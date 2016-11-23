Alaska, the great land, is filled with undiscovered wonders. Even for Alaskans, it’s impossible to discover all the magical places and sights across the largest state in the nation. Photographer Carl Battreall had a similar realization during his wedding on Ruth Glacier in 2004. As the couple took refuge in their tent during inclement weather, Battreall poured over maps and noted that there were many places he had never heard of and likely had never been seen by human eyes.

This discovery ignited his imagination; perched on the glacier he embarked on two journeys; the first, a new personal partnership, and the second, a search for hidden Alaska that would be comprised of 30 expeditions over a 10-year period.

In a brief conversation with the Anchorage Press, Battreall reflected on his experience throughout the years and expeditions of discovery. Most forays were in late winter or early spring, under arduous conditions and in extreme temperatures.

Battreal knows better than most the challenges and wonders that the Alaska wilderness offers. He remarked that through his experience he was really struck by the remoteness of the Alaska Range and how difficult it is to reach most places, as well the risks that come with undertaking such adventures. The expeditions were largely funded through Battreall’s professional practice. His book, Alaska Range: Exploring The Last Great Wild was published Mountaineers Books, the publishing division of The Mountaineers, an organization founded in 1906 and dedicated to the exploration, preservation and enjoyment of outdoor and wilderness areas.

Battreall considers the tome a collaborative project that brings together about 120 photos of his expeditions, plus six essays and forward notes by seven additional contributors from a variety of backgrounds. The contributors—Alaskan outdoor legends Art Davidson, Roman Dial, Jeff Benowitz, Clint Helander, Brian Okonek, Verna Pratt and Bill Sherwonit—present an assortment of writings that complement Battreall’s images and make the book enticing both, visually and literarily, encompassing the vastness of the Alaska Range, from the Canadian border to where it collides with the Aleutian Range.

Alaska Range: Exploring The Last Great Wild is filled with breathtaking images of Alaska’s pristine wilderness, from wide angles and panoramas of incalculable splendor to the majesty of wild beasts and the tenderness of enduring flora. Each of the writers brings his or her area of expertise and experiences with the Alaskan outdoors to the work.

Considering the amount of visual and narrative information, covering an assortment of topics, the book is pleasantly balanced. Some essays are deeply felt accounts of experiences climbing in Alaska in different parts of the range, and of course, Denali. Other essays speak of tragic events and impressive accomplishments, or recount history or experiences when gear—and humans—fail.

Verna Pratt, who moved to Alaska in 1966 and founded the Alaska Native Plant Society in 1982 and the Alaska Rock Garden Society in 1997, contributes the essay, “Reflections on Flora,” which is particularly interesting and filled with details and material on Alaska’s plant like. Pratt is able to talk specifically about the interdependence of flora and mountain ranges—while also giving information on the characteristics shared with other geographies—thus tying Alaska to the world, from seedlings to forests.

Slide images and other presentations will be featured at the book launch and celebration for Alaska Range: Exploring The Last Great Wild at the Bear Tooth Theatre Pub on November 28. Joining Carl Battreall will also be contributors Roman Dial, Alaskan scientist, explorer, adventurer and wilderness racer, and Clint Helander, an Alaskan alpinist known for his bold climbs and visionary first ascents in the Revelation Mountains.

The Alaska Range: Exploring The Last Great Wild book launch and slide show takes place at Bear Tooth at 5:30 on Monday, November 28.