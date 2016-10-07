Blotter 10/6

Black band

First, a salute to the fallen Alaska State Troopers’ K-9 Helo, a six-year-old Belgian Malinois who became the troopers’ first trained police dog to die in the line of duty on Sunday, September 25.

Around 5:20 a.m. that day, a Palmer cop tried to pull over a Geo sedan with four occupants within Palmer’s city limits. The Geo didn’t comply and headed south on the Glenn Highway, compelling the Palmer cop to call troopers for assistance. The chase continued for miles until the Geo pulled into a driveway near the Parks Highway exchange, and the driver bailed out of the car and took off into the woods on foot. A Palmer cop and a trooper, along with K-9 Helo, followed the man into the woods. The suspect fired multiple rounds, hitting K-9 Helo more than once, and the two officers returned fire, hitting the suspect in the shoulder. K-9 Helo was taken to a local vet, but succumbed to his injuries around 9:30 a.m. The suspect was arrested and charged with first-degree harming a police dog, two counts of third-degree assault, eluding police and for an outstanding arrest warrant stemming from the theft of an ATM in early 2014.

K-9 Helo had quite a résumé. He began duty with the troopers in June 2013, as a dual-purpose canine who served as both a patrol and a scent detection police dog. Alaska Dispatch News reported Helo had assisted in nearly 100 felony arrests and a large number of drug seizures.

Troopers are notifying the public they are not seeking any financial donations in the wake of K-9 Helo’s death, and to avoid donating to any online fundraising efforts purporting to support the deceased K-9.

Sicko

It’s a bad Blotter week for dog-lovers … The day before Trooper K-9 Helo was shot and killed, a Village Public Safety Officer in Napaskiak was contacted by a woman reporting that her nephew’s puppy had been killed and thrown against the nephew’s bedroom window. The 22-year-old suspect in the case had killed the puppy, and left a threatening note on its body—the nephew’s wife is apparently an ex-girlfriend of the suspect. The piece of shit who killed the dog was arrested for animal cruelty, two counts of stalking and one charge of criminal trespass.

The rules

It seems many criminals don’t pay attention to the fine print once they’re released on parole or probation. Whether it’s violating an order to have a third-party guardian within eye- and earshot at all times, or indulging in booze or drugs, there is a constant litany of offenders who can’t follow the rules of their release. Troopers in Soldotna pulled over a pickup truck on Friday, September 23, and discovered the 54-year-old male driver was on felony parole, with conditions including he not purchase alcoholic beverages and he must have a travel permit to leave the Anchorage/Wasilla/Palmer area. The Soldotna troopers found him with a case of beer and a bottle of scotch, and no permit allowing him to be in the Soldotna area, plus his license was revoked. He was put back behind bars with no bail.

Conviction

Back on July 6 of 2015, troopers in Kotzebue headed out to the village of Selawik, where a then-39-year-old local man, Christopher Cleveland—who’d been shooting a firearm—was barricaded inside his residence, with a dead body outside. A standoff ensued, with the Alaska Bureau of Investigation and the Southcentral Special Emergency Response Team (a SWAT team, basically) heading toward Selawik to assist. Before the SERT team arrived on-scene, Cleveland surrendered and was charged with a slew of violations, including first-degree murder. On Monday, September 16, a jury in Kotzebue found Cleveland guilty of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder, eight counts of assault, burglary, misconduct involving weapons, manufacturing or selling alcohol without a license in a dry area and two counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor. Cleveland will be sentenced on January 11—good riddance.

Hanging out

Troopers in Anchor Point received a report of a man exposing himself at a local business on Thursday, September 8, and commenced an investigation that discovered the same guy had been dangling his dong multiple times at female employees at a local coffee shop. He’s facing five counts of indecent exposure and troopers are wondering if there are more victims of his exposed trouser snake. If you or someone you know were subjected to an unwanted penis reveal in the Anchor Point area, call troopers at 262-4453.

Be on the lookout

In late August, Anchor Point troopers were called regarding the theft of a generator from a local cabin. Their investigation led to a suspect, a 30-year-old Homer man named Paul Suter. On Thursday, September 22, troopers spotted Suter in a gold Kia SUV—Suter’s license is suspended until 2060, due to a DUI conviction—and attempted to talk to him. Suter, however, drove into a large field behind a residence and fled into the woods, and troopers couldn’t find him. They did find the stolen generator at the residence, though, and Suter was identified as the one who’d brought it there. He’s wanted for driving with his license revoked, third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass. If you know Suter’s location, troopers are asking you to contact your local law enforcement.