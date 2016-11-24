Pressing Events 11/24-11/30

THUR 11.24

4TH ANNUAL FREE THANKSGIVING DINNER

Kriner’s Diner, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Kriner family cordially invites you to Kriner’s Diner for a free Thanksgiving Day meal. All tips and donations will be donated to the Children’s Lunchbox. Free. (2409 C St.)

FRI 11.25

AT&T HOLIDAY TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY

Town Square Park, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Join your hosts AT&T Alaska and Anchorage Downtown Partnership, Ltd. for the annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony. Enjoy free cookies, hot cocoa, holiday music, Santa and his reindeer and last but not least, the lighting of the Holiday Tree. There will also be music from the Anchorage Concert Chorus and Salvation Army Band. Free. (551 6th Ave.)

SAT 11.26

BEARD AND MUSTACHE CONTEST

House of Harley-Davidson, noon to 3 p.m.

Beards, mustaches and motorcycles. Celebrate No Shave November at the House of Harley-Davidson. Pop-up barber shop by Cut & Caliber. Free. (4334 Spenard Rd.)

SAT 11.26

PANTS OFF DANCE OFF

Taproot, 10 p.m.

Join TapRoot for a new once-a-month event with Alex the Lion. Each month Alex will feature a special guest. This month's special guest is YO HEY! Hot pants, daisy dukes and tutus are strongly encouraged. (3300 Spenard Rd.)

SAT 11.26

SHOP SMALL SATURDAY

Anchorage Downtown Area, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Join the Anchorage Downtown Partnership as they host Small Business Saturday & Scavenger Hunt. Start at the 4th Avenue Marketplace for free coffee and cookies, and grab a map of all the local shops to hit. Don’t forget to catch a showing of A Charlie Brown Christmas, playing every half hour in the Alaska Experience Theater. For more information visit anchoragedowntown.org