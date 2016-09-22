Pressing Events

THUR 9.22

CLIMBING FOR ROMP FILM SHOWING OF IN EXTREMITY

49th State Brewing Co., 8 to 9 p.m.

In Extremity is an inspirational story about the persistence of the human spirit against all odds, the empowering of human potential through mobility and how the right technology can give amputees the opportunity to do great things. They are asking a minimum of $5 donation. (717 W. 3rd Ave.)

THUR 9.22

LA DEE DA & BRUX

TapRoot, 9:30 p.m.

Prepare for an unfolding dream of musical twists and insightful lyrics, a shifting, cinematic soundscape where hypnotizing beauty is contrasted with fiery improvisation and strong grooves, spiced with elements of jazz, rock and underlying pop sensibility. Brux is currently making an impact on the Alaska music scene. (3300 Spenard Rd.)

FRI 9.23

MANHATTAN SHORT FILM FESTIVAL 2016

Bear Tooth Theatrepub, 10:30 p.m.

Join over 100,000 film lovers in over 250 cities gathering in cinemas, museums and universities for one purpose, to view and vote on the finalist’s films in the 19th annual Manhattan Short Film Festival. $4 - $22. (1230 W. 27th Ave.)

SAT 9.24

PIRATE PUB CRAWL

Anchorage Downtown area, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Get ready for some swashbuckling and shenanigans on the high seas. Pirate Pub Crawl is back. Meet in Town Square Park for a group photo at 6 p.m. before heading out, then pick up a treasure map and collect stamps at participating bars for a chance to win the grand prize. Buy a commemorative Pirate Pub Crawl t-shirt, the proceeds benefit the Blood Bank of Alaska. Free.

SAT 9.24

BODEGA-FEST 2016

Lucy Cuddy Park, 1 to 6 p.m.

2016 is La Bodega's 10th year in business, to celebrate, their making this year's Bodega-Fest a Birthday Party. Followed by the Bodega-Fest Concert at TapRoot. Bodega-Fest is a tasting event featuring beer from within our great state and well beyond. Entertainment at Bodega-Fest this year by DJ Alex the Lion, Orion Donicht and Big Fat Buddha. Food available for purchase from The Potato. $39 - $59. (201 E. 40th Ave.)