The Word on Grease

I always walk out of touring Broadway shows feeling inspired, a little high on the combination of seeing humans perform at their best and thinking "Gee, that looks like fun." But when the first actors came romping through the set of Rydell High on the opening night of Grease, I forgot all about the hard work that must go into portraying the "little musical" that became an entire generation's touchstone for the struggles of high school and teen life. Screw excellence and polish: Doing that has to be fun.

I'd registered a few Pink Ladies jackets on the way in, but it wasn't until the people around us started mouthing along with the lyrics—sometimes singing outright—that I remembered what a cultural phenomenon we were in for and started counting both Pink Ladies and Thunderbirds (there were plenty of both). Sure, people love The Lion King, too—but they don't show up at the theater dressed as gazelles and the lions don't pull people out of the front aisle seats to dance with them.

The cast's frequent use of that open space—not just a passageway, but a long promenade that automatically placed the orchestra-level seats in the middle of the action—was wonderful. But seeing (and more importantly, hearing) them from just a few feet away highlighted the unfortunate muddiness that plagued the sound design all night long. Up close? Clear as a bell. On stage? The lower vocals blurred together and the women's voices were almost lost completely, the highest notes turning screechy—or was that off-key?—when they were amplified enough for us to actually hear.

If the pressure of recreating such an iconic musical got to the sound designer, a little bit of it rubbed off on the talented young cast, too. A few opening-night jitters are perfectly understandable, but I'd swear I saw a moment of stark terror on a couple of faces and it looked as though most of the cast was marking their way through the start of the eponymous opening number instead of really dancing it—the difference between walking in the door and wondering if you're in the right place or stepping in and declaring "Here I am, and to hell with whether it's right or not!" You occupy the same space either way, so you might as well go for it.

The jitters smoothed out through the first half of the show, the cast becoming increasingly alive and vibrant. In fact, the second number, "Summer Nights"—a series of quick, difficult switches of focus between Sandy (Christine Tucker) and Danny Zuko (Keith Webb), each telling their peers a different side of their summer romance—was excellent. And when somebody forgot to lock the casters on the car, "Greased Lightning," Webb handled it well, never missing a step or a note as he danced on top of the car, limiting his movements just enough to keep from rolling himself right off the stage.

By the second half, which was really just a long prelude to the crowning glory of "You're the One That I Want," when bad boy Danny and good girl Sandy briefly switch roles and declare their feelings for each other, almost everybody had it nailed, although Tucker still came across a little underpowered. I'm not sure how much of that was because of the unfortunate sound issues—which left her and the other women's voices so damped down that it was easier to read them through physical movement than the songs—or if she was directed to be a little too shy and straight-laced.

When Tucker briefly had the stage to herself for songs like "Hopelessly Devoted to You," though, even the sound issues couldn't disguise the lovely clarity of her voice, and there was nothing to distract from her character's understated longing and isolation. By the time we hit "You're the One That I Want," she and Webb had both developed a convincing physical dynamic—a.k.a. chemistry—and the crowd seemed ecstatic with their delivery.

There were a few standouts that did a stellar job of inhabiting their characters' quirks both physically and vocally from the start, making it easy to identify them from the first moment on stage. Perhaps the most challenging—and the best—was Kia Dawn Fulton as Frenchy, the effervescent, fussy and just slightly dim best friend to everybody, and the only person who could be totally at ease while surrounded by singing, dancing, sparkle-smocked, glitter-wigged nymphs in the thoroughly charming "Beauty School Dropout." The minute Fulton stepped on the stage, you knew exactly who she was. Bella Hicks as Jan also did a great job of inhabiting her quirky, dynamic character's physical expression from the very start.

Ross Kobelak as Kenickie was also excellent, carrying a full bad-boy dynamic without ever coming across as a true ass; and while it took a few songs for Rizzo's (Cassandra Nuss) delicious mean girl qualities to really come out, she was able to carry off that meanness without ever losing the character's necessary likability. Let us not forget that at its heart, Grease is still about the interplay between teen rebellion, vulnerability and self-expression. Rizzo and Kenickie are responsible for revealing some of the deepest and most vulnerable notes, while Matt Kriger as Doody and Paul Smith as Roger carry off some of the lighter points. Also excellent were Alex Allen as Eugene, hitting the musical's biggest comedy moments and Cynthia Caldwell as the often under-appreciated Miss Lynch, headmistress of the school.

If the director is on his job, the cast (and hopefully the sound designer) will have the opening-night wrinkles ironed out in short order. They're not lacking at all in talent, ability or the accuracy to hit their marks—a few of them just need a little help not to worry about it so much. Meanwhile, a production like this is also about hitting the expected, iconic moments everybody remembers: Danny singing atop Greased Lightning, Sandy mourning the loss of the boy she thought she knew during the summer and of course the ultimate revelation in "You're the One That I Want." As one of the cast members said when she pulled me up into the aisle to dance (they got me twice), "We all know the words—right?!"

I took that as carte blanche to sing along, and you should, too.

