrogant Bastard aged in Kentucky bourbon barrels. This American strong ale, weighing in at a wobbling 12.7 percent is described as “a stunningly graceful beast in fine gentleman’s clothes,” a true oak bomb in a deep-apple cider colored beer. Alcohol, oak and malty caramel notes vie for supremacy in the nose. A touch of vanilla dances around the edges.

Charred oak and bourbon hit the palate first and the portent alcohol makes itself known in flavor and in heat, especially in the swallow. Still, there’s a ton of balance in this well-done beer. Brown sugar, caramel and hop flavors round out the bigger elements, and the vanilla comes forth to add a nice touch while softening things up. This is a soft, chewy sipper. I like it a lot.

Double Bastard in the Rye is a close relative of Southern Charred. Aged in Templeton Rye Whiskey barrels, Rye is as dangerous, also weighing in at 12.7 percent ABV. The coppery brew is softer in the nose with less oak and more well-rounded caramel, vanilla and herbal scents.

The rye’s much more pronounced in the flavor. It’s also evidenced in the beer’s tart edges. A good hit of bitterness follows the rye. A significant malt backbone that’s mostly caramel props everything up in this thicker, sweeter-centered beer. I get a touch of vanilla and even a marshmallow essence in this surprisingly easy-drinking beer.

The weasels aptly call Crime a habitual offender. Apparently, Stone owner Greg Koch dumped his backyard grown chili peppers into a vat of Lucky Bastard, which didn’t do it any justice. Well, not at first. It was scorned by some, but loved by more, so the 2010 beer went through some metamorphoses and found favor with lovers of the eclectic.

I can't say much about this beer. I have an aversion to chili beer, not because of the heat, but because I don’t much care for the vegetal flavor sensation I get in every example I tried, or at least those that the heat doesn’t destroy right up front.

I’ve invited Arrogant Bastard to my Thanksgiving table and she can sit to my right, while Basartd will be seated to my left. Longer Uncut gets table scraps or can take out the trash. I’ll start the post dinner bonfire with the fire of Crime and Punishment. I hope it’s a worthy celebration.