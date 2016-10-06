Get your Grieves on

Grieves—the stage name of Benjamin Laub—was always drawn to music. Although he wasn’t sure what form his music would take, it was a field he aspired to from a young age.

“I always knew that I wanted a life in music,” Grieves says. “I didn’t know, necessarily, if I wanted to be a rapper—but I knew that I wanted to do something musical.”

He went to college for audio engineering, in order to get a foot into the music world and open doors to behind-the- scenes work, such as mixing and producing. According to Grieves, “rapping just kind of happened.”

“I was always making my own songs, but I didn’t know that it was going to turn into what it did.”

Grieves has lived in cities across the U.S. Born in Chicago, he moved to Fort Collins, CO in middle school and moved to Seattle after high school. Although he spent time in New York City and San Diego as well, Seattle was the biggest influence on his musical career.

“Nothing has really affected me like moving to Seattle did though because I had never experienced a hip-hop scene like Seattle had,” Grieves says.

It was in Seattle in 2007 that he released his independent debut, Irreversible. A year later he connected with local pro- ducer and artist Budo, who joined him on his two follow-up albums, 88 Keys and Counting in 2010 and Together/Apart in 2011. That year Grieves began building a national following, appearing at South by Southwest and Warped Tour as well as getting write-ups in The Washington Post.

Grieves’ influences say a lot about how he approaches his