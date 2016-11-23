Narnia on Fast-Forward

Left alone in the woods by the Maugrim (Shawn Gardner), the faun Tumnus (Boogie Willis) is quaking in its hooves. Told to keep a look out for a son of Adam or a daughter of Eve, Tumnus is perplexed. With ears twitching from side to side and curved rams horns rising out from curly hair, Willis holds the stage with nothing but the sound of the flute. When Lucy (Hadley Earl) finds Narnia, Willis shakes with the fear, and sets the stage with a smile and a call for gentleness as the play unfolds, sometimes at lightning speed.

C.S. Lewis’ classic novel The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe—including the theatrical dramatization by Joseph Robinette—is an ambitious project. The first book from the Chronicles of Narnia series, the story tells the journey of four young siblings who magically escape the home they were relocated to during the London bombings in WW2, to a fantastically dark fairyland where hope endures in the depths of winter. Its ambition comes in the scope of the vast landscapes, the number of cast members, costuming and the amount of time it can take to tell the story with the lushness it deserves. The folks at Anchorage Community Theatre (ACT), led by director David Block, were able to rise to some of these challenges.

Having let go of the human girl, Tamnus is turned to stone by the White Witch (Mary Claire Letourneau). When Lucy returns to Narnia, she first brings her brother Edmund (Marcos Lage), who unwittingly teams up with Letourneau, and then her other siblings Susan (Grace Goodyear) and Peter (Matthew Cochrane). Together they discover a prophecy predicting two daughters of Eve and two sons of Adam will ascend to the throne when King Aslan (Amahaad Lee) returns, bringing spring back to the land.

The plotline of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe is one that includes a lot of characters—23 in this production. Block’s casting led to some great choices, such as Teaguen O’Fallen and Kennedy Alexander as Evil Minions whose physicality and sneers helped Letourneau’s White Witch go from seeming pretentious to beautiful, creepy and disturbing. In addition, the choice to have four mice (Ella Grace Bailey, Elena Lage, Lucille Hedman, and Matthew Crocker) appear on stage allowed for much-needed smiles to brighten the mood after one of the play’s darker scenes.

Laid out in a horseshoe of seating, the space at ACT might seem like a challenging one for Narnia. However, the lighting and set design teams took minimalism and made it work to their advantage. Beautifully simple projected images for the change in seasons, a wardrobe that converts into a multi-purpose stone slab, a base that becomes the holder of various props and a hidden lamppost all create an engaging ambiance. Using their off-stage areas to create the additional sense of space also helped immensely.

The challenge with a limited stage size—for a cast with mixed levels of experience—is controlling one’s voice for the intimate space. For those used to projecting from a stage that is separate from the audience, some performances came out as loud and stilted. Goodyear’s performance as Susan, Willis’ Tumnus and Earl’s Lucy all stood out in their excellence, providing an anchor for the rest of the cast to calibrate. Choreography for the fight sequences was also designed for a more distant stage, making it seem to be a slow-motion battle.

Trying to fit the scope of the first Narnia book into this short production did not provide an opportunity for the young actors to shine. Being on fast-forward, they had to breeze through plot segments, restricted by the shape of the stage where they had to literally walk in circles. Luckily, the beautiful costumes and makeup were able to carry us deeper into the plot; helping transport the actors and audience alike into this world that was written in 1950, but still is valid in its messages today. The makeup allowed Maurgim Fenris Ulf’s (Gardner) eyes to dazzle with madness to full effect, and the costuming elevated all of the forest animals into their roles for the world to appreciate them. When the plot slowed down, the audience relaxed and immersed itself into this transported world.

In light of the recent political climate, this play is perfectly-timed as an opportunity to reflect on the need for good rulers, and that those rulers need good people in turn. Let The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe be a reminder to strive toward our own excellence—and for that—a visit to ACT’s production is well worth it.



The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe runs through December 11 at Anchorage Community Theatre, with a special small children’s matinee on November 26 at 3 p.m. Tickets run $17 for adults, $15 for Seniors/Military/Students, and $13 for Children. Information and tickets are available at ACTAlaska.org or 868-4913.