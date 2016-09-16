Blotter 9/15/16

Jerk with a gun

Snowshoe Elementary School in Wasilla was put on lockdown on Thursday, September 1, after a 33-year-old local fired a gun multiple times in front of the school, “in an unsafe direction.” We’re not sure what a safe direction for shooting rounds off near a school is; the dude’s just lucky he wasn’t put down by one of the troopers, Wasilla P.D. officers or Wildlife Troopers who arrived on scene.

Straight to hell

We’re not sure what penance is to be paid for trying to steal from a church, but it can’t be good. Troopers observed some suspicious activity at Willow First Baptist Church on the morning of Friday, September 2, and upon investigation discovered that sometime in the past two days someone tried to siphon gas out of a church van in the parking lot. If you know any reprobates who might have been involved, call Crime Stoppers at 745-3333.

Swervy

A 36-year-old Homer man is in trouble after troopers tried to pop him for a moving violation around 10 p.m. on Friday, September 2. The guy pulled his red Isuzu into the parking lot of a grocery store, nearly bashing a light pole in the process. He was loaded, and had a loaded 10mm handgun in the truck, hence earning a DUI charge plus fourth-degree misconduct involving a weapon.

That’s gotta sting

Troopers responded to a call of a man being bear-sprayed in Jim Creek on Sunday, September 4, but discovered the victim had an outstanding arrest warrant after he failed to appear for a charge of third-degree theft. The bear spray incident is still being investigated, but the dude was arrested and taken to jail.

Drunk or juvenile?

Blotter readers should be familiar with the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately program, wherein astute citizens call law enforcement when they see someone they think is intoxicated on the road. Mostly those calls appear in this column because the driver is truly wasted, but on Saturday, September 3, after getting a REDDI call, troopers pulled over a 16-year-old male in Wasilla. He wasn’t impaired, but he also didn’t have a driver’s license.

Roommates suck

Troopers were called out to a disturbance in Fairbanks on a recent Wednesday night, and discovered an altercation between roommates that resulted in a 51-year-old guy pushing his female roomie and grabbing her hair. The dude was arrested for assault after he explained the victim had friends over and he didn’t want to go to bed when they were still in the house—he flipped a breaker to keep them from watching TV and said he’d just been trying to squeeze past the victim in a narrow hallway after he’d cut the power.

It’s normal …

It’s easy to forget that you can get an assault charge for relatively minor outbursts. Case in point: A 64-year-old Fairbanks man got really pissed off at his sister for bringing non-alcoholic beer over to his house. He started screaming and shaking his fists at his sister, who called troopers and had him arrested, saying that he’d hit her before. The angry man tried to explain to the officers that family members fighting one another is just normal and everyone feels better afterward.

Hoosegow attack

A 24-year-old Fairbanks man was popped for fourth-degree assault while on an extended vacation at the Fairbanks Correctional Center. Surveillance footage showed the perp beating another inmate with a broom and corrections officers had to pepper spray the guys to break up the fight. When the victim was interviewed, he said he’d been told he needed to cover the window when using the toilet in his cell and that disagreement led to the jailhouse brawl.

Meanwhile, in Unalaska…

From the Dutch Harbor police blotter:

Sunday, August 21, 5:17 a.m.—The captain from a fishing vessel requested assistance with a drunk and unruly crewman. The crewman refused to stay in his stateroom and was making a general nuisance of himself. Although he was annoying, he had not as yet violated any criminal statutes. Prior to officers’ arrival, the individual fled the area. Officers were unsuccessful in finding the individual. The captain advised he would call if he needed further assistance.

Sunday, August 21, 6:37 p.m.—Caller reported a drunken individual stumbling around on the side of the roadway. Officers responded and after an exhaustive search were unable to locate the subject.

Monday, August 22, 6 p.m.—Caller reported that an individual was spreading rumors about a family member. The caller was advised that the spreading of rumors by itself is not a criminal offense.

Wednesday, August 24, 2:27 a.m.—Caller reported being harassed by a former employer. Officers contacted the caller who stated the harassment occurred several hours and in some cases several months earlier. The caller wanted the former employer and his current employees held accountable but was vague in providing details to support any of his claims. Later in the morning, officers contacted an individual tentatively identified as being a harasser. Officers found nothing to support any of the caller’s claims.