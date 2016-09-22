That’s The Ticket

From the top of the Captain Cook Hotel, 7 a.m. is a time for venting frustrations through the power of sweat for former governor Walter “Wally” Hickel (Matt Miller). Clad in dress slacks and tank-top style undershirt, his gloved hands pound the punching bag in the corner again, again, and again. A buzz wakes him from his violent trance, a moment of sudden calm passing over Miller’s face, and a deep breath in. A voice at the other end informs him that former governor Jay Hammond (William Murphey) has arrived, and the audience buckles in for a passionate ride down memory lane—and for questions about the future of our state.

In the history of Alaskan politics, no two governors have epitomized the spectrum of this state’s identities than these foes who turned into unlikely friends late in life.

Created by local playwright and director Dick Reichman, The Ticket is a play about a meeting that never took place between Hammond and Hinkel, in the run-up to the 1990 gubernatorial election. Over the course of two acts, actors Miller and Murphey take us on a tour of not just these governor’s policies, but their lives and personalities, leaving the audience smiling and shaking their heads at the complexities that affect us to this day.

Unlike the years before and after his second turn at the governor’s seat, Hickel ran under the Alaskan Independence Party, rather than his Republican history. The Ticket posits the notion of what would the state have been like if he had reached out to Hammond to run with him. Clad in clothes fresh from his lakeside cabin, Murphey’s portrayal of Hammond carries the physicality of a man struggling with a heart condition and wounds left behind from his time in the military, as well of the wounds of the heart from the raft incident only a year before the play is set. Murphey’s eyes during the telling of that heartbreaking tale carry a sorrow that sucked everyone in, helping us all understand the 4th governor of Alaska that much more.

These two actors played beautifully off of each other. Miller’s undulations of rage, passion and pain, pushed up against Murphey’s waves of stoicism, clarity and humor. As someone who only came to the state three years ago, I was grateful to have an understanding of the basics of the politics discussed, because only two years earlier, I would have struggled with the script that was heavy with data that relied on my previous knowledge. As much as the play is enjoyable, it could be hard to play outside of the state.

This made the performances of Murphey and Miller that much more impressive. Neither hails originally from Alaska, but were able to dive into Reichman’s debut work with zeal. Seeing Miller’s hand hit his desk with his eyes wide as he proclaimed, “how can you save the world if you don’t have power,” invited the audience into Hickel’s worldview. Having this pair of actors who have cut their teeth elsewhere bring their experience to the Cyrano’s stage, allows Anchorage an opportunity to see experienced actors at work.

The other piece that made this play worth the watch was the scenic crafting of Andra and Brian Saylor. As the play is set at the top floor of the Captain Cook, having the two of them create an accurate cityscape for 1990 from that angle, allowed for the opportunity to suspend disbelief for the duration of the show. Special appreciation to whomever found the 1970s boxing gloves that in and of themselves were a supporting character in the show.

Perfectly timed for the upcoming election in November, this play is a great reminder on why each vote matters in our state. In 1974, Hammond won the vote by only 221 ballots of the 95,723 cast. Miller and Murphey played up the unlikely facts of Alaska’s past, while reminding us that our state still carries heavy political judgement as Murphey stated firmly with a playful undertone that “a socialist is worse than a child molester in Alaska.” These two actors—in conjunction with the hilarious delivery offered by the disembodied voice of Hickel’s secretary—give us a chance to glimpse forward to our upcoming choices.

Reichman’s debut play is an enjoyable watch for sourdoughs who want flashbacks, as well as cheechakos who want to understand how the choices of our past are affecting our current realities. From the PFD to the big projects that Alaska undertook, the pipelines to our debt, as well as our ties with the Lower 48 politics, The Ticket is your ticket to uniquely Alaskan theater.

The Ticket runs through October 9 at Cyrano’s Playhouse. Tickets are available at Cyranos.org. Special guests for each performance can be found on the website, just scroll down to News and Reviews.