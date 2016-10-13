Pressing Events 10/13-10/19

FRI 10.14

BIG WILD–ANIMAL MASQUERADE 2

Williwaw, 9 p.m. to midnight.

Showdown Alaska and Williwaw present a masquerade party that is sure to prepare you for Halloween. Featuring artist Big Wild, and a free animal mask provided at the door while supplies last. $20 - $25. (609 F St.)

FRI 10.14

SID CONKLIN, KAYTI AND THE ALTAR BOYS, TERMINATION DUST

TapRoot, 10 p.m.

Kayti and the Altar Boys is a unique blend of musicians whose creativity has produced a large variety of musical styles and sounds. All of these influences come together to bring you their special musical adventure. $5 - $8. (3300 Spenard Rd.)

SAT 10.15

FILIPINO-AMERICAN HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION

Spenard Recreation Center, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Join in on celebrating the rich history and culture of Filipino-Americans. Activities include presentations on Filipino-American history, cooking demonstrations, presentations of history of traditional dances and games, a panel discussion, food and more. Free. (2020 W. 48th Ave.)

FEATURES

SAT 10.15

FALL HOLIDAY BAZAAR

St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shop early for handmade Christmas presents. There will be delicious homemade treats including nut rolls at the bake sale table. You can enjoy a Slavic lunch or hot dogs. There will be a raffle with a variety of themed baskets. Featuring the holiday piano stylings of Ron Kichura. Vendor tables are available. Please contact Judy Bich at 748-4079 or 333-4183 for more information. Free. (2200 Arctic Blvd.)

SAT 10.15

ALASKA BUDDY WALK 2016

The Alaska Dome, noon to 2 p.m.

The Buddy Walk was established in 1995 by the National Down Syndrome Society to celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October. This is the sole fundraiser for the Alaska Chapter. Register at ds-stride.org/alaskabuddywalk. Free. (6501 Changepoint Dr.)