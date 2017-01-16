Ghost Memories

Julia Scully led a peripatetic childhood, dragged along by her mother who bounced around between San Francisco, Nome, Alaska, Seattle and Taylor Creek, Alaska–a remote frontier outpost providing rudimentary food and shelter to an itinerant group of gold seekers. But, for Scully, the seemingly endless moving comprised a bare slice of her all too quixotic youth. If her adolescent and teenage years were only influenced by her mother’s rambling about from one home to another, this would have been a very different, far less painful memoir.

Scully begins her memoir in Nome, right before the onset of World War II. This was a vastly different Nome than the one famed today as the Iditarod’s destination point. Back then, as Scully remembers it, Nome was a barren outpost in the middle of nowhere. The first two sentences of her book aptly define its remoteness: “There wasn’t a single tree in Nome. There wasn’t a road that connected it to any other village or town.” In fact, her opening description of Nome pretty much sets the tone for the rest of her book–bleak despondency.

The uplifting moments in the Outside Passage are few and far between. Her mother, constantly in search of a job, or better yet, an entrepreneurial gold strike that can lift her out of poverty, is a tight-lipped, laconic, embittered woman who tells her children where they’ll be moving at the very last minute. In a poignant, heart-wrenching scene, while living in San Francisco, Scully describes how her mother takes her and her sister on an outing to a new place. Often, weekend jaunts meant a streetcar trip to Golden Gate Park or the amusement park at the beach. On this weekend, they visited a place without rides or attractions. Her mother left them there without any explanation–it was an orphanage where she and Lillian thought they’d spend the rest of their childhood before being shuttled off to another, more dystopian orphanage in Seattle.

Their release from that nightmarish, Dickens’ inspired asylum was emblematic of her mother’s curious behavior. Neither she nor her sister knew they were being released from the orphanage when their aunt mysteriously appeared and deposits them upon a ship headed for who-knows-where. All the two young girls know is that they are placed in a cabin, food is delivered to them and times passes in a hazy, nauseous fog till they finally arrive in Dutch Harbor, where their mother is waiting for them. When she finally greets them and places them on a plane headed for Taylor Creek she behaves as if nothing odd has transpired over the last several years; she provides no explanation for why she had abandoned them for so long or why they were now headed toward this remote outpost other than telling them, “You’re going to meet someone.”

It’s little wonder then that Scully’s entire worldview is shaded by this pervasive feeling that life’s outcomes are determined not by your own efforts–anything you might remotely control–but by forces beyond your command. This sensibility translates into a ubiquitous wave of impotence. For someone like Scully, it felt like her life was constantly buffeted by whatever prevailing winds happened to be blowing her direction. All of this helped to create an environment within which Scully felt abandoned–there was no one she could turn to, not even herself. Toward the end of her memoir, just before Lillian marries, she explicitly conveys this loss when she discovers that her sister does not remember any of their childhood events. She does not remember the orphanages, or the tortuous ocean voyages, not even the bleak periods of isolation in Taylor Creek.

“And so I realize that I was alone. For if she remembers none of it, then, in a way, she wasn’t really there, and so there’s no one, no one in this whole world, who can tell me if it’s true, no one who can tell me if I remember things the way they really happened.” This epiphany drives home the point for her that she cannot even rely upon her own memory of what she believes has passed. The thin line between reality and illusion, if not shattered, has to some degree, been denigrated to an educated guess.

What she’s left with are not valid recollections of her past, but ghost memories, fleeting images that may or may not be true, but in the end, are the only ones she can claim her own.