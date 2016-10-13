Blotter 10/13

Driving dirty

An 18-year-old Fairbanks dude was driving to Nenana with several other people on Sunday, September 11 when a female passenger asked him to stop the vehicle because her boyfriend was behind them. When he pulled over, a 22-year-old guy rolled up on him and pointed a pistol at his head, threatening to kill him. Not a smart move—the guy who pulled the gun was arrested for attempted murder and assault on Thursday, September 29.

A clue

Heads were scratched when Alaska Power and Telephone noticed a discrepancy between a meter reading and the amount of power being supplied to a property in Haines on Wednesday, September 28. An investigation revealed the main electrical line had been diverted and the diverted line was powering a marijuana grow operation. No arrests thus far, but the owner of the grow was contacted and his power was cut, and “the investigation continues,” troopers say.

All in good time

Back on July 21, shortly after 1 a.m., troopers were called out to the location of a home invasion in Palmer. Two strangers had entered the house through a window and the homeowner confronted one of them with a firearm. Instead of being scared off, one of the invaders shot the homeowner in his arm before fleeing with his partner. Wasilla police tried to locate the suspects with a K-9, but had no luck. The troopers’ Criminal Suppression Unit took over the investigation and hunted down their suspect, a 22-year-old Anchorage man who was arrested on Wednesday, September 28, for attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, and first-degree burglary.

Crime wave

At least two vehicles in Girdwood were broken into in Girdwood on the evening of Monday, September 26, and troopers need your help apprehending the violator(s). One vehicle was relieved of a pair of Coach sunglasses valued at $726 (they’re prescription, so probably not much use to the thief), and the other had a pair of tortoise shell Spy-brand glasses (again, prescription), a pair of Bushnell binoculars and a black and orange Ridgid tool bag with a battery stolen from it. If you’ve got any information about these crimes, call troopers at 262-4453. During the same time period, an individual turned in an Adidas backpack with some personal belongings to troopers—if it’s yours, call the same number; Anchorage troopers have it in safekeeping.

Bear down

A 36-year-old Juneau man and a 30-year-old Hoonah man were deer hunting near a muskeg on Chichagof Island, near Neka Bay southwest of Hoonah, on Sunday, October 1. They were heading toward some brush, about to call for deer, when they heard a “whoof” and a brown bear burst from the brush, charging at them. The bear attacked the Hoonah man, pinning him down and butting him, while the Juneau man pulled his rifle from his pack and shot and killed the bear, a sow who had two cubs nearby. The Coast Guard picked up the men in a helicopter and took them to Bartlett Regional Hospital, where the mauling victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, in Unalaska…

From the Dutch Harbor Police blotter:

Sunday, September 18, 12:40 a.m.—Officer contacted an individual drinking in public and advised him of the illegal nature of such actions. The individual was asked to pour out his chosen elixir and properly dispose of the aluminum vessel in a nearby receptacle.

Sunday, September 18, 3:46 p.m.—Caller reported that an individual has taken to calling her obscene names. The officers contacted the suspected name-caller who denied any such actions. Both involved parties were advised to steer clear of the other.

Monday, September 19, 3:56 p.m.—Caller reported that she may be missing a bike that may have been seen being ridden by an individual who was contacted and proved that the bike that he was riding did in fact belong to him. The caller was recontacted and stated she was working on third-hand reports and that she doesn’t know for a fact that her bike is actually missing.

Thursday, September 22, 12:37 a.m.—Caller reported a passed out drunk in an area he was not allowed to be. The inebriate was unable to articulate where he was, where he needed to be or how he got to his current location. Officers were able to determine his place of employment and were able to find a sober third party who agreed to watch out for him until which time he was able to watch out for himself.

Thursday, September 22, 11:25 a.m.—Complainant wanted to advise the police that the individual he had just fired was a “Bad Man.”

Friday, September 23, 12:57 p.m.—Complainant requested that officers listen to his dissertation on the Landlord Tenant Act. The officers advised the individual that police involvement in an eviction only occurs after a Writ of Assistance is issued by the court.