Pressing Events 1/5-1/8

THUR 1.5

FIRST TAP JANUARY | IRATION

Bear Tooth Theatrepub, 8 p.m.

Tickets available at beartooththeatre.net. 21+ show, doors open at 8 p.m. and show begins at 9 p.m. $35. (1230 W. 27th Ave.)

FRI 1.6

FIRST FRIDAY GIRLS NIGHT OUT #5: DINE. DRINK. DANCE

Williwaw, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Grab your BFFs, head downtown, browse at your favorite local art galleries, shops and boutiques, then head to Williwaw to continue the party. Free. (609 F St.)

FRI 1.6

SAUCY YODA

TapRoot, 10 p.m.

Saucy Yoda Escape from AK Tour Kickoff Show. Tickets at taprootalaska.com. $5. (3300 Spenard Rd.)

SAT 1.7

2017 MISS ALASKA JR. HIGH, HIGH SCHOOL & COLLEGIATE PAGEANT

Wendy Williamson Auditorium, 6 to 9 p.m.

Come cheer on the incredible young ladies of Alaska as they compete for the titles of Miss Alaska Jr. High, High School and Collegiate 2017. (2533 Providence Dr.)

SUN 1.8

INTRODUCTION TO ZUMBA WORKSHOP

Mountain Fitness & Dance Studio, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

If you’ve always wanted to Zumba or dance to get your cardio up and help build confidence, this is the workshop you’ve been waiting for. Register at mountainfitnessalaska.com. $12 - $15. (4743 E. Northern Lights Blvd.)