Art Listings 11/24-11/30

DOWNTOWN

ALASKA CAKE STUDIO—Featuring artist Meg Anderson’s work entitled “Bloomin’ November.” (608 W. 4th Ave., Ste. 102)

ALASKA HUMANITIES FORUM—The Forum presents “UPSTART,” an annual youth art exhibit featuring the visual and literary art of emerging Alaskan artists. (161 E. 1st Ave., #15)

ANCHORAGE MUSEUM—Featuring “Gender Identity in the North” by Ricky Tagaban. (625 C St.)

CABIN FEVER—Romney will be presenting new ceramics for the holiday season. (650 W. 4th Ave.)

CAPTAIN COOK COFFEE CUBBY—Presenting “3-D Works on Canvas” original mixed media by Michelle Larsen. (939 W. 5th Ave.)

CRUSH WINE BISTRO—Featuring photographer Will Ingram sharing epic moments in Alaska and artist Brent Tumbleson mini-pieces entitled “14.” (343 W. 6th Ave.)

FAT PTARMIGAN—In partnership with Sevigny Studio, the art of Erin Chase will be featured. (441 W. 5th Ave., #100)

HEART OF THE CITY—Featuring local artists. All art is for sale and proceeds from the kombucha & fizz bar go to support Satellite Heart Records. (411 W. 4th Ave.)

INTERNATIONAL GALLERY OF CONTEMPORARY ART—Featuring the “Rarefied Light” 2016 exhibition entitled “Smoke and Shadows” by Greg Hensel. (427 D St.)

SEVIGNY STUDIO—Presenting artist Katie Sevigny, and her completely modern abstract works. (608 W. 4th Ave.)

SNOW CITY CAFE—Featuring artist Robson Abbott, a photographer who shoots a variety of Alaskan subjects showcasing the state’s iconic beauty. (1034 W. 4th Ave.)

STEPHAN FINE ARTS—Presenting artist Sonia Pullins and her new original acrylics entitled “Birch Beauties.” (939 W. 5th Ave.)

TILT—Amy Johnson will be exhibiting new window installations entitled “OUTSIDE IN.” (320 W. 6th Ave.)

UPTOWN ARTISTS—Featuring the bright, detailed, whimsical and imaginative art of Hailey Morgan. (417 D St.)



AROUND TOWN

APU CARR GOTTSTEIN AND GRANT HALL GARDENS—Through a partnership with The Alaska Humanities Forum, and your sponsorship and purchase of 40 surviving statues, the “100Stone Fund” will be able to continue its investment in Alaskan artists. (4101 University Dr.)

APU CONOCOPHILLIPS GALLERY—Scott McDonald is a lifetime resident of Anchorage, Alaska. He makes new art everyday by exploring paint, paper, scissors and glue. (4101 University Dr.)

BECKY GALLERY—“Fish Tales and Scales” gyotaku prints by Jerelyn Miyashiro. (701 W. 36th Ave.)

LEAH J. PETERSON GALLERY—Presenting artist Kay Marshall’s exhibit entitled

“Card Tricks.” (4101 University Dr.)

NORTHERN MADE CREATIONS—Handmade wire and gemstone jewelry created by artist Ben Muth. (1120 Huffman Rd.)

OPEN SPACE ALASKA—Artist Whaley Schmoyer will be featuring her work “Complicated Heart,” a compilation of mixed media art exhibit and ballroom dancing demonstration. (630 E. 57th Pl.)

ORGANIC OASIS—Presenting the photography of Alaskan artist Daryl Pederson and his exhibit “Alaska’s Prince William Sound.” (2610 Spenard Rd.)

RESOLUTION BREWING COMPANY—Kära. Dear. A term of endearment in both Swedish and English, it also signifies the beginning of a message, the beginning of a story. Jessica’s prints are her love letters to the North, to her home, to her people. (3024 Mountain View Dr.)

SNOFLO ALASKA—Enjoy artwork from Kathleen Bonnar and Crystal Jackson while enjoying poke bowls or your favorite shaved ice cream flavors. (5905 Lake Otis Pkwy., Ste. D.)

TAPROOT—Featuring paintings and tattoos by Reed Leslie. (TapRoot, 3300 Spenard Rd.)



UAA STUDENT UNION GALLERY—Featuring the 31st annual “No Big Heads” self-portrait exhibition. (3211 Providence Dr.)