Come Together

Working on the Proposition 5 campaign fighting for basic civil rights for LGBTQ people in Anchorage, Martha Amore came face-to-face with the prejudice in our city. Her role involved cold-calling residents, and she found that when she faced truly negative—even vitriolic—individuals, there was one thing she would ask them which actually made them pause. That question was whether they knew any LGBTQ folks personally. The answer was no.

At a literary conference not long after, Amore and fellow Alaskan author Mei Mei Evans discussed the idea of an Alaskan LGBTQ literary anthology. Such a project could give a platform for the wide variety of experiences living up here, and who knows, maybe change a few minds along the way. Evans was thrilled, saying “Oh my gosh, great idea,” according to Amore. “Why don’t you do it?”

Three years later, this groundbreaking new book, Building Fires in The Snow: A Collection of Alaska LGBTQ Short Fiction and Poetry, brings together the work of 25 authors and poets into a single, rich collection. Ranging in content from mundane to sweet, heart-aching to hopeful, each tale shares a different slice of the Alaskan LGBTQ experience.

Amore immediately saw how much work it was going to be and realized she couldn’t do it alone. Calling upon an old friend and excellent writer/editor, Lucian Childs, the two of them worked with James Ingleheart from UAA Press, and Childs and Amore put out direct calls to authors well-respected Alaskan authors. “We wanted the quality to be really high,” said Childs. “Not a little ‘zine photocopied off for your friends.”

The call for submissions was about more than just quality though; the book had to be Alaskan. “We didn’t want some guy in New Hampshire who had been here once, or had seen the Deadliest Catch on TV send a story about Alaskans and get all of the details wrong,” said Childs. Originally, the tome was to be a collection of short stories, but talking with Ingleheart, their mantra became mo’beta; more work, better work. This led them to reach out to a handful of poets, including such marvelous contributors as previous Alaska State Writer Laureate Jerah Chadwick, as well as Susanna J. Mishler and Amber Flora Thomas.

Having these shorter works in the book offers the reader the chance to pause and breathe between stories, especially those on the darker or more challenging side. Instead of needing to walk away until the reader’s bruised heart heals, they can read two poems, set down the book, grab a cup of tea,and then come back refreshed and ready to take in more. But these poems are far more than a breather between short stories. Thomas’ “Era of a Happy Heart” begs to be read aloud with lines such as

The ceiling spoke a trick of wood knots, changing

scriptures of the slope. I wondered about a life spent alone.

Building Fires in the Snow reflects the Alaskan experience in another way; the rural/urban divide. Over half of the state’s population resides in Anchorage—and the book shows that, which was a pleasant surprise for Childs as well. “I thought we’d be getting the stories about minding the homestead or flying the bush plane in, and all that, because you know there is a lot of that,” he recounts. “We have stories about going to Myrna’s, or getting a cocktail at Bernie’s. To me, those are Alaskan stories, too.”

Egan Millard delivers the Myrna’s experience beautifully, painting a cold Sunday night there in his piece “Mondegreen.” The processing offered by the sourdough at the bar to the cheechako who came to Alaska chasing love is a very different heartache than a piece like “Luke” by Rosemary McGuire, whose portrait of closeted experiences in Cordova leaves us wondering what a living in a less judgmental world might have been like.

That closeted journey is not often the focus in LGBTQ literature, usually only citing that experience in reference to coming out. But living in the closet is still very much alive in the state, affecting not just the characters, but some of the authors who did not submit pieces for the collection. Amore pointed out that she found out that some people she asked were “not actually out of the closet. You know they’re out in Anchorage, but not everywhere else.”

Susannah Mishler explained to Amore that she really had to think about whether to submit. “She wants to just be a poet, she doesn’t want to be a lesbian poet,” explained Amore. “There is a bias in the publishing world against queer writers.”

This book is not just for LGBTQ readers who want to see fiction and poetry about, and by, LGBTQ people. It is a wonderful collection of fiction and poetry, period. Their goal was to show a complete picture of LGBTQ Alaskan experience. “Which is impossible,” said Amore. But, after a thoughtful pause, Childs replied “I think we got close to that.”

On Thursday, October 13, there will be a meet and greet as part of “Tales of the City: Writing from Alaska’s Urban Hubs.” The event, held from 5 - 6:45 p.m. at Muse Restaurant, will be followed by a 49 Writers Crosscurrents reading from 7 - 8:30 p.m. at the Museum’s West 7th Ave. entrance.

For more info, visit buildingfiresinthesnow.com