The release of Lee Harrington’s Traversing Gender could not be more timely as the issues surrounding these members of our community grow more prominent every day––bubbling their way up into the public consciousness. Some of this growing awareness has been the result of high profile individuals sharing their gender journey––think Caitlyn Jenner. The politics of fear has also played a dramatic role in shifting attention onto aspects of the transgender awakening. The embarrassing travesty perpetrated by North Carolina brilliantly captures the cultural biases currently confronting transgender people.

North Carolina thrust itself beneath the glare of the public’s spotlight, by implementing discriminatory laws against this narrow segment of our population. Their outlier, highly prejudicial attitude has helped brand the state as intolerant and insensitive to the needs of a minority population. Their transgender bathroom laws cost Governor Pat McCrory his job, the election serving in a twisted way to demonstrate that catering to the fears of the political right can blow up in your face.

It is against this very public backdrop that Lee Harrington has published his analysis––which describes in nuanced detail––the composition of the transgender universe and multitude of challenges confronting them. At the beginning of his study Harrington succinctly addresses his book’s objectives. First and foremost Traversing Gender is designed to serve the trans community by providing a context for their “diverse trans experiences.” Next, he wanted to create a greater awareness of the trans journey with an appropriate new lexicon to better support those who find themselves on this journey. Finally, reaching out to the greater public, he envisioned building bridges that would encourage others “to become social, emotional, professional, and medical allies to [the] transgender community.”

For the individual who self-identifies as a participant of this culture, he or she will find Harrington’s tome a richly rewarding affirmation guide, replete with directions, suggestions and recommendations on where to go for relevant guidance. For those who are not part of this community, Harrington’s book provides a revealing glimpse and huge dose of insight into the hurdles faced by their neighbors.

Overall, Harrington hammers home a salient theme that rises above any of the specific observations he makes about the transition––care and respect are paramount. This applies to considerations about the process itself, as well as playing a meaningful role in the host of decisions a transgender person must contemplate as he or she determines how to define themselves to the world.

Harrington sums it up: “A transgender person might be bisexual, asexual, pansexual, queer, heteroflexible, homoflexible, same gender loving, curious or questioning. It is possible to be interested in a type of sexual play more than a specific gender, specific identity, or a body type––rather than what is between someone’s legs. They experience a diversity of orientations, just like everyone else on the planet.”

What is probably most difficult for those outside of the transgender sphere to grasp is the very sense of what the transgender person perceives as he or she comes to grip with who they are. It’s as if there is insufficient language to recreate the specific transformation. One thing that is certain is that this is not make-believe. “When a person is wanting their gender identity to align with their perceived and legal gender, it is not about pretending. It is about creating alignment; wanting who they see in the mirror to match the person they know themselves to be in their head and heart.”

For the transgender individual their search to identify who they really are is a trek fraught with obstacles and haunting imagery. ‘“Some people use the language of having been ‘born in the wrong body’ to express this experience. Others consider themselves having been ‘born a girl,’ but their parents and the doctor made a mistake. There are also people who appreciate the language of having been assigned male at birth, but they are in fact women. None is any better of a descriptor of experience than another.”’ The sheer abundance of new words and phrases can be somewhat overwhelming. Yet there is a valid need for an invigorated lexicon that can assist all of us in a better understanding what is transpiring around us.

Harrington has given voice and context to this social phenomenon. Though less than half a percent of our population is deemed transgender, that does not relieve us of the obligation to treat this group with respect, care and dignity. Now, with Traversing Gender, we’ve got an excellent tool to help us along the way.