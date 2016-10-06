The Perfect Recipe

Few Alaska bands have remained together as long as Delmag. As notable as its longevity is Delmag’s enduring relevance.



As years pass, Delmag remains a go-to opener for national acts, attracts reverent crowds to its rare shows and continues to punch out forward-leaning songs that meld meaty lyrics with muscular music.



The rock trio first formed “sometime around ‘96, ‘97,” said singer and bassist Mike Gorder. “We’ve been playing together for, what, 15 years? Sixteen? Jesus.”



It’s probably closer to 20. Rounding out the trio is drummer Eric Kross, and guitarist Erik Braund, an Anchorageite-turned-New Yorker who stepped in several years ago after original guitarist Ryan Brownell stepped back to take a break.



Anchorage fans have a chance to catch Delmag at a free show this Friday night at Williwaw, where the band members are debuting a new EP. As a bonus, they’re also teasing the appearance of a very special guest.



What to expect from a Delmag show? Gorder’s guttural, gravelly vocals are at turns both plaintive and growling. Kross relentlessly pounds the drums with anchoring and aerobic focus. Braund’s limber guitar skills make for truly gymnastic performances.



There’s an old saying that distance makes the heart grow fonder. In this case, distance may be a leading contributor to the band’s longevity.



Having collaborated for years on both Delmag and side projects, the trio’s creative camaraderie translates to deep friendship, too. With Braund now on the East Coast, they make the most of their time together.



“I mean, honestly, if Braund was here all the time, I don’t think we’d make time to do it,” Gorder said. “We get so excited about the chances we have to play, we take advantage of this time, you know? When I send a song to Braund in New York, I get excited to see what he’s going to do with it. And Kross gets excited when we do anything together—he’s excited for any music to happen, anytime, anywhere. I think we’re all pretty happy.”



Kross and Brownell grew up together on the south side of Anchorage, while Gorder was an east-side kid. Gorder played some acoustic shows and met Brownell, and Delmag formed from there.



In the early days, they played Koot’s, the now-gone Alley on Sixth Avenue and Max’s in Girdwood.



“We were just kids,” Gorder said. “Our first show ever was at Portage Glacier Campground. We played on the beach. It was awesome. All our friends showed up. We had a generator going out on the beach—it was a blast. That’s how it started. We started playing all these big parties, got a following from our friends, then started playing Koot’s.”



Gorder still speaks reverently about Brownell’s skills: “Ryan Brownell is one of the best guitar players I’ve ever seen play. He’s very technical.”



After Brownell came Braund. He and Gorder collaborated during Gorder’s time living in New York, teaming up on perhaps Delmag’s best-known song, “Hole in the Sky.”



When Braund joined the group, he injected Delmag with fresh energy, Gorder said. “And Kross hits the drums like a crazy maniac,” he added, “so it’s kind of hard to not be inspired when he plays.”



Over the years, the band has delivered music defined by raw, pure energy, big sounds and a genuine love for music.



“We do it strictly just for fun,” Gorder said. “We’re not looking for the big label or anything. We keep it mellow, we never have pressure, we just like jamming. We like to keep it simple but still have a song that makes sense, with some meaning behind it.



Delmag has released multiple EPs, each typically featuring a half-dozen songs. Braund owns a recording studio in Brooklyn where he records and produces—a convenient in-house connection for the trio that has found them gathering in New York multiple times for intense creative sessions.



The EP debuting this week will sport between three and six tracks, depending on what makes the cut, Gorder said. It marks the band’s first official release of new material in about two years.



“We picked and chose what we wanted to do,” Gorder said. “We wanted a reason to all get together to have some fun and we ended up really liking some of these songs. It’s a mix of harder, mellower, and some of them are older songs. I flew to New York and stayed for a few weeks and we worked on the vocals in Braund’s studio. I’m pretty proud that we’re still doing this shit.”



After 20 years, Delmag is “sitting on a bunch of material,” Gorder said. Moving forward, there’s a loose plan to release a new EP every seven or eight months.



And the guys in the band will keep sticking to what works: “The recipe is a bunch of really good friends,” Gorder said. “That’s what we’ve got. I barely ever see these guys and when we do, we just love jamming.”



Over the years, Delmag took breaks. There were marriages, children, divorces, career changes, moves—the sort of major life events that slay most musical partnerships. Yet the band endures.



“We’re not the band that’s like, ‘Delmag, we’re broken up, we’re done,’” Gorder said. “I’ve moved away, Braund moved away, Ryan (Brownell) took a break—we never saw it as a breakup. We just saw it as a hiatus, a lull. We’ll always play.



“I’m sure if we all last until we’re 80, we’ll be jamming to some shitty Delmag song in the backyard.”