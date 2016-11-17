Blotter 11/17

Deer me

On Friday, November 4, Alaska Wildlife Troopers were called to investigate a report of deer cadavers dumped along the Sitka road system. The hunter(s) left extensive portions of the three bucks’ rib and neck meat intact. On the same day in Sitka, Wildlife Troopers and US Forest Service Law Enforcement started an investigation into an intact buck corpse found near Halibut Point Road. Do we have a Cervidae slayer on our hands? Or just an asshole who likes to kill Bambi’s parents for sport? According to Alaska Fish and Game, the minimum penalty for making no effort to salvage game meat is a $2,000 fine and seven days in jail. In cases of wanton waste, the penalty can be a $10,000 fine and up to a year in jail. If you have information on either of these cases you can call Wildlife Troopers in Sitka at 747-3252 or leave information anonymously with Alaska Fish and Wildlife Safeguard at 800-478-3377.

Lewd nude dude

Around 10:30 in the morning on Friday, November 4, troopers were called respond to a residence in a Wasilla neighborhood off Engstrom Road. A naked adult male had entered the home and displayed his wares to a mother and her two young children, according to troopers. When they responded, troopers made contact with the buck-naked Jesse Smart (39) of Wasilla and eventually EMS took him to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center. After a medical clearance, he was arrested and charged with first degree burglary and second degree indecent exposure. He also had an unrelated warrant with APD for failure to appear for a charge of driving with a revoked license. The status of his dress at the time of that original warrant is unclear.

Sketchy Cargo

Troopers in Ketchikan were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a closed business on Saturday, November 5 at around 1 a.m. when they arrested the 21-year-old male driver. According to troopers, he was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of marijuana. Their report says the driver was arrested and later released, but upon further investigation, they found a passenger—a 16-year-old girl—passed out from alcohol consumption in the vehicle. So much for date night. We aren’t quite sure why it took “further investigation” to find the girl, but she was transported to the hospital and later released to her guardian. At the time of the report, the case was still under investigation.

A cut above the rest

Fairbanks police responded to the Cushman Street transit park after a report of a weapons incident on Saturday, October 29. A security guard told police that Thomas Allen Mayfield (22) entered the building and went straight into the women’s bathroom for some apparently urgent reason. Perhaps because ladies’ rooms have more stalls and he needed to stock the lake with brown trout. Mayfield became belligerent after the guard confronted him. After yelling and swearing at bystanders, the guard took him outside. Apparently Mayfield didn’t like that very much, so he pulled a multi-tool knife on the guard and reportedly threatened to kill him. Thats when the guard went back inside and called the cops—usually a good idea at that point. Mayfield was arrested after cops had to chase him down and was charged with felony third-degree assault.

Hit and run

At around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, troopers received calls about a hit and run on University Avenue and Sandvik Street in Fairbanks. According to troopers, the suspect, Satina Jade Edwin (18), rear-ended a jeep and sped away. A trooper found skid marks showing that the vehicle “left the roadway at a high rate of speed” and wound up in a lake at the end of the street. The car Edwin was driving was “fully submerged” in the water and she was being treated in the back of an ambulance when a trooper questioned her. The soaked young woman was missing her shoes, but they were located at the edge of the lake. Thank god for tiny miracles. She told the trooper she was the only person in the vehicle and panicked after smashing into the jeep. It wasn’t just the close call that freaked her out, she was driving without a license and was borrowing her friends car, which she thought had brake problems. Not really the best excuse for leaving the scene of an accident, if one exists. The report gives no indication as to why she would borrow a car without properly functioning brakes. One witness told University of Alaska police that they had to push their son out of the way as the car came speeding by at 80 miles per hour, while another witness said Edwin passed by going 100 miles per hour. According to the report, records showed that Edwin has never had a driver’s license. After she deals with her multiple charges, learning to drive might be a good idea.