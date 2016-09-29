Pressing Events

THUR 9.29

INTERNATIONAL FLY FISHING FILM FESTIVAL

Wendy Williamson Auditorium, 6:30 p.m.

IF4 films showcase the passion, lifestyle and culture of flying fishing. The films at this popular event are capturing the attention of anglers around the world. Tickets at flyfilmfest.com $15 - $18. (3211 Providence Dr.)

SAT 10.1

SENSHI CON 2016

Egan Center, 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. Sun., Oct. 2

A weekend for anime, manga, Japanese culture, video gamers, dancers and more. Visit senshicon.org for a full list of events and guests. $25 - $200. (555 W. 5th Ave.)

FRI 9.30

TRANQUILITY VOLATILITY RELEASE SHOW

Anchorage Community Works, 7 p.m.

Atlas is releasing their new EP by playing it front to back. Transitions, Figures and Antigen will be rounding out the bill as well. $15, which comes with a free EP download.

(349 E. Ship Creek Ave.)

SAT 10.1

ANDREW W.K. PARTY PARTY SPEAKING TOUR

TapRoot, 8:30 p.m.

Andrew W. K. is pleased to announce The Power of Partying, his first nationwide speaking tour, spanning the entire country with stops in all 50 U.S. states. The tour sees Andrew continuing his eternal mission to defend and promote human joy, and the never-ending collective search to find truth through partying. $20. (3300 Spenard Rd.)

SUN 10.2

THE FOURTH PHASE GLOBAL PREMIERE

Williwaw, 7 p.m.

From the creators of Art of Flight, Red Bull Media House Films presents The Fourth Phase, a snowboarding epic starring iconic athlete Travis Rice. Seating is first come first serve, RSVP at screening.thefourthphase.com. Free. (W. 609 F St.)