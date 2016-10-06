Get your Grieves on
Rapper makes Alaska debut
Grieves—the stage name of Benjamin Laub—was always drawn to music. Although he wasn’t sure what form his music would take, it was a field he aspired to from a young age.
“I always knew that I wanted a life in music,” Grieves says. “I didn’t know, necessarily, if I wanted to be a rapper—but I knew that I wanted to do something musical.”
He went to college for audio engineering, in order to get a foot into the music world and open doors to behind-the- scenes work, such as mixing and producing. According to Grieves, “rapping just kind of happened.”
“I was always making my own songs, but I didn’t know that it was going to turn into what it did.”
Grieves has lived in cities across the U.S. Born in Chicago, he moved to Fort Collins, CO in middle school and moved to Seattle after high school. Although he spent time in New York City and San Diego as well, Seattle was the biggest influence on his musical career.
“Nothing has really affected me like moving to Seattle did though because I had never experienced a hip-hop scene like Seattle had,” Grieves says.
It was in Seattle in 2007 that he released his independent debut, Irreversible. A year later he connected with local pro- ducer and artist Budo, who joined him on his two follow-up albums, 88 Keys and Counting in 2010 and Together/Apart in 2011. That year Grieves began building a national following, appearing at South by Southwest and Warped Tour as well as getting write-ups in The Washington Post.
Grieves’ influences say a lot about how he approaches his
own music, and what he sees as the cutting edge of his genre. While it was D’Angelo whom he credits with teaching him a lot about the foundation of music, it was Redman who influ- enced his own approach to writing.
“His records taught me about bringing your character and your personality into your music, and how to keep your hu- mor without having it get corny,” Grieves says.
As for emerging talent, he points to Anderson.Paak as someone he greatly admires.
“It’s inspiring to see somebody who’s so creative in so many different fields achieve some mainstream success ... The music he’s making is what I feel like people should be listening to.”
Of course, as a white artist Grieves is often put on the spot in regard to his race and career. At the end of the day, he finds a balance between doing what he loves and recognizing the larger forces at play in music and culture more broadly.
“I’ve never called myself a white rapper, or tried to cate- gorize myself as a white rapper. I’m a musician and I make music,” he says. “It would be naive of me if I couldn’t admit that I’ve benefited in some ways from the color of my skin. I try not to put that foot forward though as either a positive or a negative. As far as I’m concerned I’m just here to make music!”