Wrong turn

A couple of Kenai women made a big oops when their ’94 Plymouth pulled into the wrong entrance of Homer Middle School at 1:22 a.m. on Wednesday, August 10. Troopers from Anchor Point saw the ladies pull in and pulled them over, at which time they saw a bunch of mail from various Homer-area residents inside the sedan. The mail didn’t belong to the women in the car—or anyone they knew—troopers said, so the Plymouth was seized while officers waited for a search warrant. Once the warrant was obtained, troopers found more than a hundred checks, several debit cards and personal documents that had all been stolen, plus a small amount of meth. Arrest warrants were obtained on Monday, September 12, and both women were eventually arrested for multiple counts of second-degree theft.

Very clever

Troopers responded to a reported vehicle theft at a home in Wasilla around 7:30 the evening of Monday, September 19. When the officers arrived, the homeowner had used another vehicle to block two suspects from stealing a 2000 Pontiac Grand Am parked in his driveway. Caught in the act, the man and woman trying to steal the car were charged with first-degree attempted vehicle theft, third-degree criminal mischief, trespassing and misconduct involving a controlled substance.

Tent life

Troopers in Fairbanks were called out to a campground after a woman living in a tent there accused her ex-boyfriend of assault. The former couple was living in the tent with another man, and the ex-boyfriend apparently became upset that the woman was now sleeping with the other dude. The ex tore a large hole in the tent and tackled the woman, she claimed, before the other guy pulled him off. The tent, valued at $249, was totaled, and the ex was arrested for fourth-degree assault and fifth-degree criminal mischief.

In-law troubles

When troopers responded to a domestic disturbance in Fairbanks, they discovered a disheveled father-in-law who’d been in an argument with his son’s wife about doing laundry. The argument escalated to the woman shoving her dad-in-law, throwing and landing punches to his face and both of them tripping over a stove and breaking the glass from a picture frame. The father-in-law had a black eye and a large bump above his other eye, and the daughter-in-law was charged with fourth-degree assault.

Kicking and yelling

A man outside an apartment complex on the Old Steese Highway in Fairbanks yelling at the building caused troopers to arrive on-scene, where they saw the 23-year-old local hefting a football-sized rock. He walked around the building, dropping the rock somewhere along the way, and when troopers caught up to him both he and his mother said everything was fine. An hour or so later, the guy’s mom called troopers and said she thought he was on drugs. Troopers thought he was okay though, and left a second time. Another hour or so later, the mom called again, saying the son was yelling and kicking doors in the apartment building, trying to get into her unit. This time the son didn’t listen to troopers, backing away from them until one kicked his legs out from underneath him. The guy kept kicking at troopers and ignoring their orders, reaching toward his waist at one point. For that, he got pepper-sprayed in the face, and was handcuffed. Troopers found an eight-inch blade in his pants, and he’d done a couple hundred dollars of damage to an apartment door. He was arrested for fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest, fifth-degree weapons misconduct and fifth-degree criminal mischief.

Meanwhile, in Unalaska…

From the Dutch Harbor police blotter:

Sunday, August 28, 2:37 a.m.—[Name redacted] arrested for Theft 4 after ordering drinks and not paying for them.

Sunday, August 28, 4:13 a.m.—[Same redacted name] cited for Violating Conditions of Release for being inside a bar and consuming alcohol.

Tuesday, August 30, 1:20 a.m.—Caller reported an intoxicated person beating on their door. Officers responded and contacted the suspect leaving the area. The highly intoxicated individual stated he was looking for people to drink with and left after being advised the occupants of the residence did not want to drink tonight.

Wednesday, August 31, 7:24 a.m.—Officers responded to assist with an EMS call. The caller had received a serious cut to his neck, directly below his chin. Due to his level of intoxication, he had no recollection of how the injury was sustained. Investigation revealed that the likely cause of the injury was an impact from falling over/passing out.

Tuesday, September 6, 12:45 a.m.—Officers responded to a report of an individual who was practicing his Kung Fu in the middle of the roadway. Officers found the individual wallowing in the mud on the side of the roadway. The individual was taken into Protective Custody and released to a sober adult.

Saturday, September 10, 8:12 p.m.—Caller reported an erratic driver whom he suspected was intoxicated. Officers contacted the suspect driver who was found to be sober. The driver complained that she was being tailgated by an unknown individual but said she was not driving erratically.

Sunday, September 11, 11:02 a.m.—Caller reported an employee possessing marijuana. Officers determined that the individual had not violated any state laws although he may have violated company policy.

Tuesday, September 13, 10:08 a.m.—Caller wanted to pursue charges against her boyfriend for getting fired before he could repay the money he owed her. The caller was advised the matter was not criminal in nature.