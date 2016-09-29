Art Listings 9/29-10/5

DOWNTOWN

4TH AVENUE MARKETPLACE—Exhibit features a very diverse group of talented local artists. (333 W. 4th Ave.)

ANCHORAGE COMMUNITY WORKS—Featuring new works by local artist Shoko Takahashi and performances by The Constant Kettles & Fiona Rose. (349 E. Ship Creek Ave.)

ANCHORAGE MUSEUM—Anchorage artists Drew Michael and Elizabeth Ellis present the last phase of their contemporary art exhibit, Aggravated Organizms, created to confront Alaska’s most prevalent diseases. A traditional mask-burning ceremony will take place Sat., Oct. 1 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (625 C St.)

BROWN BAG SANDWICH CO.—Featuring “Earrangs and Thangs” by Britt McLeod. “Earrangs and Thangs” is inspired by past travels throughout the US, primarily Maui, Hawaii. (535 W. 3rd Ave.)

CAPTAIN COOK COFFEE CUBBY—View new blown glass works by new-to-Alaska glass artists, Jeff Thompson and Joanne Paller. (939 W. 5th Ave.)

CRUSH WINE BISTRO—“Between Extremes:” From bold and bright to black and white—from in your face to in the distance, with a few things in-between—the photographs of Don Peters and David Kohler reveal Alaska’s bounty and beyond through various sizes, shapes and perspectives. (343 W. 6th Ave.)

DOLCE VITA PHOTO BOUTIQUE—Come hang out, drink some wine and look at art. What could be better. (419 G St., Ste. 200A)

INTERNATIONAL GALLERY OF CONTEMPORARY ART—Local artists Gregory Eltringham, Joshua Lynn and Ben Tollefson. (427 D St.)

KOBUK—An APU art instructor whose work is in private collections around the world, Anchorage-based artist Tracey Pilch will be presenting her work this month. (504 W. 5th Ave.)

PINK RAVEN STUDIO—“Loving Alaska” showcasing a beautiful collection of artwork from Janet Elson, Carol Lambert, Carla Moore, Kathy Falconer, Matt Campbell, Nathan Perry, Bob Thompson, Kevin Harden, Dan Twitchell and Elsbeth Monnett. (135 Christensen Dr.)

SIDE STREET ESPRESSO—Photographs by Bob Childers, “Wildlife Visions of Zambia” presents images of the Luangwa National Parks in Zambia. (412 G St.)

SNOW CITY CAFE—Jessie Merriam is a graphic artist specializing in monoprinting and pen & ink. She studied printmaking and bookmaking at UVA, UGA and at craft school workshops of Penland and Haystack. Merriam likes to re-imagine modern life using old tricks like animal fables and fairy tales, vanitas still life and surreal and sci-fi comic tactics. (1034 W. 4th Ave.)

TILT—Amy Johnson uses photography, film, video installation, watercolor and clay for a collection of work that weaves together themes of fairy tales, isolation, endurance, femininity and the physical landscape. (320 W. 6th Ave.)



AROUND TOWN

APU CONOCOPHILLIPS GALLERY—“Moose and More” features longtime Alaskan artist Teri Jo Hedman who is inspired by her outdoor adventures and encounters with Alaska's wildlife that she captures through sketches and photography. (4101 University Dr.)

GREAT HARVEST BREAD COMPANY—An exhibit of photographs published as accompaniment to literary arts in Cirque, the Anchorage-based North Pacific Rim literary journal. Photographer: Joe Kashi of Soldotna. (570 E. Benson Blvd.)

KALADI BROTHERS—An amazing display of over 60 needle-felted pictures created by students at The Art House—children, teens and adults, using dyed wool and special felting needles. (6921 Brayton Dr.)

LEAH J. PETERSON GALLERY—“Fragments of Time” an exhibit by artists K N Goodrich, Mary Ida Henrikson, Carol Lambert and Amy Meissner explores the concept of time through oil paint, pastel, textiles and mixed media. (4101 University Dr.)

ORGANIC OASIS—Cheniah Yamato is a local Alaskan multi-media artist featuring her Japanese Sumi-e watercolor paintings, accompanied by musical talent Mischa Shimek on the piano. (2610 Spenard Rd.)

UAA STUDENT UNION GALLERY—Narrative ceramic sculptures by Kellë McLaughlin, all based on modern myth and archetypes. (3211 Providence Dr.)