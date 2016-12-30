An Interview with Slow Magic

We’re all ready to see 2016 go, but the Anchorage Museum and Showdown Alaska have teamed up to give you one last thing to look forward to. Returning to Anchorage for a special live performance inside the museum, Slow Magic will be ringing in the New Year with his unique blend of serene harmonies and pulsing beats. The enigmatic and mysterious artist—who goes only by his stage name—started his career five years ago under the moniker Imaginary Friend. The tracks he had originally mixed inside the comfort of his own bedroom caught the attention of bloggers and music fanatics on the Internet, and soon he was getting offers to play in cities across the United States and Europe.

The Press spoke with Slow Magic about his live performance style, his influences and just why he wears that luminous animal mask.

What is the imagery on your mask and what does it signify to you?

The original mask was designed by a friend of mine, Jonas Goonface. It’s kind of an imaginary animal. A lot of people say zebra, wolf, cat. I guess it’s really up for interpretation. I just told him I wanted some sort of an animal, but to me it kind of embodies the freedom I feel through my music, the primal essence of music and drums. Of playing in front of people and people clapping their hands together, moving around or dancing. [It’s] a visual for what primal feelings are happening.

How do you combine serene sounds with upbeat tempos to create a song that balances the two?

I think they’re in opposition in a way, but finding that balance is fun to me. I want loud music that’s aggressive, but also musically beautiful and pretty. When I’m working on music I feel like it’s not really done unless I’m moving a bit or dancing in my chair. I think there’s a tension between that that I intentionally or instinctively try and find. Some people might think it’s good to sleep or study, or some people might think it’s good to dance or do whatever to. When I’m working on music, I feel like it’s not really done unless I’m moving a bit or dancing in my chair.

You often use live drumming in your set. Why live drumming rather than an added track?

It kind of happened naturally. My first few shows were more like a controller-based live DJ set. Then, when I was playing one of my first shows at Rhinoceropolis in Denver I was about to play and my computer just stopped playing audio. I was kind of panicking, but also trying to think, “how could this work?” I had my songs on my iPod, took a drum from one of the bands and told [the venue] to play my set off my iPod. My fingers were bleeding by the end but it was one of the best shows I ever did.

When you look back at your album Triangle and compare it to How to Run Away, what growth do you see within yourself as an artist?

They’re two different children to me. I worked really hard on both of those. The first was a bit more natural. [They were] songs I had been working on before I knew what I was doing, really. The second took a lot more work just to try and make something different and new compared to the first. I wanted to stay true to the sound that the first album had but also push it into a different direction. I was just inspired by my life of making these songs in my bedroom and somehow being transported across the world. It’s kind of like running away in a way that’s ideal and enjoyable–running away from home for fun. I’m working on my third album now, so I’m hoping there’s as much progression from that to the next.

What are some of your musical influences? What did you listen to in high school?

I have lots of different influences. One of my favorite drummers is Zach Hill. He drums in Death Grips right now, and he was in Hella. He did a solo tour where he basically did an hour-long drum solo. Recently, I’ve been listening to a lot of Yung Lean, a rapper from Sweden with a lot of amazing producers. My last show was in Japan and there’s a really cool scene there. There’s a guy there named Tomggg, he’s really good. Also listening to DJ Paypal and Sigur Ros from Iceland. Both are pretty legendary guys.

I loved Blink-182 in high school, and still do. I think high school is when I decided that I was a music nerd, so I listened to everything that I could–what people said was good or what I found on record. I really liked the Beach Boys too. I think I realized that they were one of the best bands in high school.

What’s your favorite part of performing live?

I always try and connect with the audience so that it doesn’t feel like a DJ at the back of the stage with a big barrier. There are certain parts of my show that I use to try and break that down–I’ll go into the crowd with my drums. I think lately my favorite thing has been trying new songs or new ideas out and feeling like people are really responding. Just having that connection over new songs is cool.