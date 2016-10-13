Where the Wild Thing is

This Friday, electronica artist Big Wild will be performing at Williwaw. Over the past few years he’s built a following on the festival circuit, playing stand-out sets at SXSW, Big Gigantic, and CRSSD Fest, as well as joining forces with the Foreign Family Collective. In just three years, he’s established himself as an emerging talent in the dance scene, catching the attention of CHVRCHES and Odesza. Just off debuting his latest single, “Invincible (feat. iDA HAWK),” he’s ready to get Anchorage dancing.

Big Wild is the stage name of Jackson Stella, a Massachusetts native who has spent the past few years in Venice, CA. Although he got his start playing music in grade school, it was as a teenager that he discovered a passion for hip-hop and dance through digital music production.

“Starting at about 13, I made hip-hop beats all through high school and into college where I really started to take more of an electronic spin to it, making songs that could stand on their own and not necessarily need vocals on it,” he told Raver Rafting late last year.

Even without vocals, Big Wild’s music is engaging, rhythmic and utterly unique. At once upbeat and retro-twinged, fans of Daft Punk and other visionary artists will likely get into Big Wild. Blending genres and sounds, he creates something that’s wholly unlike anything else, which is exactly what he’s aiming for although it wasn’t always what he set out to do.

“I’m still always working on my craft but feel like my mindset and goals have changed a lot from when I started,” he told Nest HQ late last year. “I originally just wanted to make music that sounded good, but now I want to make music that inspires people.”

Big Wild’s influences are wide-ranging, from The Beatles to Kanye West to Tame Impala. But given his body of work, it’s not surprising that he’s drawn to artists who go against the mould to make something new.

“I want something that people can still relate to and dance to, but it’s unique, it’s my own, and it’s something that people might not necessarily have heard before. It was built off of hip-hop, and from there, I try and listen to as much different music as I can, and plenty of stuff outside of electronic music,” he told Sensible Reason this year.

Just as his music has been a work in progress, his live shows have grown and changed over the years. With much of his reputation based on his festival performances, his willingness to experiment and try new things says a lot; it would be easy to play it safe rather than float new ideas.

“I bring a lot of energy to shows to channel it to the crowd. It builds a really cool environment for people to have a good time and feel something,” he told SF Critic in May.

You can check out Big Wild’s live set Friday October 14 at Williwaw. Doors open at 9 p.m., and tickets start at $22. For more information, visit williwawsocial.com.