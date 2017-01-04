2016 Tubby Awards

For the last several years, I’ve made a list of who I consider to be the Top 10 rap artists in Alaska. My goal is to be as objective, honest and unbiased as possible. I try to keep my personal feelings and friendships out of the equation. I do this by grading artists on quantifiable criteria.

Body of Work: The amount of product or content a given artist released that year.

Quality of Work: The overall quality of the content. Was it mixed and mastered? How is the presentation of the content?

Social Media: How strong was the artist's presence felt and received via social media?

Live Performance/Stage Presence: When it comes to live performances, how active is the artist? Do they rap over their own vocals or do they really rap their lyrics live? Are they entertaining in person? This is a crucial piece to their placement.

Overall Work Ethic and Activity: How much did they do this year? How active were they overall?

Each artist named on this year's list got a grade for each one of those specific criteria and with those combined grades, their overall score and ranking was determined.

1.) Duckman

Body of Work: A

Quality of Work: A

Social Media Relevance: A

Live Performance/Stage Presence: B-

Overall Work Ethic & Activity: A+



I think it's pretty safe to say that Duckman's presence was felt more in 2016 than ever before. Anyone in the local rap scene who disagrees might need to have a self-evaluation and ask themselves if they’re a hater. Duck was one of the members of Up North D-Boys (UNDB), a rap group from Out Da Cutt Entertainment, which also consisted of Bay Dilla, Skitzo Scoe and Nutcase. Along with Scoe, Duck was and still is on my top 5 favorite local Alaskan rappers of all time list.

Duck released the album Welcome 2 Da East in 2016. As soon as Duck came home from prison, he immediately reconnected with UNDB producer, Raw Beatzz, and began churning out music. With Raw's amazing production, mixing and post-production skills, Duck made the music he's known for: high production quality, catchy gangster rap records about the street life and club-friendly tracks for the ladies. That's where Duck excels: He's mastered making hard, gangster rap songs while creating a commercial/club friendly sound to it. The authenticity of the artist creating the musical content helps their score as well. And those in-the-know, know Duck is a real one and you can hear it in the music.

Between appearances, performances at local parties and clubs, Duck was relevant throughout the year. I feel like he lived at The Playhouse. He starred in the local hood flick, Bang or Die, which was directed by Maxamillz. He travelled and performed around the Alaska interior for the “Tubby & Friends” tour. He released several visuals that coincided with his album, exclusively online. He also pushed his product on social media pretty much daily.

2.) Alaska Redd

Body of Work: B

Quality of Work: B+

Social Media Relevance: A

Live Performance/Stage Presence: A+

Overall Work Ethic & Activity: A



At a young age, Jay-Z told me, “you can't knock the hustle.” If there's one person in the local rap scene who defines hustle and grind, it's Josh Silva, better known as Alaska Redd. Other than myself, Redd was the only other rap artist with his own headlining, statewide tour–he brought up Paul Wall as an added bonus to his fans. He made his rounds in our home state, performing pretty much everywhere a local rapper can perform.

Redd put out his long awaited and, from what I've been told, possibly final album toward the end of 2016. Snowsuits & Bunny Boots. As a person who has literally watched and followed Redd's career, I definitely consider this his best, most refined, polished body of work to date. With features from local elite all the way to big names like E-40, Paul Wall and B-Legit, to name a few, Redd not only put out one of the best Alaska rap albums this year, but if this is indeed his last album, he ended a solid, legendary run in this local game in the perfect way: with a solid ass album.

3.) Tayy Tarantino

Body of Work: B

Quality of Work: B+

Social Media Relevance: B

Live Performance/Stage Presence: C

Overall Work Ethic & Activity: B



There are very few rappers in Alaska that have a decent size buzz that I don't have a relationship with or haven't met. Tayy Tarantino is one of those rappers. Tayy, with the help of Vasco Vea and the Bad Agenda label, made sure everyone in the local hip-hop scene knew his name this year. And he did it correctly. He put out his debut album, Homecoming, and let the music speak for itself. With a very good album, featuring production from Raw Beatzz, young Tayy Tarantino showed guys like me–“old heads”–that the future of Alaskan rap is in good hands.

4.) Bishop Slice

Body of Work: B

Quality of Work: B

Social Media Relevance: A

Live Performance/Stage Presence: C

Overall Work Ethic & Activity: A+



Back in 2005, at an album signing I was doing at Sam Goody in Bentley Mall in Fairbanks, a very young Bishop Slice bought a copy of my album and gave me his demo. I remember thinking how cool that was, that such a young man would already be on his grind. 12 years later, that young man's grind is more apparent than ever. Bishop picked up where Hastyle Reign left off, as the voice of the Alaska Native community and for others who have felt the struggles of living in a place like Fairbanks. Countless Alaskan youth, like Bishop, turned to a life of mischief and crime, a lot of times, out of sheer boredom and a lack of options. Bishop speaks to that demographic. He teamed up with Starbuks on the Gold Kingz album; he performed statewide all year long. Being kicked out of a fair festival by a racist white lady, a situation that drew national media attention, didn't hurt either.

5.) Starbuks

Body of Work: B

Quality of Work: B+

Social Media Relevance: A+

Live Performance/Stage Presence: B+

Overall Work Ethic & Activity: A+



Let’s be honest about something: Mike Cofey, aka Starbuks, is the Alaskan rap scene's 50 Cent. He's the bad guy. He's extremely brash. Whether it be on stage performing and airing out a former fling and dissing local rap rivals or arguing with his baby mamas in front of everyone on social media, Starbuks is unapologetically himself. You can't help but respect the guy for doing things his way and not changing for anyone. Although he didn't release much solo material this year, he linked up with Bishop Slice to release Gold Kingz. He was a co-headliner on the "Tubby & Friends" tour and, alongside Bishop Slice, performed pretty much everywhere possible. He ended the year with a very high profile diss record toward Money Mann called “Casket Sharp.” He appeared on my podcast, “Tubby’s ManCave Project” to discuss the diss record, an episode that became the most listened to in the series. With his upcoming album Whiskey, Weed & Women on the way, I'm sure Starbuks will keep us entertained in 2017 as well.

6.) Money Mann

Body of Work: B

Quality of Work: C+

Social Media Relevance: B+

Live Performance/Stage Presence: C

Overall Work Ethic & Activity: A+



There's no denying the passion and ambition that Darian Spann, aka Money Mann, has burning inside of him. I've watched this young man dream about and live the "rap life" since he was a boy. It's all he's ever wanted to be. Over the years, he's consistently made progress. This year was his most productive year to date. He put out the album Homecoming, coincidentally the same album title as Tayy Tarantino’s. He started his own label, Dirty North Association. He put out several music videos, in addition to a video of him travelling stateside to meet with record labels like Roc Nation. This past December, he held his 5th Annual “Money Mann Toy Drive,” which collects toys for children in need. He even made a few interview appearances on local news programs. Although he faced a lot of adversity toward the end of the year with a public feud with local rapper Starbuks, Money Mann continued to move forward, showing once again that his passion and ambition to achieve his goals won't be stopped.

7.) Darius

Body of Work: B

Quality of Work: B

Social Media Relevance: C

Live Performance/Stage Presence: B

Overall Work Ethic & Activity: A



One of the hardest working creatives in the Alaska hip hop scene–the eccentric, often low-key and ridiculously talented Darius Dossman–hasn't had a slow year ever and this year was no different. Last year, Darius ranked number one on this list. This year, he continued to put music out at a feverish pace. Two of his records, "I Like That" (off Tequila Sunrise) and "Dos Equis,” are still in constant rotation over here. He was a vital part of this year's "Tubby & Friends" local hip-hop tour as well. He even started expanding his talents and imagination into the visual world. He wrote, produced and directed videos for himself and a host of other local acts. With the follow-up to last year's well-received EP How Did We Get Here? on the verge of release, expect Darius to make a lot more noise in 2017.

8.) Ben Swann

Body of Work: B

Quality of Work: C+

Social Media Relevance: C

Live Performance/Stage Presence: B+

Overall Work Ethic & Activity: B



Anchorage’s Ben Swann had a good year. He released the album On My Way, a follow up to last year's On My Grizzly. He released three videos off that project. He was featured on local rapper Double Dose's Indigo Fever project, which also received a lot of positive reception. He also put out his own line of Ben Swann Mastadon clothing merch. He was also a part of this summer's "Tubby & Friends" tour. His live performance improved incredibly over the year. With more music on the way, not to mention an even larger spot on this year’s "Tubby & Friends" tour, it's safe to say Ben Swann will have an even more successful 2017.

9.) Maxamillz

Body of Work: B

Quality of Work: B

Social Media Relevance: A

Live Performance/Stage Presence: N/A

Overall Work Ethic & Activity: A



Longtime Anchorage hip-hop personality, Maxamillz, came home from prison and didn't waste any time putting in work. He started AK Afta Dark, which showcases Anchorage’s nightlife and hip-hop scene. This year, he released several records and linked up with Crimeski Productions for visuals to several of those records. But most impressively, he directed, wrote and starred in the film "Bang Or Die," an urban rags-to-riches story. There was even a red carpet at the premiere.

10.) Madd Angler

Body (Amount) of Work: B+

Quality of Work: B

Social Media Relevance: C

Live Performance/Stage Presence: N/A

Overall Work Ethic & Activity: B



The Madd Angler, without a doubt, is this year's most improved player. After last year's banger of a rap record "Dirty Bird," Madd Angler kept the momentum going. He released quite a bit of work in 2016. Three full-length projects to be exact. “Mad McDuff,” “Elements" and "The Hello Fellowship" with Johnny Kohler, as well as several single releases, including a personal favorite of mine, "City In Ashes." Madd Angler is a Slope boy, so he wasn't available much this past year to perform. However, he released dope visuals like the ones in "Opaque" featuring Johnny Kohler. All of this ensured Madd Angler’s presence was felt in 2016.

Local Records of The Year

Drill - Duckman

Dos Equis - Darius

Cookin - Sky Division

Rickert - Bishop Slice & Starbuks featuring Cashis

Cloudkiccer - Shawny Bones

Top 5 Local Rap Albums of 2016

Welcome 2 Da East - Duckman

Gold Kingz - Bishop Slice & Starbuks

Snow Suits & Bunny Boots - Alaska Redd

Homecoming - Tayy Tarantino

Cloudkiccer - Shawny Bones

Tubby is a local Alaska hip-hop commentator. He runs Tubby Blog. His motto is "I always tell the truth, even when I lie."