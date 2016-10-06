Pressing Events

THUR 10.6

A CAPPELLA FESTIVELLA 23

Wendy Williamson Auditorium, 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Featuring Blue Jupiter, with BYU’s newest a cappella group, Noteworthy, opening. Brought to you by UAA Concert Board. Tickets available to uaatix.com. $5 - $15. (3211 Providence Dr.)

FRI 10.7

ALASKA QUARTERLY REVIEW PRESENTS A VOICE AGAINST A CULTURE OF RAPE

Anchorage Museum, 7 to 9 p.m.

Alaska Quarterly Review presents a dramatic reading of “White Horse,” Eliese Goldbach's courageous essay about campus rape and its aftermath. A distinguished panel of experts will also provide insights from scholarly, legal, advocacy and artistic perspectives. Free. (625 C St.)

FRI 10.7

OKTOBERFEST

Egan Convention Center, 7 p.m.

The German Club of Anchorage presents Oktoberfest through Sat., Oct. 8. Bust out the dirndl and lederhosen and make your way to the Egan Center. Live music, traditional food and entertainment. For a list of ticket purchasing locations call 440-2555, or purchase at the door. $15. (555 W. 5th Ave.)

THUS 10.6

SIX ORGANICS KICKSTARTER FARM TO TABLE LAUNCH PARTY

49th State Brewing Co., 6 to 9 p.m.

Try family farm wines, local food and organic sauces. This event supports local businesses; music by DJ Clint Samples with Northern Light Collective, dessert by Heather's Choice, coffee by Compass Protein Cold Brew and sauce by Six Organics. Tickets at brownpapertickets.com, includes three wine samples, food, sauce pairing and dessert. Cash bar will be available. This networking, mixer style event is semi-formal, but as always, it’s Alaska so feel free to come as you are. $25 - $35. (717 W. 3rd Ave.)

FRI 10.7

“SUPER SATURATED SEND-OFF” PARTY

TapRoot, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Join TapRoot and The Super Saturated Sugar Strings for an evening of music celebrating and raising money for the band’s upcoming trip to San Francisco to record their third album. $15 - $25 (3300 Spenard Rd.)