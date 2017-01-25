Wheelz Of Steel

Over the last few weeks, I've focused on one-fourth of the hip-hop puzzle, the emcee. However, as most hip-hop heads know, a crucial part of that puzzle is the DJ. Anyone who is a true master of ceremonies will tell you that without a good DJ you are limited as an emcee. From DJ Kool Herc–the originator–to Jam Master Jay and Run DMC, Jazzy Jeff and Fresh Prince to DJ Premier and Gangstarr, and more recently A-Trak, Diplo and Skrillex, the DJ has been a vital part of hip-hop music. The same goes for the local rap scene here in Alaska.

I decided to focus on this extremely important part of the hip-hop equation. The part that, at times, doesn't get the attention and appreciation that it fully deserves.

I reached out to several local DJs–all at different places in their careers, with different styles and working with different genres, each with their own perspective, to get their thoughts on the growing DJ scene in Alaska and DJing in general.



Photo courtesy of DJ Gre

DJ Gre, of The Ratchet Assassin DJ crew in Anchorage, got his introduction to deejaying in the Philippines. He eventually moved to Anchorage, where he joined fellow Ratchet Assassin DJs Tony H and Myndruv and started building his name. "I'm sure, like most people, there was always that appeal of controlling the music at the parties/social gatherings. That kind of got me into it. One of the first DJs I caught out here really doing it was DJ Livingston. Just the way he mixed really inspired me because it was such an open format with different styles of music."

Gre's first paid gig was at the old S Lounge. He's been staying busy since, with residency at Brown Bag Sandwich Co. and regular appearances at Chilkoot Charlie's and The Avenue Bar.

When asked about the local DJ scene, Gre's main emphasis was community. "I try to foster a real deep sense of community. I try to invite other DJs to my gigs and promote others. It's a tight-knit community in Anchorage, so even though there's a lot of competitiveness, everyone knows each other and, for the most part, that's a good thing."



Photo courtesy of DJ Mixta B

One of the biggest names in the Anchorage deejay community is DJ Mixta B. He’s a two time, back-to-back, Club DJ Battle Champion. Mixta B kind of had a different opinion regarding the tight-knit, ever-growing deejay community. "It's hard for me to get into it, but I think technology has made it very easy for people to call themselves a deejay. As a hip-hop nerd, [I] grew up seeing real deejays bringing crates with their music and I think technology has really affected that in a way where someone can grab a $400 laptop and a little controller and now they're a DJ. And that's not what it's about."

Mixta B started at a young age. At 13, he was deejaying at his cousin Robinson Garcia’s spot, Club Millennium. "At 13, I was deejaying for a thousand people. It was crazy. My first piece of equipment was the CDJ 1000's from Pioneer. When that came out, it changed the world. I learned how to manipulate them like a real turntable."

After linking up with Chicago's DJ Metro and soaking up game, Mixta B is now spinning gigs in Chicago as well as Vegas. He credits his success to his undying passion for the art of deejaying. "I focused so hard on not just what was going on in Alaska, but what was going on in the states. Every time I deejayed, I wanted to bring that flavor and keep people up-to-date and be the best. I think that a lot of local deejays do just enough to get by and don't respect the art as much. It's hard for me to have an opinion because people say that I have a big head, but it's really not that. This is my passion."



Photo courtesy of DJ Bee One

Bee One is local rap label Bad Agenda's in-house deejay. He’s also one of the biggest names in the Alaska hip-hop scene right now. Bee One became a DJ because his crew simply didn't have a DJ and what hip-hop crew doesn't have a DJ, right? "When I was 17 or 18, there were people in my crew who were rappers, but we didn't have anybody with beats or music, so I started doing that. And we started having parties and it was crazy. Then I deejayed this big house party and it was all white people (laughs). I dropped "Laffy Taffy" and they went nuts. That's when I knew, ‘I'ma do this!’”



Photo courtesy of DJ Tony H

DJ Tony H was 16 when he got into the DJ game. His introduction came at the strangest of places. "It was a real random way, how it started. I used to work at a hospital in Panama and my boss built a bar underneath the hospital. I used to play music for guests in the snack room while they were eating and my boss asked me if I wanted to DJ downstairs at the bar. That's kind of how I got started. It was cool. I used to have homies come through. I was fascinated about the attention deejays got. It was just a cool way to network and talk about music… the music that I liked."

Tony H has come a long way since that bar underneath a Panamanian hospital. After several years of playing a major role in the Alaska deejay scene, as one of, if not the top house deejay in Anchorage, Tony moved to Seattle and is now running his own label, Late Night Munchies, which he started in 2015 and is preparing to launch a new podcast project called "The Drive Thru" featuring house deejays in Alaska, Seattle and Panama.



Photo courtesy of DJ Polo

Back in my hometown of Fairbanks, the hip-hop scene has always been in full-effect. Fairbanks is small, but if you've ever been there, and know the right people, then you know there's always a party. If you asked me who the hottest DJ in the city is–the person keeping the party alive–I would say it’s, without question, DJ Polo.

Originally from Florida, DJ Polo took what he saw and experienced in The Sunshine State and brought it to the 49th state and it's been working for him and his partner, DJ Purp ever since. "Down in Miami, around Martin Luther King Jr. Day, they would have the parade and these big block parties and there was a DJ there who went by Uncle Al. As a kid watching him funkin’ that shit and keeping the party going, that was big down there. When I got up here and started doing this, I just went back to my roots and what I knew and saw from guys like Uncle Al and the Jam Pony boys and [other] Floridians like them."

While a lot of deejays get into the scene to build a buzz and make a few dollars, Polo never forgot those days as youngster in Florida. "Of course I want to make a profit, but I'm not looking for the money, I'm looking for a good time and happiness. This is my escape. I'm either going to the gym or I'm on the turntables. I know other deejays are in it for different reasons but, for me, this is my escape and I just want people to have a good time. There's a lot going on. I just want people to have fun."



Photo courtesy of DJ Livingston

This would not be an authentic, complete article on deejaying without some old school purists and turntablists. I had the pleasure to ask one of my personal favorite deejays in Alaska, the veteran himself, DJ Livingston, his thoughts on the ever-growing deejay scene in Alaska and the lost art of turntablism.

"I got into deejaying, just being a hip-hop kid. Being into A Tribe Called Quest, Outkast, Wu-Tang, stuff like that. With most of those groups, deejays played a prominent role. Just seeing stuff on Rap City, MTV Raps … seeing people manipulate music with records was super interesting. So I started collecting records. I saved up money and got me two Technic 1200's that I still use to this day, 15 years later, and only have had to service them once. Still got all the original parts on one of them."

I like to think of myself as an old school hip-hop fan. A purist at heart. Livingston is very much the same in that regard. I asked him what he thinks of the new DJ scene in Alaska and the repercussions of new technology are.

"It's funny because I started with limits. I could only bring as much music as I could fit into my car. With laptops carrying thousands of songs, you'd think the music would become more diverse and yet it seems like it's become more watered down. I don't want to say it's the new deejays fault, but I think newer deejays coming into the scene are in it for different reasons than a guy like me."

Livingston elaborates: "Using vinyl, I had to buy every record that I played, whether it be a ninety-nine-cent bin score or a $30 Japanese import. So, your average song was about $6 to $7 and you had to buy two, one for the instrumental and one for the acappella so you can scratch and mix it all together. So, you had to really like what you were playing as well as be creative with it because it was fairly expensive. I think a lot of these new deejays don't understand that challenging aspect of it, or the creativeness of it, like the older guys do."

Livingston's first paid gig was at Bernie's Bungalow, where he still holds residency to this day. If you ask me, he showcases some of the best mixes in Anchorage.



Photo courtesy of DJ Victamone

Alaska hip-hop deejay royalty and lifelong b-boy DJ Victamone is another well respected turntable purist who got into deejaying at a young age, 14.

"Well, you have your track selector deejays, who are killing the club scene. You have your event deejays, who do the EDM/house shows, and they're dope. There's also mobile deejays, who are making their moves and doing their thing. What I'm trying to do, the aspect I'm trying to share, is turntablism, which is hip-hop. I'ma hip-hop kid for life. I want people to be more conscious of it because not only is it fun, it's important. It's a way for you to express yourself with your technology."

Often, with technology comes simplicity. And the unfortunate truth is that the art of turntablism is fading. Luckily, DJ Victamone is keeping that lost art alive with monthly turntable workshops in Anchorage. "I've started an open scratch session, once a month at the Anchorage Artist Co-Op, which is the third Thursday of every month. We just had one recently and it was dope. We had four scratch stations and about 70 people showed up, so that was cool."

Victamone adds: "[Alaska is] different because we're separated from the rest of the country and we all know each other and that makes us more conscious of each other as a growing community. There's a lot of talent here. I feel like you could take a bunch of us to the states and we'd kill it. The scene is definitely thriving."