This weekend, John Lee Hooker, Jr. returns to Anchorage for two shows at Williwaw, where he’ll be singing a slightly different tune. Hooker—a Grammy-award-nominated blues musician—last performed in Anchorage in 2012 at the Old Blues Central. But since then, he’s been ordained as a Protestant Chaplain and brought his signature grit and funk to gospel.

Hooker’s father was none other than the iconic musician John Lee Hooker, Sr., who passed on to his son a passion for blues. Hooker has been performing since he was eight, and toured and recorded with his father when he was a teenager. But Hooker began using heroin and other drugs, and quickly found himself in prison. A stint in jail as a young man didn’t convince him to kick the habit and he was in his 40s when he realized something had to change.

The turning point for Hooker was a final brush with the law after being hospitalized for drug-related infections. Facing the judge was a wake-up call for him, especially after the judge decided to send him to rehab rather than another jail sentence.

After rehab, Hooker re-established his solo career in 2004 and has since gone on to receive numerous awards and accolades, as well as perform with some of the most talented musicians on the scene.

“When you are level with the ground and you are tired of being on the ground, you are going to do one of two things,” Hooker told Jazz Review in 2011. “You are either going to stay there or you are going to have the desire to get up. My dad would always tell me, 'You got too much talent, to be down there.'”

Since then, Hooker decided to more fully pursue both his faith and his music, attending seminary and reworking his musical career to focus on gospel. But even if the content has changed a bit, the heart of Hooker’s music remains the same with a danceable beat and an infectious energy. He is also an active advocate for former addicts, speaking around the world about his own recovery and talking to those in the thick of addiction.

John Lee Hooker, Jr., is performing two shows at Williwaw. On Saturday, September 17 “An Evening with John Lee Hooker, Jr.: From Blues to the Pews” begins at 7:30 and tickets are available starting at $25. On Sunday, September 18, he will be performing a gospel brunch set at 1:30, with tickets starting at $25. For more information, visit williwawsocial.com.