Anchorage band Saturday Sleeper went their separate ways back in 2011, but in two and a half years together they scored opening slots for Puddle of Mudd, Underoath and played with Helmet’s Page Hamilton, among other gigs. They also recorded three EPs, but until now only two were finished. Two weeks ago, the band finally released Never Odd or Even, half a decade after calling it quits.

“[We] just wanted to finish and follow through on something we started,” says lead singer and primary songwriter Aaron Gray.

Bands break up for all sorts of reasons: ego, motivation, love, life, substance issues. For Saturday Sleeper, their breakup didn’t stem from some drama-filled, rockstar conflict. When you’re playing for the love of music, sometimes the simple facts of life can pull bands apart. “But man, we never forgot about those songs,” Gray says.

Saturday Sleeper had recorded what would become Never Odd or Even towards the end of their run, but they never got a chance to finish the record. Jobs and families were the priority and those songs took a backseat. Gray moved to the Seattle area with his growing family, drummer Troy Griffin was relocated by the Air Force and lead guitarist Jon Bowen moved to Nashville to continue his music career.

Eventually, bass player Kristal Williams, who stayed in Anchorage to raise her own family, revived the idea of releasing the songs. They had already been sent to a friend for mixing and mastering a couple years ago and the band just needed a push to get the record out.

The finished product of Never Odd or Even is a melodic mix of rock and pop. Production wise, the EP is ready for mainstream radio and at times sounds like a cross between Foo Fighters and Jimmy Eat World. With big guitar riffs and bold choruses, Never Odd is a complete album experience in five songs as the band doesn’t shy away from their softer side or the heavier stuff. “The one thing you always got out of Saturday Sleeper [was] a lot of energy and a lot of passion,” Gray says.

Looking back on the band’s time together, Gray says he misses the “us against the world” mentality of the Anchorage music scene and how the isolation of Alaska can necessitate and encourage innovation to organize shows.

While there were plenty of metal and folk bands around town during Saturday Sleeper’s run, the scene seemed to be on the cusp of something new with more bands and diverse music. “[The Anchorage music scene] was coming into its own,” Gray says.

Gray could go broke seeing bands in Seattle, but he thinks their music scene can be too jaded. People don’t realize how good they have it down there, he says. He misses the “we’re all in this together” vibe in Anchorage.

Although Saturday Sleeper played shows for thousands of people, some of Gray’s favorite moments were the more intimate gigs at venues like Koot’s, where everyone came together to support local bands and have a good time. “The energy was just amazing,” he says.

The members of Saturday Sleeper still keep in touch and, between raising kids or working, most of them still get to play music. They’re not trying to make it big with this new release–Gray says he’ll be happy if just a few people enjoy it, but if it seems like there’s a good enough response, they’d consider getting the band back together for a reunion show in Anchorage.

Regardless of what the future holds for Saturday Sleeper, Never Odd or Even is a time capsule for an ever-changing Anchorage music scene and a band that called it quits in its prime. “I feel so thankful that we got to be a part of that,” Gray says.

Never Odd or Even is available on Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play and Amazon. Check out their Facebook to see what they’ve been up to for the last few years.