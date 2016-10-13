COMING SOON

BONE THUGS-N-HARMONY

Thur. Oct 13, 8 p.m./ Discovery Theatre/ $36 - $125/ centertix.net.

Don't miss Bone Thugs-N-Harmony performing their classic album E. 1999 Eternal in its entirety for the first time ever in Alaska. All tickets for the July 5th concert will be honored at the new concert. No new tickets needed. Ticket holders who purchased tickets before July 6th can pick up an autographed poster at the concert.

WOMEN OF THE WORLD

Fri. Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m./ Discovery Theatre/ $32 - $40.25/ centertix.net.

A musical journey through Africa, South America, Asia and Europe with storytelling, dance and improvisation. Presented by the Anchorage Concert Association.

ATMOSPHERE: FRESHWATER FLY FISHERMEN TOUR

Sat. Oct. 15, 8 p.m./ Williwaw/ $38 - $43/ etix.com.

Williwaw presents Rhymesayers Entertainment artist Atmosphere: Freshwater Fly Fishermen Tour with special guests Brother Ali, Dem Atlas, Plain Ole Bill & Last Word.

GREASE

Mon. Oct. 17, through Sun. Oct. 23/ Atwood Concert Hall/ $49.25 - $83.50/ centertix.net.

Grease is most definitely the word. It’s the world’s #1 high school musical. Watch Danny, Sandy, the T-Birds, the Pink Ladies, and the whole Rydell High gang as they sing, dance and take you back to a time when fast cars and rock and roll ruled. Grease premiered on Broadway in 1972 and has been setting box office records ever since.

THE FROGS

Fri. Oct. 21 through Sun. Oct. 23/ Anchorage Community Theatre/ Prices and times TBD/ Contact 338-4901 for more information.

Frogs, or The Frogs, is one of Aristophanes' greatest comedies and is justly celebrated for its wit and keen commentary on Athenian politics and society. It is the last surviving work of Old Comedy and is thus also notable for heralding a passing era of literature. While it is a comedy, it is also a trenchant political satire and expresses Aristophanes' views on Athenian democracy, the value of poetry and good old fashioned silliness.

RIGOLETTO

Fri. Oct 28 through Sun. Oct 30/ Discovery Theatre/ $30 - $130/ centertix.net for tickets and showtimes.

Rigoletto, the court jester, is cursed by a father whose daughter has been seduced by the Duke. When Gilda, Rigoletto’s daughter, is also seduced by the Duke, Rigoletto contracts with an assassin to take revenge against the Duke. Gilda, who has fallen in love with the Duke, sacrifices herself for him. Verdi’s score overflows with tunes you’ll be humming for weeks and the drama will pull at your heartstrings. Not seen in Anchorage since 1999, this brand new production, starring returning fan favorite Guido LeBrón as Rigoletto is a must-see.

THE OFFSPRING

Sat. Oct. 29, 8 p.m./ Alaska Airlines Center/ $45 - $80/ alaskaairlinescenter.com.

One of rock’s most exciting and enduring bands is on tour in support of their latest album, Days Go By, and newest release “Coming for You” as well as hit songs from their entire catalog.

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Sun. Oct. 30, 3 p.m./ Atwood Concert Hall/ $22.25 - $29/ centertix.net for tickets.

Theatreworks USA returns for Halloween with this fast-paced, wonderfully imaginative musical adapted from the book by Rick Riordan. Percy Jackson is about to be kicked out of boarding school, again. And that’s the least of his troubles. Monsters and the gods of Mount Olympus seem to be walking straight out of the pages of Percy’s Greek mythology textbook and into his life. And worse, Zeus blames Percy for stealing his master lightning bolt and gives him 10 days to return it. To succeed, Percy will have to catch the true thief, come to terms with the father who abandoned him, solve the riddle of the Oracle and unravel a treachery more powerful than the gods themselves.

THE NUTCRACKER

Fri. Nov. 25, through Sun. Nov. 27/ $37 - $81.50/ centertix.net for tickets and showtimes.

The holiday season wouldn’t be complete without The Nutcracker. This extravaganza is a timeless tradition for the whole family. Clara’s dreams will transport you to the Snow Kingdom and the Land of the Sweets with the Sugar Plum Fairy. Drift away into this beloved story as a 45-piece symphony orchestra sets the tone for magical sets and exquisite choreography. You’ll even see locally cast youth dancers. There’s no better way to kick off the holiday season with your family. It’s an experience that can be enjoyed by all ages. The Nutcracker will capture your heart and create holiday memories for years to come.

ANCHORAGE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

Fri. Dec. 2 through Sun. Dec. 11/ anchoragefilmfestival.org for more information.

The Anchorage International Film Festival is a non-profit organization founded in 2001, committed to independent filmmaking.

HEALTH

Fri. Dec. 2, 8 p.m./ Williwaw/ $26 - $56/ tixr.com.

It's been over half a decade since HEALTH released a studio album, and Death Magic is a bold—albeit occasionally jarring—step forward. The band finally embraces the pop impulses that seem to have always been lurking in their DNA.

ANCHORAGE SYMPHONY: VIRTUOSITY

Sat. Jan. 28, 8 p.m./ Atwood Concert Hall/ $27 - $52/ centertix.net for tickets.

A night of the unexpected with three sensational works, including superstar Black Swan violinist, Tim Fain, playing Brahms' iconic “Concerto for Violin”—an Anchorage Symphony Orchestra premiere. Now regarded as a masterpiece of the 20th century, “Rite of Spring” so incensed concert-goers at its premiere that rioting broke out in the aisles of the concert hall over this jarring ballet.