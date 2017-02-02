Looks like the Dutch Harbor Police Blotter will be going offline for the foreseeable future. We delved into the archives for a salute to this Alaskan institution.

Meanwhile in Unalaska…

From the Dutch Harbor Police Blotter:

Sunday, November 22, 5:45 p.m. – Officer mediated a dispute between a husband and a wife who was upset that the husband had, the previous evening, gone to the bar without her.

Sunday, January 24, 2:08 a.m.— Officers investigated a report that a dancer touched the gluteus maximus of another dancer while dancing. None of the involved wished to pursue charges.

Monday, January 11, 4:48 p.m.: – Officers investigated a REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) report concerning an erratically driven vehicle. The driver was found to be sober but unfamiliar with the town.

Tuesday, January 19, 12:38 p.m. — Officers attempted to capture a small, gray, fluffy dog that had been running in the roadway. The dog was able to elude the attempts and escaped into the tundra.

Wednesday, July 13, 8:58 p.m.—Caller reported that a neighbor was burning paint cans and a lawnmower. Officers responded and found this to be accurate. The suspect was advised not to burn such items and warned that a citation would be issued if he continued burning.

Monday, August 22, 6 p.m.—Caller reported that an individual was spreading rumors about a family member. The caller was advised that the spreading of rumors by itself is not a criminal offense.

Monday, September 19, 3:56 p.m.—Caller reported that she may be missing a bike that may have been seen being ridden by an individual who was contacted and proved that the bike that he was riding did in fact belong to him. The caller was recontacted and stated she was working on third-hand reports and that she doesn’t know for a fact that her bike is actually missing.

Thursday, September 22, 11:25 a.m.—Complainant wanted to advise the police that the individual he had just fired was a “Bad Man.”

Sunday, October 9, 2:09 a.m.—Caller requested assistance in getting his drunk wife home. He stated she wasn’t causing any problems or being difficult, he just thought she needed an escort. Officers checked to assure that everyone was safe.

Friday, October 14, 7:24 p.m.—An intoxicated caller reported a strong mold odor in his bathroom. Officers responded to check on the welfare of the caller due to his inability to answer basic questions. The caller was found to be safely in his residence. He was advised to contact a cleaning person to take care of any mold issues.

Wednesday, October 19, 10:51 a.m.—Caller reported two eagles arguing over a seagull carcass. The caller stated the stench from the carrion was wafting through the open bay doors. The eagles were persuaded to move their brunch to a location further from the building.

Saturday, October 22, 11:33 a.m.—Caller reported a possible mutiny aboard a fishing vessel as the crew was not listening to the captain and refused to get out of bed. The caller called back and reported that everything was fine now and the crew was working. An officer responded and confirmed that there were no mutinous scurvy dogs upon the vessel.

Tuesday, October 18, 12:02 p.m.—Caller reported she lost her iPad. She later called and reported that she had found her iPad.

Thursday, October 20, 6:52 p.m.—Officers responded to a report of an individual with a warrant. The doppelganger in question did not have a warrant although he did resemble a person that did have a warrant.

Saturday, October 20, 10:27 a.m.– Caller reported receiving harassing text messages. An officer was able to mediate between the two involved parties who came to amicable solution to their mutual dislike of each other.

Sunday, November 13, 3:55 a.m.—The captain of a vessel called 911 to report he was unable to control his drunken crew. The crew showed no respect toward the captain and showed this disrespect by continued food fights. Officers responded and determined that there had been no crime committed.

Thursday, November 17, 1:56 a.m.–– Caller reported her ex-boyfriend had stolen her marijuana pipe and a tablet she recently bought from an individual so the individual could purchase drugs. The caller had no evidence to support that her ex had taken the items and she didn’t want to pursue charges, she just wanted her pipe back. Shortly after the officers left, the caller reported her ex had returned her pipe and she had found her tablet under her bed.