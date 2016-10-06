Classically Delightful Whodunit

Wearing his shoulder holster and a contemplative expression, detective Mark McPherson (Todd Sherwood) wanders the apartment of Laura Hunt (Karina Becker). From antique vases to a crystal-encrusted telephone—a suit of armor to her immaculate furniture—he takes in the style of the New York advertiser who was found dead in this very space by her house keeper, Bessie Clary (Janice Jones). Settling into a wing-back chair, he stares deeply into a portrait of the woman he is here to investigate, until the door rattles and the first of a line of potential murderers enters his life.

Clad in 1940s finery, Laura is a classic who-done-it play, adapted by playwright George Sklar from the 1942 novel by Vera Caspary. Chosen by the Anchorage Community Theatre as its first play of the 2016 - 17 season, this mystery takes the audience on a smooth ride from one potential murderer to another, all asking the question: “Who killed Laura Hunt?” Though some of the audience were aware of the 1944 Hollywood production by the same name (which has been acclaimed as one of the best American mystery films of all time), this theatrical version brings a fresh smile to those watching—whether you knew the plot previously or not.

The two men who are first held as the likely culprits are her close friend Waldo Lydecker (Jay Burns) and simple yet sexy fiancé Shelby Carpenter (Chris Wolpert). Playing up Waldo’s dandy nature, Burns lays on a thick layer of self-important intelligence when interacting with Sherwood, allowing Burns a chance to immerse in the role’s saccharine nature. Burns sets the dramatically dressed gentleman, walking cane and all, as someone who the audience is torn between laughing with, laughing at, and being frustrated with—just as it should be. In combination with Wolpert, Laura’s proud and passionate love-interest who literally throws the first punch with finesse, the two create an ongoing and enjoyable dynamic. Wolpert shows his potential as an actor who will continue to grow in the coming years with this play under his belt.

Playing the flipside of acting styles is Danny Dorgan (Aaron Bell), who delivers a sniveling yet hopeful younger musical wiz with a physical presentation of pathetic desperation, showing his capacity for taking on the character just as it was written. His mother, Mrs. Dorgan (Sarah Sledge) offers the angry counterpart, showing the frustration concerning the situation that made the room wonder whether she had done it, and was also what the show needed to move the tension forward instead of being buried in the menfolk.

Was it the unfaithful fiancé? The friend who she took advantage of? Was it the kid with the unrequited crush? The angry mother? Or was it a cleverly designed plot by the assumed victim herself? The play—brought to life by beloved, veteran director Linda Benson—offers the audience a chance to suspend disbelief with a combination of mystery, wit and ample smiles.

Hidden from expectation was the seductive styling and performance of Becker as Laura Hunt herself. Playing the ever-changing chameleon of a woman, Becker’s various ways to draw in the room and other characters was a delight. Giving a chance for everyone to buy into why anyone would have wanted to kill her, her interactions with Wolpert concerning details only the two of them knew allowed for the active debate during intermission between attendees.

Two actors shone in this production—including the wonderful Janice Jones, whose comedic interludes allowed the mystery to have tension breaks that let the audience ponder the possibilities. Every time she walks around the phantom “body,” it was a guaranteed laugh—even after the fifth time she delivered the gag. She also displayed wonderful interactions with each and every physical prop she was given (from carrying full bags of groceries and large volumes of coats, to enthusiastic table-setting and proud scarf possession). In turn, her ridiculous—yet period-appropriate—headwear showed off the impressive work of costume designer Jocelyn Paine.

Finally given a role where his no-nonsense style could rise to the occasion, Sherwood took on the clever detective with bold strength and sensual hopefulness. Seeing him evolve over the course of the production— from falling for a dead woman to finally getting the girl—everyone who knew him as an actor could not help but cheer him on. His delivery of simple lines was especially wonderful, from “I just wanted to see if you would do it,” just before intermission, and “No comment” in a response to a suspect.

Fun to the last revelation, Laura offers a worthwhile escape from the world on an autumn evening. Modern theater rarely provides an opportunity for the audience to dive in deep, but Anchorage Community Theatre has done just that by bringing this classic to Anchorage. They have stepped up expectations for the 2016 - 17 season, and we can only hope they live up to it.

Laura runs through October 16 at Anchorage Community Theatre. Tickets are available at ACTAlaska.org or 868-4913.