Positive Spin

Looking for a way to dance off some Thanksgiving turkey? Williwaw has you covered with a show from The Mowgli’s, an L.A.-based rock band who just released their fourth album Where’d Your Weekend Go? With a sound straight out of California’s classic ‘60s and ‘70s scene (with some fun early 2000s indie flavor), Saturday’s concert will help you work that winter chill out of your bones and get in the summer spirit one more time.

The Mowgli’s were founded by high school friends Matthew Di Panni (bass), Dave Applebaum (keys), Andy Warren (percussion), Katie Earl (vocals) and former members Spencer Trent and Michael Vincze. They met Colin Dieden (guitar) in 2009, and soon wrote some of the band’s first songs. Shortly after Josh Hogan (guitar) joined the band after sitting in for a set. One of the Mowgli’s hallmarks is its uniquely large size, today clocking in at six members but at various times running closer to 10.

“Before we really did this as a career and we all had day jobs, we’d get off work and we’d go to the bar or the club and we’d play music with our friends and that’s when the number [of band members] would get up to 10 or 12,” Earl told SoundCheck Magazine last year. “We’d say, ‘Hey you want to play horns with us tonight or play keys or whatever you want to do?’ and we would just invite people to play with us.”

It didn’t take long for the Mowgli’s to throw their all into getting their sound out there. In early 2010, the band released their first recordings online, rented a house in Venice Beach and started playing shows at a prolific rate. A year later they released their first LP, Sound the Drum and got involved with the Occupy movement. But by 2012, their big breaks were coming in. They appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and recorded a song for “The Sims.” They played SXSW and had more late night TV appearances in 2013, the same year they released their first full length album Waiting for the Sun with Photo Finish Records. The follow-up Kids In Love came along in 2015, and Where’d Your Weekend Go? was released in September of this year. To put it mildly, it’s been a hectic six years.

“We have been playing and working round the clock at this band for going on six years, so it never felt like we ‘blew up,’ and it still doesn’t,” Earl told The Aquarian last year. “We’re just doing our thing—traveling and playing—and we couldn’t be happier about it.”

Happiness is at the heart of The Mowgli’s music. The band’s lyrics and sound are upbeat and positive; reminiscent of classic sunny California tunes. Positivity and togetherness is the root of the band’s approach to music as well, as evidenced by their early days of inviting their many friends to take the stage with them.

“Even if you’ve experienced something really negative, positivity comes from just knowing that you’re going to get out of it. Obviously everyone feels things that aren’t happy—but you sit with that, you figure it out—and you realize why you’re feeling that way and you write about not wanting to feel that way anymore or what it’s like when it’s over,” Dieden told Soundcheck Magazine.

Today, with their growing platform they see this positivity as playing a central role in the band’s identity.

“We hope that our message and our lyrics remind people that whatever they’re feeling, they are not alone; that they feel better after listening to our music or going to a show than they did before they put on the record or came to the show,” Earl told Crave The Sound this year.

The Mowgli’s are playing live at Williwaw on Saturday, November 26. Termination Dust is opening. The show starts at 8 p.m., with tickets starting at $25. The show is 21 and over. More information can be found at williwawsocial.com.